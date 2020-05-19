Closed-End Funds: More Purchases Made Through April

It's important to consider that the sharp rebound may be coming too fast, there is always a chance the rebound turns south.

COVID-19 certainly has done much harm to the economy as we start to see the economic data come in. The U.S. GDP sank 4.8% in the first quarter. This certainly comes at no surprise with much of the economy on lockdown. It certainly is going to take a while to recover as well, as states around the U.S. (and globe) slowly reopen in phases. This phased approach means the same switch that was switched off, will not be immediately reversed. This is for good reason too. Each region of the world is dealing with the coronavirus at varying times so a phased approach feels the most appropriate.

With that being said, it appeared that the stock market didn't care much about what is going to be a slow recovery. The feeling is at least there will be a gradual recovery and there isn't a structural problem, but a medical one. Several other factors came into play with the rebound as well. For one, the amount of stimulus being injected into the U.S. is unprecedented. The Fed is basically supporting just about everything out there.

Another supporting factor at the tail end of April was Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir drug. This came as the NIAID study showed positive signs as it "met the primary endpoint."

With all of that support and hopeful news, it is no wonder the markets had the best month in 33 years. Also playing a role is the fact that just in March we saw the fastest decline ever. So it is just a bit of a rebound from that overreaction as well.

We certainly could see the markets start to head lower though after such a strong rebound. With that being said, I was picking up shares of several closed-end funds throughout April. The fact is that over the longer-term I believe now is still a chance to be picking up shares in discounted names. Whether the discount is a true CEF discount or just an overall discount from where it had been trading several months ago, both seem appropriate at this time.

Several of the funds I picked up were the same that I did in March as well. They continue to show value, so picking up more seems logical to me.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)

This fund continues to be one of my larger positions. Especially as this is now the second time that I added to the name following this COVID-19 induced selloff. The significant utility exposure can help generate predictable cash flow to the fund through dividends. It is true with this selloff that not even the utility sector was safe. However, it is generally quite a defensive sector typically so in a 'normal' selloff the damage is usually limited.

Another consideration here is that many say the sector is overvalued. That might be true to some extent. I would argue, however, that since we are back to the Fed setting rates at 0%, there should be some demand for the utility sector. For the aforementioned predictable dividends that many utilities can be relied upon for.

The fund's last discount was at 4.49%. This isn't necessarily screaming cheap as the 5-year average discount is at 5.93%. HTD did reach a whopping 12%+ discount in April though. In March, it was even more absurd reaching 24.15% on March 18th. If you can buy this fund at a 5%+ discount I would say to add to it, at a 10%+ discount you could start loading up.

Another factor for continuing to add even more HTD to my portfolio is the reasonable NAV distribution rate. Many funds have sold off significantly and you can collect a 10% distribution rate (for now.) For HTD though, they came into this with a comparatively lower yield than most. The current NAV rate is 8.08%. This is important to consider as I believe that's a sustainable rate. I believe they could maintain this rate for the remainder of the year. It buys time to get more clarity on where we are heading. In fact, they just announced the same distribution for the month of May now.

Of course, they could cut the distribution at any time. Even so, they have always maintained a monthly rate on their fund. They survived in 2008 when many opted for switching to a quarterly payout.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

I added to this fund as tech remains strong relatively speaking. The fund hit a 7%+ discount in the month of April. I had added to BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) earlier and now followed up with their 'second' tech fund. BSTZ is a bit different from BST as the fund concentrates more on smaller tech names. The average market cap of the fund's portfolio comes in at $15,214.3 million. This can be compared to BST, the average market cap there comes in at a whopping $270,968.9 million. BSTZ also has slightly more exposure outside the U.S. than BST. Either way, I am a fan of both funds.

The latest discount on the fund is 4.40%. I believe this fund is worth adding to anytime it trades at a discount. Of course, the wider the discount the better. This is a term dated fund. That means they expect the fund to be liquidated at a future date, around June 26th, 2031 for BSTZ. That should help the fund from languishing at severe discounts for too long. This is especially true the closer we get to the termination date. With many term-dated funds, they have options to extend the operation of the fund for a period of time. This helps ensure that the fund isn't liquidated after a severe selloff at a bottom. For example, a term dated fund that might have been scheduled for termination in March of this year would certainly invoke a 6-month or 1-year extension.

The other important thing to remember with a term-dated fund is that even if the Board wants to switch to a perpetually trading CEF, they almost always include a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares. This means that every shareholder will be given the chance to cash out at NAV if they want.

Another reason to consider BSTZ is the fact that they are also in the camp of not likely to have to cut distributions. The fund currently has a NAV distribution rate of 'just' 5.80%. This is certainly sustainable and is thanks to the underlying portfolio of tech not taking as much of affect from COVID-19. Tech is expensive, but it seems like it always is. Tech is one area that I'm hoping to increase my exposure to a bit going forward.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD)

I picked up shares of this fund at the end of February and did so again in April now. One of the reasons being is that I've been a fan of Eaton Vance's option funds. This one just happens to be one of the cheapest compared to Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB). ETB last closed at a premium of 2.09%. ETV's last premium was 5.73%. While EXD sports a discount of 5.11%. The discount even exceeded 8.5% in early April. I sold off my ETV to swap into EXD as the 10% differential was too tempting.

It seems quite simple too on why EXD continues to be unloved relative to the others. The fact that people will look at the fund's chart and see the constant NAV erosion. This erosion just about stopped in 2019 as the fund radically changed its investment strategy to be similar to ETV and ETB. Since then, the fund had been doing well. The latest drop just has presented an overall buying opportunity when the market dropped off a cliff.

A couple things to note here of importance. The fund has a NAV distribution rate of 9.24%. This is certainly manageable for now but should be watched pretty carefully. Eaton Vance just announced distributions for May and maintained EXD's distribution rate for now. In fact, they maintained ETV's as well, and that is at a 10.44% rate. That was even further reason for swapping to EXD, in my mind. The other important thing here is the size of the fund. It is tiny at just around $88 million in managed assets. Ultimately, it wouldn't be surprising if they merged this fund with one of the other two.

I'll include the distribution chart for EXD, but since the fund changed radically, it might not be the most useful. Again, this probably adds further to those avoiding the fund as they aren't aware.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)

This is a fund I bought in early April when the fund's discount was an extreme 13%+. This was a huge discount in the current environment. Even the fund's 5-year average discount is 9.59%.

While the fund is still attractive at the last discount reported of 8.02%. It's certainly no secret that healthcare has become quite overvalued now. This is thanks to the defensive characteristics of healthcare in general. Besides that, the latest coronavirus crisis has put a huge focus on healthcare as the benefactor.

It's quite obvious to see that finally after years of being undervalued, the sector has probably become stretched now. At least for certain in the short-term anyway.

With that being said, I could see adding small positions to the fund for a long-term holder. I certainly don't intend to sell off any of my THQ. I also can't see adding anymore for myself either. Though that is a personal decision as healthcare has become my largest sector of holdings now. This was through overweighting the sector over the last couple of years. I was even buying BlackRock Health Sciences (BME) last month too if you read my previous article. It was also due to how well the sector has held up relative to other sectors that I hold. Namely, utilities as that was my largest sector heading into this. REITs too were right up there. Both of these areas were hit.

Since the fund has held up so well though, the NAV distribution rate is a very reasonable 6.85%. I believe this should be easily maintained for the foreseeable future. They have been able to maintain this same payout since inception too.

Conclusion

Though we have witnessed a significant rebound from March lows, we are still seeing good values out there for names to pick up. This certainly doesn't mean that we are out of the woods and guaranteed to not head lower. That certainly isn't the case as we saw the first day of trading for May with the markets in decline. I was aggressively buying at the end of February, through March and through April as well. Though the pace of buying slowed a bit for me in April as I was waiting for some big down days that didn't seem to come too frequently. In fact, April was the best month for stocks in 33 years! It does seem almost appropriate though as it was preceded by March's fastest drop ever for the market!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTD, BSTZ, EXD, THQ, BST, BME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on May 2nd, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.