It is very reassuring that the majority of sales come via the aforementioned companies, which are financially strong and have adapted well to the rise of e-commerce.

The following five retail partners constitute ~85% of sales in the U.S. Consumer division: 1) Costco, 2) Walmart, 3) The Home Depot, 4) Lowe's and 5) Ace Hardware.

An important driver of this outperformance is the commitment to return cash to shareholders, via both dividends and share repurchases.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has significantly outperformed the market, especially since Project Focus was announced in 2015, a project aiming to maximize the value of non-core assets.

I have been a very long-term shareholder of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). The company has been among the top performers in my portfolio over the past five years, with limited volatility (an important feature, especially in today's depressed environment). For sure, it's not the popular company one regularly hears about on the mainstream media. Sometimes, boring is good; the company focuses on branded consumer lawn and garden, as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products.

Long-term performance has been impressive:

Source: Seeking Alpha

SMG shares have significantly outperformed the market, especially since Project Focus was announced in December 2015, a project aiming to maximize the value of non-core assets.

Data by YCharts

An important driver of the company's outperformance is the commitment to returning cash to shareholders, via both dividends and share repurchases:

Source: SMG Investor Presentation March 2010, slide 10

It is important to emphasize the company's stable and resilient model, despite the challenges of COVID-19. On 6 May 2020, SMG reported solid earnings with strong volume growth in both major reporting segments, namely 1) U.S. Consumer and 2) Hawthorne. U.S. Consumer sales increased 11% with strong growth in consumer purchases, and Hawthorne sales increased 60%, driven by continued demand for indoor growing products. Overall, company-wide sales increased 16%. As the CEO noted:

Consumers and retailers have remained engaged in the lawn and garden category and supportive of our brands despite the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis...for the week ending May 3, we recorded our strongest seven-day period in company history with consumer purchases of more than $190 million at our largest four retail partners. All of this allows us to remain confident in our full-year growth outlook for the U.S. Consumer segment

This is a nice position to be in during the biggest economic disruption in modern history. What's more, the company continues to provide full-year guidance, as opposed to many other companies that have been forced to withdraw guidance in this crisis. Not only this, the guidance looks great:

Adjusted earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share

Expects Hawthorne sales to increase 30% to 35% for fiscal 2020

Reaffirmed sales outlook growth of 1% to 3% growth for the U.S. Consumer segment

Expects company-wide sales growth in a range of 6% to 8% for the full year

Management also acknowledged the strong start in both the U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne segments "increases the possibility that full-year adjusted earnings could exceed its original forecast". We will receive an updated outlook on fiscal 2020 in early June. Stay tuned.

My strict investment criteria, with respect to blue chips, has served me well over the long run. I look for companies with stable operating cash flow sufficient to cover most, if not all, of the following:

Returning capital to shareholders (buybacks and/or dividends) Maintenance CAPEX (in order to sustain the existing level of operations) Growth CAPEX (innovation, M&A, etc.) Balance sheet improvements (debt repayments, etc.)

While SMG does not have the free cash flow appeal, nor the balance sheet strength, of big tech companies like Microsoft (MSFT), it ticks most of my boxes. A key aspect underpinning my investment thesis is the company's high-quality business model and cash flow stability. The following five retail partners constitute ~85% of U.S. Consumer sales:

These retailers have proven to be highly resilient with respect to COVID-19. In fact, Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and The Home Depot (HD) are all up on a YTD basis. Lowe's (LOW) is slightly down but has still outperformed the S&P 500 and Dow. Note Ace Hardware is not a publicly-listed company.

Data by YCharts

It is very reassuring that ~85% of U.S. Consumer sales come via the aforementioned blue chip companies, which are financially strong and have adapted well to the rise of e-commerce. It is important to note that the U.S. Consumer segment still remains the earnings and cash flow engine of SMG (~70% of company-wide revenue and ~90% of company-wide net profit), while the Hawthorne segment is poised to drive future growth.

Source: SMG Investor Presentation March 2010, slide 6

The company's stability is reflected in consistent top line growth, aided by the company's initiative to realign its portfolio in 2015:

Source: SMG Investor Presentation March 2010, slide 7

The consistency in consolidated net sales growth translates into stability in operating cash flow, which in turn allows the company to consistency reward shareholders as well as pursue accretive growth initiatives.

Source: SMG Investor Presentation March 2010, slide 9 (SMG defines free cash flow as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures)

One aspect I don't really like is that long-term debt has been on the rise since 2010, while the cash balance has remained flattish at around $30M.

SMG Long-Term Debt:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Provided that the operating model remains stable and SMG continues to generate around the same level of annual operating cash flow going forward, I don't really see debt being a major problem.

Over the past few years, I have been adding to my SMG position in a fairly consistent manner, especially during periods of large sell-offs. That said, this is not the time to be complacent. At current valuations, I am reluctant to add more, hence my neutral rating (especially taking into account other opportunities). In fact, I recently trimmed a portion of my position and will only add again during very large sell-offs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.