Penn National's (PENN) recent liquidity actions extend their runway prudently beyond market assumptions of the length of the casino lock-downs. This additional liquidity injection, although costly to Penn shareholders, is a boon to Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). GLPI, as a regional gaming REIT, has many properties of a creditor given the powerful terms dictated in their triple-net leases with tenants like Penn. As such, the creditworthiness of Penn is a critical driver of GLPI's shareholder value, even though the market does not seem to be reacting accordingly. In light of Penn's essentially negated chance of defaulting, we should adjust our models for GLPI to revalue them according to their prime tenant's improved credit liquidity position. Below we implement our model.

Valuing GLPI

In order to incorporate GLPI's creditor like properties, we will value them on a hybrid basis, attaching 50% of their value to a debt model, and the other 50% to a real estate equity model. But first, we must consider the state of their tenants, and the installments they are likely to get on their leases.

Boyd Gaming (BYD), although suffering similarly, came into this crisis with a strong balance sheet. This can be seen with the fact that they are still able to gather financing entirely from debt markets, without having to dilute their shareholders through equity market raises. Eldorado Resorts (ERI) is more uncertain. Although the acquisition by Caesars (CZR) is developing well, and although financing is probably going to be coming through, the indebted entity is going to need a quicker ramp-up than Boyd and Penn to make it. Although we could speculate on whether or not they'd manage, for the sake of conservatism we are going to continue to assume they don't, and GLPI's properties with Eldorado go and stay vacant in perpetuity. Below is the debt portion with the installments in an Eldorado default scenario.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

The valuation on these installments is calculated using a 0.8% risk-free rate which is around the yield of 10-year treasuries, and a credit risk premium now in the middle quintile due to an improvement in credit-worthiness and lower default probability. The debt portion of the valuation consequently comes out at almost $23 billion in EV.

For the equity portion, we take a standard industry cap rate and invert it into a multiple. This might be low-balling the multiple since regional properties have excellent economics, arguably better in a REPE context than destination-based properties. Nonetheless, we apply this to GLPI's operating income. Here we take an operating income assuming no vacancies, as there are none for the moment, even though we suspect Eldorado could default. We do this because in the debt portion of the valuation, credit-worthiness is a value driver while in the equity portion, it isn't as much, as in the case of default the buyer would probably already have thought about who could occupy the valuable property with the gaming license already attached.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

If you very conservatively consider the Tropicana acquisition to be at fair value (it was definitely at lower than fair value) and you notice that the credit facilities drawn upon have not been used for any purposes so far, and were merely precautionary, the NFP should stay the same at $6.42 billion. With this figure, we now average the debt and equity portion and deduct the NFP to get an equity value and a forecast price. The price appreciation opportunity is substantial.

(Mare E-Lab Research Database)

Risk Discussion

The risks are pretty clear. First, we are unsure how COVID-19 will affect consumer behaviour after lockdowns are lifted and how the government might respond to more COVID-19 events in the near future. If many days of essentially zero activity have to be sustained by tenants, their financial situation will deteriorate and the probability of their default will eventually start to rise. As seen in our previous article, the main tenant Penn has a cash burn of $83 million monthly, implying around a 25% operating leverage.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

With this operating leverage and the average monthly cash burn, we can estimate how many days of negligible activity in Penn's facilities that the company can survive.

(Source: Mare E-Lab Research Database)

This data shows the number of zero-activity days that Penn could survive from May 17th onward. These figures assume that over-allotment will not occur. If for some reason coronavirus-related events mean this buffer is exceeded, our thesis turns. Although Boyd might be able to do further financing, they are rather irrelevant compared to the impact that a Penn default would have.

Concluding Remarks

Overall, considering that GLPI is a lessor, and has triple-net leases which are credit-like assets, we think that our bond-equity valuation is appropriate. Although unfortunate for Penn shareholders, the fact that GLPI's largest tenant has further bolstered its liquidity is a huge revaluation catalyst for GLPI's debt assets, with tenant creditworthiness being an important value driver. Given that GLPI has traded down together with Penn despite its senior status and contractual cash flows has always been nonsensical to us. This is vindicated by GLPI's still robust dividend yield even after a minor cut.

For us, GLPI continues to be the strictly better casino play, not only avoiding destination-based risks associated with the Vegas owner-operators like Wynn (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS), but also than the regional gaming operators due to GLPI's creditor-like status. With lockdowns starting to lift for casinos in a few regional areas, we expect for GLPI, even if without rent increases, to continue to generate massive cash and reward investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.