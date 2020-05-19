In keeping with the theme of my recent research, I'm writing about a company today that has seen a massive uptick in its business due to the recent turmoil. I've owned Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) since last year when it was around 1/2 the size it is today, but I never thought I would see the company trading in the $80-range within a year, let alone 6 months. In fact, the company is 161% off of its lowa from the general market rout in March.

I think there is a case to be made that Etsy is still a buy today. I will be recommending some caution, which appears warranted since the stock corrected nearly 8% on the day I am writing this article. This is likely a healthy pullback for a stock that has had a remarkable run in the past 2 months.

However, despite the run-up, Etsy occupies an enviable niche in the e-commerce space that I believe gives it a reasonable moat. The agility of its business and more specifically, its sellers, allows the company's product portfolio to turn on a dime to meet consumer needs. Although the company's share price is likely too expensive today, I think Etsy deserves a place in long-term growth investors' portfolios.

Although you have likely heard of Etsy before, since it is a sub-$10B market cap company, I will recap what the company does. Etsy operates a marketplace website to showcase its sellers' wares which are handmade or unique. The company boasts 2.7M shop owners selling 65M products. According to a 2019 survey performed by the company, 88% of buyers agree that Etsy has products that can't be found anywhere else.

Perhaps Etsy has many products that are difficult to find elsewhere on the internet, but it's helpful to think of the company as showcasing the types of products one might find at a craft fair, local festival, or in local shops. The top categories sold through the website include homewares, jewelry and accessories, apparel, craft supplies, paper and party supplies, and beauty/personal care. With the acquisition of Reverb in 2019, the company now has a stake in the sale of musical instruments, as well.

The company is seller-aligned, making money when products sell. It also charges a flat fee to list products on the site, and typically makes money at checkout for processing the payment. Additionally, the company charges for optional services like advertising and pre-printed shipping labels for its sellers.

Source: Earnings Call Presentation

As stated above, the company makes money off of its listings, sales, and payment processing. In the services segment, advertising is a little more nuanced.

Etsy charges its sellers to promote listings, much like Google. It's only fitting that the website now operates through the Google Cloud and leverages that technology for its search infrastructure. However, very recently, the company launched Offsite Ads. In this case, the company pays up-front to put its sellers' listings out to several websites, including Google and Bing, and the seller pays the company back whenever buyers click through and purchase the product.

Source: 10-K

I think it's always important to understand where a company's competitive advantage lies. It's even more so with high-growth technology companies. In Etsy's case, I believe that the sellers themselves are the greatest asset that Etsy brings to bear. Management rightfully goes to great lengths to improve the seller experience. The company has a handbook and training to improve seller onboarding, and has continuously rolled out advancements in the interface to aid in reducing the administrative burden.

The dashboard allows sellers to view metrics, orders, and buyer communications to attempt to lower the amount of time invested by sellers in running the business side vice creating products.

Although I stated that sellers are the competitive advantage, a caveat of that is the ability for sellers and buyers to communicate to allow for additional personalization of products. A story in the Wall Street Journal written by Christopher Mims recently discussed this (the story was specifically about the explosion of bakers on the site):

The Etsy bakers I’ve spoken with are tired but, to a person, glad to have a marketplace for their goods. And in a time of pandemic, it’s not just the ability to make a living they are grateful for. On a site that encourages customers to message sellers, bakers say they’re chatting with buyers more than ever. “One lady ordered scones and put a note on her order to please put nothing on the outside of the box that revealed there was food inside,” says Ms. McMinn. “She said, ‘Life is hard right now and I don’t want to share.’”

This is just a small example. Buyers are empowered to actually know how their products are being made, and to have the ability to make requests directly. This plays into a big trend today when it comes to consumers wanting to know where their products came from, what ingredients they contain, and a desire in some cases to ensure that these ingredients are sustainably sourced.

The other caveat to Etsy's competitive advantage is the overall agility of the business. The company doesn't carry inventory risk, unlike many of the e-commerce greats, including Amazon (NYSE:AMZN). Additionally, the entrepreneurial drive of the sellers ensures that the product mix will rapidly shift to meet consumer needs. The importance of this cannot be overstated.

Source: Earnings Call Presentation

With the outbreak of COVID-19, it was well publicized that there were not nearly enough respirators, ventilators, etc. to go around. Etsy sellers were able to jump in (at least with face masks). Although sales dipped in March as people cut back spending, the company saw "cyber monday" level traffic in April. I was impressed by management's response, which was measured and rapid. They jumped in quickly to alter search algorithms to ensure buyers found face masks and not halloween masks and mobilized the sellers to meet this unmet need. The company was able to sell 12M masks, with 60,000 sellers jumping in to make them. Etsy was also able to donate masks to aid in relief efforts. In April, sales for the company were up over 100% YOY, and management stated on the earnings call that May so far has been consistent with April.

The company's sales overall were 17% masks in April, with 22% of those sales being from new buyers. New buyer sales volume accounted for 5% in Q1 2019, and ~130% in April YOY, while 2.5M buyers who hadn't registered a purchase in over a year returned to the site. Not only that, but 32% of buyers who bought a mask returned to the site and made other purchases.

With that, it makes sense why the company is 160% off of its lows.

I think it's easy with the powers of hindsight to look back on this as an obvious slam dunk for the company, but I wouldn't be so sure. My thoughts are that quick action by management and skillful strategy allowed the company to take full advantage of this opportunity. The company is investing more heavily into TV advertising with CPM 20-30% lower than normal and deferring or cancelling many fees for its sellers to try and ensure that they are set up as well as possible to capitalize on this traffic in the coming quarters.

Although management pulled full year guidance, Q2 guidance looks promising. Obviously, the company can't be expected to maintain this pace, but management is projecting sales to grow 32.6% YOY to $1.4B, revenues to grow 34.7% to $228M, and adjusted EBITDA (for what it's worth) to reach $55.1M on the back of a 24.1% margin.

All that being said, although Etsy competes with the likes of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Facebook (NYSE:FB) with its Marketplace, Ebay (NYSE:EBAY), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to add to the obvious competitor in Amazon (NYSE:AMZN), I believe that the company has carved itself a powerful niche in the e-commerce space that is difficult to topple by any of these more well-capitalized peers. Management sees the company's total addressable market being $247B with growth to $437B by 2023. I don't have any issues agreeing with management projecting a long runway out ahead of Etsy.

Data by YCharts

In terms of the company's financial position, it is sitting on around $800M in cash with an undrawn revolver of $200M. The company is profitable, which is great to see and honestly an outlier among many of the fast-growing mid-cap technology companies I've looked at. It continues to generate free cash flow, and management even repurchased 543,000 shares in the first quarter at a share price averaging $46, which seems prescient with hindsight.

I'm not particularly excited to see a company of this size repurchasing shares, since throwing excess cash into marketing spend could likely grow its user base. However, the company's profitability and growth show me that I'm not one to question their capital allocation, and the repurchased shares were a good investment based on the current share price. Although the company carries a solid amount of debt at close to $800M, based on the current condition of its business and liquidity, I don't have any concerns regarding solvency.

This chart does a pretty good job of illustrating Etsy's performance of late. One interesting thing to note is that you could have gotten a 10X return buying the company less than $10 per share a few years ago. Ah, well, the past is the past.

The company is profitable, its earnings are growing well, and it is expensive. There's no getting around the valuation.

Much like my last article on The Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD), I'm going to put my growth investor cap on when looking at today's valuation. Although the company is expensive, its market cap is currently just shy of $10B. I think that the company has the opportunity to grow that significantly in the next 5-10 years.

Based on the stock price correction on Monday, when I wrote this article, the market agreed that Etsy may have run up a little too far. Although the overall market was up over 3%, Etsy dipped nearly 8% to back under $80 per share. If the company were to return to its average valuation, based on analyst estimates for earnings growth, an investor today could expect in the neighborhood of 5% annualized returns. However, the likelihood is strong that the company will maintain a premium to its historic valuation based on recent events.

I recommend using caution, just like with nearly every company in these volatile times. Prices are volatile, so any capital I plan on allocating will be averaged in. I am bullish on Etsy for the long-term.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Additional disclosure: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY, AMZN, TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.