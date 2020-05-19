With several catalysts moving forward, the company is well-positioned to come out even stronger on the other side. I rate Spotify a Buy with Target Price $185.

In this uncertain economic scenario, Spotify is revealing as one of the companies benefiting from the shift in consumers behavior.

Introduction

In this uncertain economic scenario, Spotify (SPOT) is revealing as one of the companies benefiting from the shift in consumers behavior. Despite the grim economic outlook, the company is maintaining strong growth and a solid balance sheet. The consolidation of several catalysts could mean an even stronger performance on the way out of the COVID-19 crisis.

Impressive User Growth

In the last quarter, Spotify maintained impressive user growth. Total Monthly Active Users are up 31% YoY, in line with Q4 31% growth. Premium subscribers have even seen a slight acceleration and are now standing at 130 million, up 31% YoY (vs 29% YoY in Q4).

Despite the COVID-19 challenges, churn rates and retention rates have continued to trend positively in Q1. There was no meaningful increase in churn rates during the quarter, and active cancellations remained low. Moreover, towards the end of Q1, the company experienced an increase in new users for Spotify's free tier and a higher rate of returning costumers.

Spotify's product showed strong resiliency and flexibility despite the change in users behavior. With more people staying at home, listening was down, unsurprisingly, across Car, Web and Wearables channels. However, smart TVs and Speakers, as well as Gaming Consoles channels saw an increase of more than 50%. This trend indicates that many people are discovering new devices to consume content and, should a part of them stick to these new habits post-pandemic, we could see an increase in listening rates across various channels.

Currently, the Spotify app remains within the top 20 most downloaded free apps in many major countries (i.e. US, Canada, UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Australia etc.). These numbers give confidence that user growth will stay high towards the end of the year and beyond.

Revenue Analysis

The growth story repeats on revenue, even though to a lesser extent. Spotify reported Q1 revenue of €1.85B, +22% YoY, with Premium revenue growing 23% YoY to €1.7 million. Despite the COVID-19 detrimental impact in the last three weeks of the quarter, Ad-Supported revenues grew 17% YoY.

Before the pandemic outbreak and related Advertising cuts, revenues were on track to outperform the company's forecast. As the economy slowly reopens and companies advertising budgets return, I expect the Ad-revenue segment to pick up where it left before the crisis. As businesses start to reopen and make their way out from the pandemic panic, CMOs will have to allocate more budget to put their company's name in the mix and gain market share.

In the long term, Spotify is well-positioned to benefit from the revived spending trends. In the short term, the decline in ad-revenue is not significant, as the company relies only marginally (9%) on advertising revenue.

Spotify's business has shown to be resilient in times of economic uncertainty. As expected, the ad-segment has taken a hit due to its sensitivity to economic cycles, while the subscription segment held surprisingly well and has shown to be capable to weather the economic storm.

One negative note for the quarter was the negative operating cash flow. Last quarter, management warned about the timing of some of the payments that got pushed from Q4 into Q1. As expected, Q1 cash flow was negative €21 million. However, negative cash flow was less than anticipated, and the first operating cash outflow in two years. Spotify will generate positive free cash flow during the rest of the year.

Considering that the company has no debt and €1.8 billion in cash at the end of Q1, it is safe to state that the company is in a very healthy financial position.

Moving Forward - The Catalysts

Original Podcasts - Original Podcasts could be a significant catalyst for the Spotify moving forward. More than 70% of new podcasts on Spotify were created in its own ecosystem. Over the past 5 years, the number of Americans listening to podcasts each week skyrocketed 225% going from $19 million to $62 million. According to the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PwC, podcasting ad revenue is expected to reach over $1 billion by 2021, up 50% from last year's revenue. The death of linear radio - The current trends in industries such as TV and Audio are clear. On-demand is set to overtake Linear programming, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making the change happening faster than expected. Increase in ad-revenue - As previously mentioned, the competition will get intense as businesses start to reopen. Spotify has a wide, now stronger reach that should attract a bigger slice of marketing budgets.

Competition

Spotify has proved to have established a successful business model. It attracts users with a free tier plan, which many competitors lack. 60% of its paid subscribers come from the free tier. With many people currently suffering financial distress, this could boost paid subscription over the competition when the economic situation improves.

Spotify maintains one of the cleanest and easiest user experience, and it keeps increasing availability of third-party integrations. Even on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store, Spotify ranks number #1 in Music with a 4.8 rating. On the other hand, the main competitor Apple music still struggles to achieve the same level of user experience for Android users, with Play store app rating of 3.6 versus Spotify's 4.6.

Spotify is also continuing to invest in content, especially in the podcast space, where it's gaining an edge over the competition. Its podcast library it's growing fast, and now contains over 1 million titles (vs 700k in Q4), with 78 exclusive podcasts launched only in the last quarter.

Spotify remains the only company on a global scale focused only on audio. Its user base is growing fast, and the billions of users that are listening to linear radio still present an opportunity for market growth in the years ahead.

Conclusion & Takeaway

Spotify business model has shown to be able to maintain both users and revenue growth despite the significant economic challenges. With several catalysts moving forward, the company is well-positioned to come out even stronger on the other side. I rate Spotify a Buy with Target Price $185.

