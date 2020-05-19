Target: Investment Thesis

To get straight to the point, Target TGT) is overpriced and future earnings are too uncertain - Target is not a "Buy" at present share price levels. Please let me explain a little more for loyal shareholders, shocked by this uncategorical statement.

Target's share price has performed better than the share prices of many other tickers during this human and economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. Despite the prospect of anywhere from six months to two years or more of ongoing economic disruption, Target's share price is presently 7% above its Feb. 21 level, before the impact of COVID-19 was felt in the wider stock market. Target is a good solid business which has provided excellent returns to its shareholders over the last five years or more. Any long-term holder of Target shares should be very satisfied with their investment. It might be reasonable for those shareholders to hold onto their shares, knowing Target will survive for the longer term, and knowing they will almost certainly continue to receive regular uninterrupted quarterly dividends. But no matter how good a company, it's possible to pay too much for the shares. Anyone considering a new share investment at this point in time would possibly be better looking at other more attractive share buy opportunities, or perhaps wait for a possible lower Target share price. Target is due to release its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 20, pre market, and it will be very interesting to get a read on how the business has fared through April quarter end, and subsequently. What comes out in the conference call, and its impact on analysts' EPS projections and the share price, could make a difference to my attitude to the shares. I'm not concerned with viability of the company, it's just the current share price does not allow for a suitable risk adjusted future return to be achieved.

Target : Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Target shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Target: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Target were strongly positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. These strong rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to second quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held, are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I recognize any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. On this basis, I would generally include here a snapshot of the Quant ratings for the ticker under review. I find in this instance a fuller analysis and discussion of the Quant ratings for Target is warranted, and should be of interest and value to anyone holding or considering buying. That discussion can be found toward the end of this article, where it fits better into the overall context.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 1 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 1 -

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals. The important takeaway here - these quarter/year discrepancies are larger than I'm used to seeing, indicating the high degree of uncertainty in current EPS estimates.

If current estimates are uncertain than 2023 and 2024, covered by only 2 and 1 analysts' respectively, will be even more so. Although I will include these in my projections for completeness, I do not intend to comment on or draw conclusions in respect of these out years.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 2 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 2 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Target. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 2 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of strong negative growth rates for 2020, before recovering to 4.4% above 2019 EPS by end of 2021. A return to double-digit growth rate is estimated for 2022, getting back to levels of growth rates in 2018 and 2019. It should be understood, in quantifying the short-form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. I'm able to quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return of negative 4% to positive 12% for FY 2020 to FY 2022. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 19.56 (current P/E ratio). Except for the High EPS estimates, these projected returns are well below the historical returns per Table 1.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a reduction in the P/E ratio to 15.00 for 2021 to 2024 (based on the historical median of 15.03 per Fig. 3 above). Ending share price for 2020 is assumed to be 20% below the current share price (at $100.16, still well above the low of $90.52 on March 25, 2020). At the assumed lower historical level P/E ratio, potential returns for 2020 to 2022 are negative for all cases, consensus, high and low, excepting for the high case in 2022. Even for the high case, in 2022, return is less than 3% per year, primarily attributable to dividend receipts.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Aiming For A Lower Buy Price

Table 2.3 projections have the same assumptions as for Table 2.2, except for an assumed buy price 20% lower than the current share price. It's also assumed the buy price is not achieved until May 28, after the release of Target's first quarter earnings. Buying at the lower price results in positive return estimates of 2% through 2021 and 6% through 2022 for the consensus case, and ~8% for 2021 and ~11% for 2022 for the high case. The low case offers negative return of ~6% per year through 2021 and small positive return of ~3% through end of 2022. Buying at the lower share price significantly improves the dividend yield on cost for all cases.

Quant Ratings Plus Rate Of Return Projections - A Powerful Combination

Quantifying Estimated Rates Of Return -

When I set out to quantify estimated rates of return for a ticker, first I need to gather and process the data to generate results. This includes gathering fundamental data such as past share prices and dividends and historical and estimated EPS and P/E ratios. Regardless of the indicative rate of return, the overall quality of the ticker has to be assessed - there are tickers more or less suitable than others, and some totally unsuitable for investment, regardless of rate of return. In the case of Target, as described above, I have formed the opinion the company's past performance makes it suitable for investment, but the current share price likely does not allow for adequate future returns, thus it's not a buy. However, if an investment were contemplated at a targeted lower share price, a more in-depth analysis of the fundamentals would be warranted, and this can be a time consuming and laborious exercise. That's where Quant ratings come in.

Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings: Looking Beneath The Hood

Seeking Alpha Quant ratings might at first glance appear to be a codified opinion on tickers generated by secret and mysterious algorithms. But they are actually based on what is referred to as "quantamentals," that is a combination of Quantitative and Fundamentals. So, with every red, green or other colored button, it's possible to click your way down to the fundamental data supporting the various levels of rating - mystery no more. Well not quite.

You see on May 15, Target was rated "Neutral" but on May 18 it changed to "Very Bullish" per Fig. 1.1 below, before switching back to "Neutral" on May 19 as per Fig. 1.2 below.

Figure 1.1 - Target Quant Rating May 18

Figure 1.2 - Target Quant Rating May 19 (current)

I reached out to Seeking Alpha's Head of Quantitative Strategies, Steven Cress, for assistance with interpretation. The explanation for the change in rating can be found in this May 13, 2019, article, "Quant Ratings And Factor Grades FAQ." In essence, beyond a certain level of risk in some elements of the rating, a stock is automatically down graded to "Neutral," regardless whether overall a higher rating is indicated. As Jeff Miller espouses, "Think first about your risk. Only then should you consider possible rewards." The two A+ ratings are sufficient to cause Target to be rated "Very Bullish." So on all days, May 15, 18, and 19 there are two very strong elements with an A+ rating, offset by three elements with weak ratings. On May 18, the three C- ratings are not sufficient to cause automatic downgrading to Neutral. On May 19, with two of the C- ratings downgraded to D+, the perceived level of risk results in an otherwise "Very Bullish" rating being down graded to "Neutral." Given there's this underlying risk element for Target, potentially working like a knife edge to flip ratings between "Neutral" and "Very Bullish," I wanted to know more. Steven indicated I could drill down on "Value:", "Revisions:" and "Peers" to source the following Quant data for Target. He also kindly provided some commentary which I have included after each screen shot.

Figure 2.1 - Multiples

"The screenshot (above) on the underlying value metrics is very telling. As you highlight, the stock is expensive compared to the sector and its historical average - this screenshot is worth a lot of words."

Figure 2.2 - EPS Fiscal Year Revisions

Figure 2.3 - EPS First Quarter Revisions

"Notably, the second and third screenshots on Fiscal Year and FQ1 EPS revisions are downright unnerving. The sheer magnitude of downward revisions and no upward revisions exhibits that analysts do not have confidence in this year's earnings. I would not want to own a stock that's near its 52-week high and has had 23 downward revisions in the last 90 days. In my opinion, these highlights would really enhance your already strong thesis."

The above Quant information supports my thesis the company itself is suitable for investment, but the share price is too high. In addition, the Quant information summarized under Peers provides a wealth of information on fundamental measures for Target and any other ticker, greatly facilitating due diligence.

Target: Summary and Conclusions

Target has provided solid total returns to investors over the last four to five years. Current P/E multiple of 19.56 is well above the five-year historical median of 15.03. The 19.56 multiple is calculated using FY 2019 earnings, so is not distorted by COVID-19 impact on earnings. Forward EPS estimates for FY 2020 are lower than FY 2019, so if the current share price is to be maintained, the multiple will need to expand further as 2020 results are progressively incorporated into the TTM results. Target is expected to fare better than many businesses in other sectors. But I have to wonder if the potential extent of the risk of extended COVID-19 disruption and adverse economic impact is sufficiently factored into the current share price. What I do believe is happening here is stocks considered "safer" are in high demand and are selling at a premium. Buying safety at a premium is self-defeating if multiples shrink and losses are incurred. On the other hand, from my data base of dividend-paying stocks I can see good stocks, such as Bunge, and many others, selling at large discounts. This provides opportunities for enhanced dividend yields and potential solid share gains. Uncertainty equates to risk, and the indicated rates of return under the three scenarios above, do not appear to provide adequately for present risk. For an existing shareholder continuing to hold for the dividend yield would seem reasonable. For a new investment in shares there are other more attractive prospects than Target.

