We update our investment thesis on Clovis and highlight a simple option trade that could return 55% by early 2021 in the paragraphs below.

However, the company just garnered another FDA approval and also addressed funding needs via a just announced secondary offering.

Today, we revisit Clovis Oncology, whose stock has been one of the many in the space that have disappointed over the past few years.

I have had a couple of questions around Clovis Oncology (CLVS) over the past few days following an FDA approval on Friday. This company has consistently disappointed shareholders over the past couple of years. I have mitigated losses on this name via utilizing covered call strategies, and 'rolling' options on it several times. I am still somewhat in the hole, but this strategy has reduced what would have been much larger losses than if I had a straight equity position in this small cap concern.

It should be noted that Clovis is not the only PARP Inhibitor name in this space that has disappointed shareholders over that time frame. Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) is another name that comes to mind. We take a look at the recent news around Clovis and provide an updated investment strategy in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Clovis Oncology is a Colorado based 'Tier 3' biotech concern focusing on developing compounds to treat various forms of cancer. The stock currently trades at approximately $8.50 a share and has a market capitalization of approximately $650 million.

Recent News:

On Friday, as expected, the FDA approved Clovis's flagship compound Rubraca (rucaparib) for the treatment of adults with deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy. Rubraca was originally approved for advanced ovarian cancer late in 2016 and then approved for ovarian cancer patients with a BRCA-like mutation in April of 2018.

In early May, the company reported a loss of $1.39 a share for the first quarter. Clovis reported Rubraca sales of $42.6 million for the quarter. This was up just over eight percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 29% from the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the first quarter with just over $220 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Just over two weeks prior to first-quarter results, the company executed a debt exchange offer. The company also just announced a secondary offering that will raise approximately $85 million. Prior to this capital raise, leadership stated funding was in place to provide 'cash runway' to the second half of 2021. This raise should push all funding needs well into 2022.

Given the recent history of the company, it is easy to see why most analyst firms hold a negative view on Clovis. However, H.C. Wainwright did reiterate its Buy rating and Street high $33 price target on Clovis Monday morning.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition, BofA is assuming peak non-risk-adjusted worldwide sales of $150 million for Rubraca in this just approved indication. BofA is also modeling peak sales of $579 million for Rubraca in FY2028. The company has multiple trials ongoing (see above).

Verdict:

This was a nice little win for Clovis, but it is not a game changer. Outside of a buyout, which has been rumored from time to time over the years, I don't see a major rally in these shares. However, the stock could continue its recent grind higher. Given that, the only way I would add any exposure to Clovis is via a covered call strategy like the one highlighted below. Option premiums are quite large and liquid on this name, making this a lucrative strategy for those comfortable with simple option strategies.

Option Strategy:

This is a prospective covered call (also known as a buy-write) idea that was valid when the stock traded at $8.30 a share early this morning when this article was submitted for publication. Using the January $9 call strikes, I fashioned some Buy-Write orders with a net debit in the range of $5.75 to $5.85 a share (net stock price - option premium). This strategy provides approximately 30% of downside projection and would provide an approximate 55% return over 8 months even if the stock barely creeps back up slightly to the $9 level. And that to me is at least a 'stand up double' in any market.

