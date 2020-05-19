Licensing deals with Janssen for Hepatitis B and Amgen for cardiovascular potentially worth $3.5bn + % of sales and $420m + % of sales, if commercialised.

Earlier stage Arrowhead candidates are targeting cystic fibrosis, renal cell carcinoma and NASH. The company are targeting a pulmonary franchise which, if successful, would represent a major breakthrough for RNAi treatments.

Stunning 2019 saw Arrowhead stock gain ~450% to reach highs of $74 before capital raise of $250.5m and fading acquisition prospects saw gains largely wiped out by early 2020.

Investment Thesis

Although latecomers to the Arrowhead (ARWR) story may have been disappointed when, after delivering astonishing ~450% gains in 2019, the company's stock price came crashing back down to earth in 2020, seasoned investors (those who did not sell at peaks of $74 at least) will tell you that the 2019 spike was based on hype alone, and that the real good news story is still to come.

Arrowhead's gains in 2019 were triggered by 1 potential short-term catalyst and 1 long-term. The short-term catalyst was Novartis' (NOVN) acquisition of siRNA drug developer The Medicines Company for $9.7bn in November '19, that led many investors and analysts to believe that Arrowhead would also become an acquisition target for a big Pharma.

After Arrowhead President and CEO Christopher Anzalone appeared to pour cold water on the idea of a buyout, telling analysts "it would shock me if anyone could write a big enough check", in January this year, the share price began to slide and analysts put more downward pressure on the stock by downgrading it (in some cases issuing price targets of $32). Today, analyst price targets for Arrowhead stock range from a low of $29 to a high of $81. The stock itself trades at a price of $38.24 at the time or writing this note.

The long-term price catalyst, however, still holds true in my view and relates to the efficacy of the drug candidates produced by Arrowhead's proprietary TRiM platform, which many observers believe is the standout among a highly competitive field of RNA-therapeutics engineering which includes publicly traded Alnylam (ALNY), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Dicerna (DRNA), Moderna (MRNA) and private companies including Gotham Therapeutics and Quark Pharmaceuticals.

Unlike some of its rivals in the RNAi and antisense technology fields Arrowhead is yet to commercialize a drug, and although the company are still some way off doing so with potentially the company's most advanced treatment, APOC3 - targeting hypertriglyceridemia and history/high risk of pancreatitis - expected to enter a pivotal phase 3 trial in early 2021 subject to discussions with the FDA, the lengthy wait may pay off for Arrowhead investors.

Taken together, the addressable markets for Arrowhead's treatments are vast and some of the early readouts from trials - notably APOC3 and ARO-AAT - a treatment for Alpha-1 Liver Disease - suggest that, if commercialized, the drugs may have best-in-class potential.

Assigning a fair value price to Arrowhead is tricky since the company operates in a competitive field and will have to survive at least another 18 months without any incoming commercial revenues.

Partnerships with Janssen - a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, to develop a Hepatitis B treatment plus other candidates, and with Amgen, targeting cardiovascular diseases, are helping to sustain the company's top line however, through regular milestone payments (Arrowhead's top line earnings in 2019 were $169m and net profits $68m) and the company has completed a share offering (which also contributed to share price declines) at the end of 2019, leaving it with a cash position >$300m at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

As such, at its current price of $34.16, Arrowhead presents a tempting buying opportunity. It's possible that the dearth of short-term catalysts for the company as it navigates through trials has depressed the share price and put off less patient investors, but since the overriding thesis holds true - that Arrowhead's candidates may secure approval and deliver peak sales in the triple-digit millions (there is no obvious ceiling here given the range of treatments Arrowhead is developing and their addressable markets), there is a reasonable case for the stock being undervalued.

In the rest of this article I will update on the company's recent progress and try to assess future cash flows and assign a fair value to the stock. I will also consider Arrowhead's development of drugs that work on organs other than the liver. This is something of a holy grail within the world of RNAi, and a potentially momentous share price catalyst.

Q1 results - COVID-19 interruptions and milestone payments

Arrowhead's reporting schedule means that the period of January to March constitutes Full Quarter 2 for the company, which missed analysts' expectations marginally on EPS of -$0.2 but beat on revenues - derived from the realization of a portion of the Janssen milestone payment agreements.

Net losses for the quarter were $19.8m (versus profits of $23.9m in FQ2 2019 - EPS of $0.24) on revenues of $23.5m (versus $48.1m in FQ2 2019). In total, Arrowhead could earn as much as $3.5bn from the Janssen deal, although this is contingent upon Janssen completing all clinical trials securing FDA approval for the drug, and the development by Arrowhead of 2 further candidates for Janssen.

Going forward, Arrowhead CFO Ken Myszkowski told analysts during the FQ2 earnings call, management expects to recognize a further $33.2m of deferred revenue from the Janssen arrangement in 2020 plus payments for any additional milestones the company can meet related to both Janssen, and Amgen, with whom the company are also developing 3 drug candidates targeting cardiovascular diseases - AMG 890, the first candidate, is expected to enter a phase 2 study later this year.

The lack of a concrete source of cash flows through the rest of 2020 and possibly beyond is a slight concern, despite the fact that Arrowhead has >$300m of short term assets as a funding runway to cover operating expenses that have come in at $68m, $72m and $107 in the past 3 years to 2019.

This ongoing situation may mean Arrowhead stock remains depressed over the short-to-medium term, and puts pressure on the company to release positive data from trials of its proprietary candidates this year.

Pipeline - lead candidates move towards pivotal trials, company targets lung

ARO-AAT

ARO-AAT is designed to reduce the reproduction of the mutant misfolded alpha-1 antitrypsin ("Z-AAT") protein which severely damages the liver and lungs of those affected by Alpha-1 Liver disease.

Although enrollment for the company's phase 2/3 SEQUOIA study and AROAAT2002 open-label study has been affected by COVID-19, with Arrowhead pausing new patient screening for a ~4-week period in March, management still expect to present six month biopsies data from the study in the fall, management says.

CEO Anazalone explained to analysts on the recent earnings call that, whilst 6-months of treatment is unlikely to demonstrate significant histological changes, assessments will be made by measuring the amount of AAT monomer in hepatocytes, and by comparing pre and post treatment levels of accumulated AAT polymer in order to gauge the rapidity with which hepatocytes can break down and clear the polymerized proteins that cause Alpha-1 Liver Disease in patients with homozygous ZZ mutation.

The CEO also described how ARO-AAT may prove to be superior to rival RNAi treatments which attempt to correct, rather than eliminate, the mutant AAT protein.

Our data suggests that ARO-AAT is nearly completely suppressing liver production of the mutant Z-AAT protein, and we still believe that it may take two years of treatment to show a meaningful change in liver histology. So how long would you have to treat with a corrector that is leaving a large majority of Z-AAT protein in the liver, 8 years, 10 years? We think that presents a serious challenge in a clinical trial setting and gives us confidence that we are in a strong competitive position.

According to Transparency Market Research the global market for treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency is expected to reach a value of ~$3.4bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of ~10%. This is the kind of semi-niche market size that strikes me as an ideal entry point for a drug commercialized by an early stage biotech like Arrowhead, since it offers the prospect of earning a respectable market share and generating meaningful revenues without being subject to the fierce competition of better-resourced companies who may prefer to target larger markets.

Currently, the standard (only specific) treatment for Alpha-1 related lung disease is augmentation therapy, which involves using the blood plasma of healthy human donors to increase the levels of Alpha-1 circulating in the blood stream. According to the Alpha-1 Foundation there are four approved Augmentation Therapies available in the US: Prolastin-C and Prolastin-C Liquid from Grifols, Aralast NP from Takeda, Zemaira from CSL Behring and Glassia from Kamada Ltd. A fifth, Trypsone from Grifols is available in Spain only. Highlighting the need for fresh treatment is the fact that Prolastin has been on the market since 1988. Furthermore, as Arrowhead states on its website:

augmentation therapy does nothing to treat liver disease, and there is no specific therapy for hepatic manifestations. There is a significant unmet need as liver transplant, with its attendant morbidity and mortality, is currently the only available cure.

ARO-APOC3

ARO-APOC3 is designed to treat patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia and history or high risk of pancreatitis, which is caused by either a single genetic fault, as is the case with familial chylomicronemia syndrome ("FCS") or polygenic causes, otherwise known as multifactorial chylomicronemia ("MCM") - which has a larger population of ~30,000 patients in the US according to Arrowhead management. Both drastically reduce patient's quality-of-life and are also a drain on hospital resources, hence this is another area of high unmet need.

Arrowhead are targeting MCM, and expect to meet with the FDA and European Medicines Agency ("EMA") this year to attempt to convince the agencies that, based on positive trial data from a phase 1/2 study, the company be allowed to conduct a pivotal trial in the first half of 2021 with MCM patients. With this being another niche yet urgent treatment area Arrowhead believes a pivotal trial could be conducted quickly, making ARO-APOC3 the most likely candidate to win an FDA approval for the company at the present time.

APOC-3 trial data released on 5th February demonstrated high levels of triglyceride reduction (mean maximum reduction of 95%) which Anzalone has described as "truly stunning", and from a safety perspective the drug also appears to be well-tolerated - taken together, the Arrowhead press release concludes:

This high level of pharmacologic activity with good safety and tolerability to date is precisely what we were hoping for.

Surprisingly, the positive data readouts did not move the share price, perhaps due to uncertainty as to the precise nature of the treatment and what overall effect a reduction in triglycerides will have on patients' conditions.

The global hyperlipidemia drugs market size was valued at USD 19.3 billion in 2016 by Grand View Research, who forecast a CAGR of 2.3%. Statins and PCSK9 inhibitors are currently the most common forms of treatment with a roughly 70% share of an otherwise fragmented market.

ARO-ANG3

ARO-ANG3 is being developed as a treatment for mixed dyslipidemia - a high prevalence disease that affects a patient population estimated to number between 10m - 15m. Patients suffer from elevated triglycerides and LDL cholesterol levels which it is believed contribute to the risk of developing atheroslerotic cardiovascular disease.

A phase 1/2 study of ARO-ANG3 is ongoing, and early readouts have demonstrated an 80% reduction in triglycerides and 40% reduction in LDL when ARO-ANG3 is used in conjunction with LDL-lowering drugs such as current standard-of-care treatments statins and PCSK9 inhibitors.

Due to the large population sizes involved Arrowhead management believe that a phase 2b study will be required before a large scale pivotal trial can be initiated, and intend to meet with the FDA this year to move towards initiating a trial in the first half of next year.

The global Dyslipidemia market is expected to reach $37.9bn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of ~9.4%, according to Global Data.

Outside the liver

The history of RNAi drug development is lengthy and troubled. After the US geneticists Andrew Fire and Craig Mello won the Nobel prize for their discovery of the process of RNAi interference and gene silencing in 2006, the initial excitement (and high levels of R&D investment led by big pharma companies, who poured money into companies such as Alnylam and Dicerna) faded when it became apparent that delivering highly unstable RNA to the desired organ target posed a problem that scientists could not solve.

Eventually Alnylam made the breakthrough, combining siRNA with a sugar molecule known as GalNAc which enabled the combination to enter into liver cells, but to date researchers have struggled to find a similar mechanism with which to penetrate inside the cells of other organs.

Arrowhead, however, now believe they are close to a breakthrough which would enable the company to treat different types of lung/pulmonary diseases.

ARO-ENaC, for example, has been developed to treat Cystic Fibrosis - a genetic illness that leads to build-up of mucus in the lungs and pancreas. Arrowhead have submitted a Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") to the FDA and hope to initiate a phase 1/2 trial to evaluate tolerability and efficacy in the target patient population this year.

ARO-Lung2 is a new candidate the company has developed to treat patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease with the company hoping to file a CTA imminently in order to initiate an in-human study in 2021.

Another exciting play involves ARO-HIF2, Arrowhead's first candidate to be delivered using a new extra-hepatic delivery vehicle. ARO-HIF2 is designed to treat the kidney cancer renal cell carcinoma ("RCC"), which is diagnosed in 50,000 Americans annually, with 5-year survival rates just 12-25%. COVID-19 has delayed enrollment of a phase 1 study which will likely delay proof-of-concept data until next year but Arrowhead management are hopeful of demonstrating knockdown of Hif2-alpha - a validated target for the 80% of RCC patients who display the von hippel lindau mutation - which would open up the possibility of the company developing a much broader solid tumor franchise.

Forecasting cash flows and fair value

Now, let's look at 3 ballpark scenarios to help us try to estimate the present value of Arrowhead based on its future cash flows using DCF analysis.

Arrowhead forecasting optimistic scenario. Source: my table using researched peak sales figures and sales estimates + company resources.

In my optimistic scenario, Arrowhead earns revenues in 2020 and 2021 from its licensing deals only since there is a negligible probability of Arrowhead gaining FDA approval for its proprietary drugs until late 2021 at the earliest.

With $1.6bn of payments from Janssen for drug candidate JNJ-3989 still on the table I am assuming the company earns $400m per annum until 2024 when JNJ-3989 is (theoretically) commercialized. I also assume that, from 2023, Janssen opts to exercise its option on a further 2 out of 3 remaining candidates and makes milestone payments of $313m per annum (2/3 of the $1.9bn milestones Arrowhead can earn from its 3 remaining Janssen candidates (data from company FQ2 submission 2019). Should JNJ-3989 become commercialized, I assume it claims a 5% share of the TAM of ~$25bn in its first year, and 10% in its second year - paying sales commission of 17% to Arrowhead on all sales.

Similarly, I assume Amgen pays Arrowhead milestone payments of $64m per annum to Arrowhead until its cardiovascular disease candidate is approved in 2023, at which point Arrowhead earns 12% on global sales I calculate at 0.25% of the TAM cardiovascular market of $154bn in the first year of full sales, 0.5% in the second year, and 0.75% in the third.

Turning to Arrowhead's proprietary candidates I assume ARO-AAT and ARO-APOC3 are approved by the end of 2021, with ARO-AAT earning a 2%, 5%, 7.5% and 10% share of the TAM $3.6bn between 2022 and 2025, and ARO-APOC3 a 0.5%, 0.75%, 0.1% and 0.25% share of its TAM of $23.7bn. Finally I forecast that ARO-ANG-3, ARO-ENaC and ARO-HIF2 are approved in 2024 and grab a small % share of their TAMs.

That leaves me with revenues of $2.6bn by 2025. As optimistic as this may be, when I plug this into my DCF forecasting model (exclusively available to all members of my marketplace channel Haggerston BioHealth) and increase operating expenses by 10%, 90%, 50%, 50%, 25% and 25% between 2020 and 2025, I am looking at 2025 net profits ~$1.2bn, an EPS of $12, and a forward PE of 3x by YE 2025, giving a fair value - based on WACC of 12% and expected market return of 10% - of $102, which translates to a 200% return for investors within 5 years.

Less optimistic scenario

Arrowhead forecasting less optimistic scenario. Source: my table using researched peak sales figures and sales estimates + company resources.

In my less optimistic scenario, I assume that JNJ-3989 is still approved but reduce milestone payments by half assuming that they are weighted towards commercialization rather than trial milestones. I also halve my sales forecasts for ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 and for AMG-890 (leaving JNJ-3989 since, as has been argued by other contributors, this candidate is the most likely to have blockbuster potential - more information can be gleaned from this Arrowhead presentation on the genesis and progress of the treatment. I also assume that ARO-HSD and ARO-HIF2 are unable to secure approval by 2025, and that Janssen only exercises an option on a single new candidate.

In this scenario, revenues at YE25 are calculated as $1.6bn (61% of the optimistic scenario total, and assuming the same operating expense gains and all else being equal, we arrive at a fair value price of ~$57.

Pessimistic scenario

Arrowhead forecasting pessimistic scenario. Source: my table using researched peak sales figures and sales estimates + company resources.

Finally, let's assume that Arrowhead is only able to earn its remaining portion of already paid out Janssen milestone in 2020 ($23m) and nothing from Amgen. Let's also assume that only ARO-APOC3 gains approval, alongside JNJ-3989, that Amgen ends its relationship with Arrowhead, and that the extra-hepatic drug candidate portfolio does not work out. We will also assume Janssen takes up one further option on a candidate and makes 2 milestone payments, of $250m, in 2023 and 2025, and that JNJ-3989 has only captured 0.25% of its TAM in 2024 and 0.5% in 2025.

This results in Arrowhead earning top line revenues of ~$820m in 2025. I have reduced operating costs increases in this scenario to reflect lower volumes of sales and R&D, to arrive at a fair value price of ~$25.

Conclusion

The risk of an adverse trial event remains high given trial stages but market pessimism can play into investor's hands.

The above sets out some ballpark scenarios for Arrowhead's progress between today and YE 2025. For me, the biggest concern I would have about investing in Arrowhead would be the lengthy wait ahead for FDA approval. So long as the company is reliant on inconsistent milestone payments from its 2 licensees Amgen and Janssen it is in a somewhat vulnerable position, although this risk is mitigated by the company's healthy cash position.

With many more trials to negotiate ahead of approvals, however, the risk of an adverse safety event of inconclusive efficacy is relatively high. Although Arrowhead has achieved some outstanding results in trials, it is not crystal clear, in my view, how this may translate into an effective treatment in a real-world setting.

I feel that if Arrowhead can secure approval for ARO-APOC3, and Janssen can win approval for JNJ-3989 - 2 scenarios that are, based on my research, more likely than not (one analyst has given JNJ-3989 a 55% chance of success and ARO-ANG3 and ARO-APOC3 a 35% chance of phase 1 study success, but that was prior to recent positive data readouts) - then the company will be on a much surer footing and its prospects will start to look very attractive indeed.

I believe that Arrowhead's fair value price lies somewhere between its highs of $74 and today's price of $32.7, but a trial setback for either ARO-APOC3 or JNJ-3989 could drag the share price significantly lower in the short term.

Even so, with such a diverse portfolio of candidates, validated technology platform in TRiM and with plenty of data (albeit not conclusive data) from e.g. meetings with the FDA, trial readouts and partner progress to come in 2020, I feel bullish about Arrowhead's prospects in the medium-to-long term.

Some investors may wish to watch and wait as the story develops, but I believe the next time Arrowhead stock jumps significantly, the highs will be sustained over a longer period and the company will be in a position to upgrade its status from an early (trading on promise) to mid-stage (trading on sales and approval track record) biotech.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR, ALNY, MRNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.