It has already accounted for large loan loss provisions in Q1 results, and more should be expected, but on price to tangible book it is fairly valued.

I opened my first passbook savings account when I was 10 years old with a $100 gift for my birthday from my grandparents, and it just so happened to be at a little 1 or 2 teller operation of the Huntington Bank (HBAN) at my local mall. A few years later, I had $500 saved up, the minimum for a bank CD, and I distinctly remember getting 8.50% on a 5 year term. It was the first CD I ever bought; I was pretty proud of it and I can say it helped me out as a young saver trying to get ready for college costs.

I don't bank with Huntington Bank anymore - not convenient for me, but it is a sizable presence in my region, and actually ranks in the top 30 in terms of asset size in the United States. Based in Columbus, Ohio, this Midwestern regional bank has over $100 billion in assets, competing in its markets against the big national banks like Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), other sizable regional banks like Fifth Third Bank (FITB) and Key Bank (KEY), and numerous smaller banks and credit unions.

A Strong Bank in a Weakening Economy

In the aftermath of the Great Recession, governments turned the screws on banks, putting the largest ones through stress tests and establishing rules for banks to build up to a higher cushions in case of crisis and account more aggressively for loan loss provisions. In a world with a combination of pandemic-induced defaults on credit to individuals and business and interest rates so low that banks are trying to squeeze blood from a turnip to make money on the spread between paying savers and charging borrowers, all banks are feeling the pinch.

It has performed exactly in line with the overall industry since the beginning of the year, so clearly is not some miracle bank immune from the problems others are facing. However, I believe it has some advantages setting up for long-term growth and prosperity, but has its own risk profile to consider as well.

To start, the impacts of the virus starting showing up in the banking sector's fist quarter results, as banks had to decide how to start accounting for loans that will go bad. For Huntington, Q1 results of EPS of $0.03, which was considered a miss, but was wide of the mark in large part due to taking $441 million in provisions for bad loans triggered by the virus above and beyond a CECL adjustment for $393 million that had been based on weakening economic conditions generally. With the full value of those loans impacted starting to be written off, and more likely to come over the next few quarters, it is worth considering Huntington's breakdown of its loan portfolio makeup.

(image source: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 2020 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation)

Within commercial and industrial (C & I), the company has identified $396 million in non-performing assets, an increase of $73 million over the prior quarter. To break that down a little finer, though, sees that oil and gas related loans that turned non-performing were up $139 million in the quarter to a total of $195 million. Since the total increase in oil and gas write offs were greater than the total increase in the C & I portion of the loan book, the bad portion of other C & I loans must have decreased. I don't mean to indicate a rosy picture, but to bear in mind that the underlying quality of Huntington's loan portfolio is sufficiently solid.

In other regards, just to recap the first quarter, Huntington saw revenues of $1.16 billion, a 1% bump over 2019, with net interest down by 4% and non-interest income up 13%. Net interest is likely to be under some sustained pressures for achieving any growth in 2020, between non-performing loans and low rates. For the current quarter's outlook, the bank's CFO, shared the following on the call for Q1:

Zach Wasserman: Moving to the income statement, provisioning is a key driver of variability in the Q2 earnings outlook, but revenue and non-interest expenses also have a wider than normal range of possible outcomes...we expect total revenue to decline 4% to 5% linked quarter as the larger average balance sheet is more than offset by moderate pressure on the organic NIM and the COVID-19 related declines in fee income...We have a little more control and less visibility into the expense outlook for the second quarter. We expect non-interest expenses to increase between 5% and 6% on a sequential basis, driven primarily by the CECL increase in compensation-related expense related to the annual ramp of long-term incentives and annual merit increases, partially offset by our expense reduction actions. On a year-over-year basis, expenses would be lower by 2%...We currently expect net charge-offs in the second quarter to be near the high end of our average through the cycle target range of 35 to 55 basis points. This is reflective of the ongoing pressure in the oil and gas portfolio as well as broader economic considerations.

So this all points to some rocky times ahead, as income retreats and expenses drop to keep in line as best as possible. Nevertheless, in time it will set up the bank as a leaner company heading heading into any recovery.

The Valuation Looks Attractive

So I had written the first part of this article up to the valuation section over the weekend. Then Sunday afternoon 5/17/20, SA contributor Sheen Bay Research came out with a well-researched piece on Hunting Bank as well, with excellent data on the historic price to tangible book value averages among other points, and I will gladly direct you to that article for extra context on valuation and earnings forecast for 2020. In a nutshell, the research there shows that Huntington has historically averaged around a price to tangible book of 1.66, well above where it stands currently (see below).

Instead of repeating another contributor, I will try to show some additional context of comparison. With all the bad news having pushed the share price down in-line with the sector generally, I believe the realistic difficulties ahead are mostly baked-in now. Drastically worse outcomes for the American economy (or specifically the Midwestern economy) than what is being forecast could certainly happen, but the current result is that Huntington offers an attractive valuation as a regional bank. Banks generally trade as a discount to book value, and even sometimes discount to tangible book values [TBV]. A quick comparison of some national and regional banks gives a sense of just how big that discount can be.

(image source: author's spreadsheet; dividend and Price to Book data from Seeking Alpha; price to tangible book from www.gurufocus.com, Tier 1 ratios from individual bank's Q1 earnings press statements)

I take the discount to TBV as a bit of a catch - too much discount and maybe the bank's ability to create book value from its loan portfolio is not that great, or maybe it carries excessive goodwill. On the other hand, paying too high a premium to TBV can be a tough pill to swallow, at least for value investors, even if it implies you are buying into a well-run bank or high quality assets. In the end, I am personally content to buy at or just under TBV when I have overall confidence in the underlying quality.

As the chart above shows, Huntington is right around that valuation, taking a sort of middle ground between Key Banc on the low end and PNC on the higher end, while paying a strong dividend around 8%. Its regional peers are attractively valued here as well, Key Banc and Fifth Third, with the trade-off of either slightly lower yield or slightly lower Tier 1 buffer.

The payout ratios might look a little scary, and might stay that way until most of the bad loans are fully provisioned. However, I do not imagine a cut in 2020, on the basis that they are not an excessive use of cash. The dividend on commons runs about $155 million per quarter, and preferred dividends another $18 million.

Conclusion

When I started this piece on 5/14/20, Huntington Bank shares were trading right around $7.50, but I didn't get around to finishing it until Monday 5/18/20, and the market had a big up day, including Huntington up 10% to about $8.25. While most of my thoughts were put together assuming a sub- $8.00 per share entry point, I do think there is plenty of volatility still out there. The CBS network (VIAC) aired its "60 Minutes" interview with Fed chief Jerome Powell last night, boosting confidence that the Fed will continue to try and function as a backstop to market liquidity and prevent an all out tailspin as the US economy re-opens in fits and starts. There are all sorts of variables that have yet to play out - how badly will consumer credit be hit not just by bad loans, but reduced future loans? Consumer spending and saving tend to move with broader economic moods, and at the moment savings are on the upswing and spending, and by extension borrowing, down. These are challenges all banks will have to face on top of their capital ratios and determining how much is going to be lost.

Yet at the end of the day, Huntington is navigating through these choppy times with an overall fair value at the moment relative to the uncertainty and risk. With a medium to long-term view, I will be looking to add in the range of $7.50 and under, and patiently ride it out while collecting the dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAN, SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.