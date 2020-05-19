Workday (WDAY) is an enterprise software vendor that provides cloud-based solutions in human capital management, financial management, analytics, and other applications. While the company has underperformed in recent years relative to other faster-growth SaaS players, we do think the stability of its revenue base and high barrier to entry position the company extremely well heading into the pandemic. We also think that its resilience business and financial profile should be appreciated more by investors in times like this and could lead to premium valuation multiples in the near-term.

Resilient Business Model

Workday has a straightforward product portfolio and business model. The company sells subscriptions of its software and other services to companies in return for fees. However, what sets Workday apart from some of the other software vendors is the mission-critical nature of its products. Subscription revenue accounted for 85% of its fiscal 2020 revenue and these contracts are generally non-cancelable over terms of ~3 years. Most of its software is delivered on the cloud platform which makes Workday one of the most successful SaaS stories in the software space. The nature of HR and finance functions makes it perfect for a cloud solution and Workday has been able to achieve leading market shares in HR and a growing presence in financial management. The company estimated that its HR software holds a ~40% market share among Fortune 500 while other cloud vendors have another 25%, with the rest 35% representing non-cloud applications that could be pursued in the future. Globally, the company thinks that it only holds ~17% of the top 2000 competitions with much bigger whitespace to grow.

(Source: IR Deck)

HR continues to be the bread-and-butter for Workday as it accounted for ~81% of its subscription revenue while financial management accounted for the other 19%. Five years ago, HR accounted for more than 95% of the subscription revenue which demonstrated the success Workday has achieved in diversifying its revenue source over the years. Given the complementary nature of HR and finance functions, Workday has been pursuing a strategy of increasing its share of wallet among its customers. Every company needs an HR system and a financial management platform which makes it plausible for them to prefer a single vendor and uniform platform.

(Source: IR Deck)

COVID-19 Impact

Some of the SaaS players are facing more headwinds than Workday due to their exposure to the private sector and the non-essential nature of their products. For example, we think Intuit could be the most impacted due to their focus on consumer finance, tax filing, and small business applications, both of which are facing stress due to the pandemic. For Workday, the critical nature of its HR services insulates the company from economic cycles, absent a prolonged recession that resulted in a permanent reduction in customer base and employment. Its finance segment could be more impacted as it is a relatively smaller player in that field. However, the most likely scenario is a slowdown in growth as customers suspend implementation and purchases. We don't think the company's existing revenue base will be affected. Compare to other software vendors, we think Workday has one of the most defensive product portfolios and competitive positioning in the sector.

Valuation and Performance

Workday currently has a market cap of $41 billion and trades at an EV/2021 Sales of 7.6x, which is in-line with peers including Oracle (ORCL), Intuit (INTU), and Salesforce (CRM). The stock is cheaper than ServiceNow (NOW) and Adobe (ADBE) as the former has a superior growth rate and the latter has one of the best SaaS product offerings with strong growth history. We think Workday's valuation is appropriate at current levels but there could room for expansion if the company is able to demonstrate continued growth in the face of the pandemic and the accompanying economic damages.

(Source: Filings and Bloomberg)

Workday has underperformed most of its peers in 2020 so far as the stock declined 5.6% compared to a 6.5% gain for the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV). We don't think the underperformance is warranted given Workday's resilient product offerings and growth model. We expect the stock to rebound and track closer to its competitors in the near-term. Management stroke an optimistic tone when the company reported its fiscal 2020 full-year results on Feb 27, 2020, before the pandemic sparked strict restrictions from governments around the world. Given the relative underperformance, we think there is an opportunity for a short-term catch up for Workday shares in light of its resilient business model.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Looking Ahead

We believe Workday has one of the most defensive positionings in the enterprise software space. Compared to other high-growth software large-caps, Workday's main product in HR management is unlikely to be severely impacted by the downturn. Its finance software is also better insulated than other consumer-facing products. The shares have also underperformed its major peers by a wide margin in 2020 so far which is unfounded. We expect the shares to catch up in the near-term and the defensive nature of Workday to limit downside risk during this uncertain period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.