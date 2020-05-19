The story is getting better here. Q2 will be dire, but the market will begin to price in more openings before long.

With respect to any potential value play, our objective is to buy stocks which have cheap assets, sales, earnings and cash flows. If on top of this, these respective companies have low debt and pay a dividend, then all the better. Many times, though, picking up companies with the above criteria is simply not possible. For example, as we are seeing in earnings season at present, a plethora of companies across a range of industries reported negative earnings due to the one-two punch of plummeting oil prices as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

One bad quarter does not make or break a company which is why the “story” becomes paramount for certain companies. One such company which really felt the brunt of the recent lockdown was BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). Although shares remain well over 50% down from their pre-pandemic prices this year, we must not forget that shares made an all-time high of $75+ per share in August of 2018. This means that shares in the space of 20 months are down 75% which has resulted in sentiment being at an all-time low.

Slowly but surely, the story is changing at BJ's which we saw in the first-quarter report where the firm posted EPS of $-0.22 per share. Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Kansas and Oklahoma all opened recently on a limited capacity as management will now be hoping that the worst, which was witnessed at the back-end of March, is over.

In order to weather the storm, management took the bold decisions of suspending the dividend along with share repurchases. Along with this, management laid off almost 16,000 of the team members along with the furloughing of hundreds of restaurant managers. We saw a significant reduction in the offerings available on the menu in order to really double down on the take-out options. Furthermore, to improve liquidity, the company was able to raise $70 million by selling common stock. This has shored up the balance sheet which now reports $134 million of cash when we include the $250 million revolver.

Therefore, considering how low BJ's valuation is at present and the aggressive ramp up in earnings we should see once Q2 is out of the way, the risk/reward play here looks pretty attractive.

We may look to using options here, though, due to how high implied volatility is at present in shares of this stock. Due to aggressive moves in BJ's share price in both directions recently, implied volatility has spiked to almost 90%. This number is also holding its own for expiration cycles well out in the future – like January of next year.

As we can see from the implied volatility chart of BJ's below, IV at present is well above the highs of its long-term range. Why is this important? Well, the reason why this is important in our eyes (concerning a stock which has been badly beaten down) is because implied volatility has a direct effect on the price of BJ's call options as well as put options. Our job is to put ourselves in positions where we sell expensive options (what we have at present in BJ's) and buy options when they are trading for pennies on the dollar.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Before we put a potential option trade in BJ's Restaurants, we like to look at where the general market (S&P 500) is cycling. We believe we saw the four-year cycle low in March of this year and that we most likely have now started the second daily cycle within this new intermediate cycle. We state this because:

The price of the S&P 500 is now trading above its 10-day moving average. Price has taken out its April highs. The swing low took place 38 trading days (timing band for a new daily cycle) since the previous March 23rd low.

Therefore, all of the above would be bullish for a short- to medium-term play in BJ's Restaurants. BJ's book multiple of 1.34 and sales multiple of 0.34 are at levels we have not seen for years. As dining rooms continue to open around the country, we see the market pricing this stock higher. We will put on the short- to medium-term play shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.