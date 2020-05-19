One of the most fascinating names to watch during the back half of Q2 is electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). As the company looks to get the Fremont factory back to full production, the expectations gap on the street may be wider than the Grand Canyon. With more than half of the quarter in the books, I'm here today to build an initial set of expectations for the period.

During the first quarter of this year, Tesla produced 102,672 vehicles. That was composed of 15,390 Model S/X units and 87,282 Model 3/Y units. During that period, Fremont was forced to close in late March and the Shanghai factory was down for some time in late January and early February. The graphic below shows management's latest update for Tesla's installed annual production capacity.

(Source: Tesla Q1 2020 investor letter, seen here)

Now the Fremont factory was fully shut down until about a week ago, and has been working back towards full production since. Shanghai was also closed for a week or so earlier this month, and that factory is looking to ramp towards 4,000 units a week of Model 3 production moving forward. Based on this information, here's what I think would be a potential maximum for Tesla's Q2 production across the lines:

Fremont S/X - 6.5 weeks at 1,800 per week = 11,700 units.

Fremont 3/Y - 6.5 weeks at 8,000 per week = 52,000 units.

Shanghai 3 - 12 weeks at 3,000 per week = 36,000 units.

Total production = 99,700 units.

This would mean about a 3,000 unit sequential decline over Q1. Of course, this is likely an extremely bullish scenario, requiring that Tesla's supply chain is fully operational and everything goes right from here on. Throw in a parts shortage or a surge in coronavirus cases causing any of the factories to have to shut down again, and the number could easily be the lowest we've seen since the Model 3 ramp in the first half of 2018.

Perhaps even more uncertain though is how many units Tesla will actually sell in the quarter. The Fremont factory shutdown will limit how many foreign Model 3s can be exported during the remainder of the quarter, although going into the period with a bit of inventory from Q1 does help. On the other hand, very weak global economies will definitely hurt auto sales. As a result, we have an extremely wide spread for quarterly revenue estimates as seen below, with the high number on the street being more than double the low figure.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Tesla analyst estimates page, seen here)

That high estimate likely implies somewhere in the area of 85,000 to 90,000 deliveries in the quarter. It also is dependent on your estimate for credit sales and self-driving revenues recognized. Over the weekend, one electrek article said it could be hard for Tesla to deliver 40,000 total vehicles this quarter. If that is the case, it completely destroys the "production constrained" narrative that a number of bulls have continued to proclaim.

I personally think that about 75,000 could be the number if everything goes right, but I'm guessing overall expectations will be a bit lower than that going into the early July report. If not for the coronavirus, this may have been the quarter that enabled Tesla to finally meet all of the qualifications to enter the S&P 500. Now it becomes a race to keep expected losses down as much as possible to help move that future timeline forward.

In the near term, investors will also be looking for news on the next Tesla factory. Austin, Texas is the current expectation, with some reports suggesting that Elon Musk wants Model Y units coming out of the factory by the end of this year. That's an extremely aggressive timeline, and one that might be a foolish thing if the company doesn't even have enough demand to meet its current production capacities.

Of course, another factory to be built means more capital expenditures. That could mean another capital raise, as Tesla's cash position right now is likely nowhere near as great as management proclaimed it was at the end of Q1. Like many times in the past, the raise would be based on something for the future, but the money would be going towards current needs. The company could easily burn $2 billion or more during Q2 depending on how quickly it can get production and sales back to previous levels.

As for Tesla shares, they remain at an elevated level even though they closed Friday more than 17.5% off their all-time high. Elon Musk certainly thinks the stock is overvalued, a statement he shouldn't be making right now, and shares are well above the 50-day moving average as seen below. Even if we look forward to 2023, Tesla shares trade for more than 2.55 times expected sales, a valuation that's more than 10 times that of legacy automakers like General Motors (GM) and Ford (F).

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

As we've now passed the midway point of Q2 2020, Tesla possibly remains the biggest mystery in today's market. How quickly the company can get the Fremont factory back to full production will determine if quarterly production can approach Q1 levels. Of course, with global economies struggling due to the coronavirus, are sales of even half that much possible? Investors will also be looking at the next new shiny toy, a new US factory announcement that could be used for a capital raise. Tesla shares have rebounded with the overall market in the past two months, but they will need impressive results moving forward to keep their well above industry average valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

