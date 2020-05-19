Weibo Corporation's (WB) CEO Gaofei Wang on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)
Q1 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call
May 19, 2020, 07:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Sandra Zhang - SINA Corporation
Gaofei Wang - Chief Executive Officer
Fei Cao - Vice President of Finance
Conference Call Participants
Alicia Yap - Citigroup
Binbin Ding - JP Morgan
Presentation
Sandra Zhang
Thank you, Operator. Welcome to Weibo's First