Esperion's NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET are affordable, convenient, oral, once-daily, non-statin, LDL-C medicines recently approved by the FDA and European Commission. In addition, the company has reported impressive progress with payers.

Despite most of the world putting their attention towards COVID-19, cardiovascular disease is still the world-leading healthcare crisis. Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) is attempting to alleviate that enduring problem with its affordable, convenient, oral, once-daily, non-statin, LDL-C medicines. The company recently received FDA approval for both NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in late February as well as EU approvals for both NILEMDO and NUSTENDI last month. What is more, the company recently closed a partnership deal in Japan with Otsuka Pharmaceutical, which was the biggest-ever Japan development and commercial collaboration agreement in history. In addition, the company has already shown some impressive commercial progress despite only being a couple of months into launch. I expect Esperion to continue to execute its commercial plans and deliver shareholder value. As a result, I still find ESPR to be a great buy at these prices for a long-term investment.

I intend to review the company's commercial progress and why I am looking to buy ESPR in the near future. In addition, I describe my plans to add my undersized ESPR position.

Commercial Progress

On March 30th, Esperion launched NEXLETOL, and the company's territory managers started hitting up providers during the week of April 20th. Esperion will be able to pile on the momentum once NEXLIZET tablets are launched on Monday, June 4th.

In terms of managed care, NEXLETOL has over 50% commercial coverage and over 20% Medicare Part D coverage, which is quite remarkable in such a short period of time. In addition, the company has worked hard to get all the key elements to ensure patient access and has rewarded with favorable formulary position and beneficial label. In fact, the company believes NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET will be easy to access due to their prior authorization label, which they expect to be patients that have to be on "the massively tolerated statin or previously tried a statin."

The company believes that the percentage of successfully adjudicated prescriptions are considerably "ahead of recent launches" and "are approximately five times greater than recent cardiovascular launches."

NILEMDO and NUSTENDI

Last month, the European Commission (EC) approved NILEMDO "NEXLETOL" and NUSTENDI "NEXLIZET" to be a non-statin LDL-cholesterol lowering. Their EU labels that indicated patients specifically include statin-intolerant patients and include all four Phase III clinical studies, so the efficacy of NILEMDO is "up to 28% and LDL cholesterol-lowering," rather than the 18% on the U.S. label. In addition, the effects on lowering HbA1c will be on both NILEMDO and NUSTENDI on the EU labels.

The company commercial partner in the EU, Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE), has over 1,000 professionals devoted to cardiovascular disease products in Europe and the company has experience with reimbursement, distribution, and medical affairs. Esperion expects both NILEMDO and NUSTENDI to launch in key EU markets next quarter.

In summary, NILEMDO and NUSTENDI are ready to hit the ground running and quickly establish a market in Europe.

Still Looking For Partners

Esperion recently announced its newest partner, Otsuka Pharmaceutical that is looking to push both products in Japan. Otsuka is a top three pharmaceutical company in Japan with 1,300 sales reps who are experienced in pushing cardiorenal drugs. In return, Esperion will receive the "largest Japan licensing agreement in history" of $510M in total upfront and milestone payments, $100M for R&D costs in Japan, and 15-30% tiered royalties on product sales.

Altogether, Esperion's EU and Japan partners have committed $1.5B in current and future payments. However, Esperion is still on the lookout for additional partnerships and they continue to vigorously hunt for opportunities to expand NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET around the globe. In fact, Esperion expects to finalize another deal that covers non-EU, non-Japan, non-U.S. by the end of the year.

Personally, I find it very reassuring to see multiple legitimate partners stepping up and forking out to get a piece of NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET. This tells me that there is an obvious global demand for Esperion's products both clinically and commercially.

Looking Ahead To Profitability

The company has already recorded approximately $900K of net product sales revenue from NEXLETOL in the first quarter. Admittedly, this isn't a truckload of cash, but the product has only been on the market for a couple of months. Esperion believes they are "on track to record at least $200M in total revenue" for 2020. This will come from U.S. net product sales, ex-U.S. collaboration, and royalty revenues.

Moreover, Esperion lowered its full-year R&D and SG&A expenses to $135M-$145M and $200M-$210M, respectively. The company's cash balance at the end of Q1 was over $218M and the company should receive the $150M milestone payment from Daiichi Sankyo Europe next quarter. Furthermore, there is an additional $50M available from the Oberland Capital agreement.

The company believes their current cash position, pending and anticipated payments, and royalties will be "sufficient to fund operations and will allow Esperion to continue to over-deliver on the business plan through profitability."

Indeed, I have heard that statement a few times before and have been disappointed. However, I believe the company's structure, condition, products, and partnerships will allow them to get to profitability.

Still A Buy?

To review, both of Esperion's products are approved in the U.S. and Europe. In addition, Esperion has already accomplished securing outstanding managed care coverage in the U.S. with over 50% commercial formulary coverage and over 20% Medicare part D formulary coverage. The company expects NEXLIZET to be commercially available in the U.S. on June 4th and DSE will launch NILEMDO and NUSTENDI in the EU in Q3, which will trigger a $150M milestone payment from DSE. What is more, the company expects to find a "true rest of world development and commercial collaboration agreement" by year-end. So, the fundamental story is supporting a buy, plus, the Street expects the company to show some explosive revenue growth in the coming years (Figure 1), with the potential to hit over $1B in 2024.

Figure 1: ESPR Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If the company hits the Street's 2025 estimate, it would be a forward price-to-sales of 0.95x, which implies that the company is projected to bring in more revenue than its current market cap. Admittedly, the company needs to execute in the U.S., and Esperion's partners need to do the same in their respective regions, but I can't find a reason to doubt they can hit the Street's numbers in the coming years. Considering the industry's average price-to-sales is about 5x, we could see ESPR hitting around $246 per share. I know this seems to be very pie-in-the-sky numbers, but the company's two products are launching into a cardiovascular drug market that could hit a ~$64B in 2026. As a result, I still see ESPR to be a great speculative buy at these prices.

My Plan

I have only made a small addition to my ESPR position during the market sell-off due to an overload of buying opportunities. Now that the market has bounced back a bit, I am starting to be a bit more conservative and picky with my additions in speculative tickers. However, I am feeling extremely confident in adding to my ESPR position both technically and fundamentally.

Figure 2: ESPR Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The share price found support around $25 and appears to have found a holding pattern in the $40-45 per share range (Figure 2). I am going to wait and see if the share price wants to retest the $30-35 area before clicking the buy button. I intend to make multiple additions over the course of 2020 and will probably trade some options around earnings to catch some implied volatility. Overall, I plan to leave 2020 with a 3/4 sized position and will hold my shares for at least 5 years in anticipation of a large return on my investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.