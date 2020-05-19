Summary

Altria has, since our last article, announced that it will be maintaining its dividend yield of roughly 9%.

The company has a long history of shareholder rewards that will continue going forward, and it focuses on its 80% payout ratio goal.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets. Additionally, it's diversified into both alcohol and marijuana, which will expand growth potential.

We recommend taking the time to invest, especially through options, at this time.