We recommend taking the time to invest, especially through options, at this time.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets. Additionally, it's diversified into both alcohol and marijuana, which will expand growth potential.

The company has a long history of shareholder rewards that will continue going forward, and it focuses on its 80% payout ratio goal.

Altria has, since our last article, announced that it will be maintaining its dividend yield of roughly 9%.

Altria (NYSE:MO) announced just a few days ago that it would pay the next installment of its $0.84/share dividend. That announcement means the company will be continuing its 9% dividend yield, a dividend yield high enough to justify no capital returns for those who invest today. The company has recently cut its JUUL valuation to $13 billion, despite the $12.8 billion it paid for 35% less than 2 years ago.

However, Altria actually has significant potential, as it continues its business and expands into new markets, to generate strong shareholder returns.

Altria - Wikipedia

Altria Financial Results

Altria had significant financial results during the 1st quarter, which highlights the company's financial strength.

Altria 1Q 2020 Results - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria saw 18.5% growth in YoY EPS from $0.92/share to $1.09 per share. Given the company's current share price of less than $38/share that puts the company in a high single-digit P/E ratio, that's with earnings that continue to grow by the double-digits going forward. That highlights how undervalued the company's earnings are.

More importantly, for shareholder returns, the company maintained its goal payout ratio. In fact, the company came in slightly below its aim with a roughly 77% payout ratio. The company could, in fact, actually increase its dividend while staying with its cash flow goal. Another way to interpret this is the company is paying a 9% dividend.

However, the company is also left with $500 million on a quarterly basis. That's significant for a $70 billion company, and it can be used for share buybacks, buying back debt, or a variety of other similar things.

Altria Shareholder Reward History

Altria has a long history of rewarding shareholders and plans to continue doing so going forward.

Altria TTM Dividend Payout - Macro Trends

Altria has a long history of steadily increasing its dividends over the past decade. The company has increased its dividend from <$1/share to more than $3.2/share at the present day. That represents a 300% growth in the company's dividend over an incredibly difficult and tumultuous decade, with a significant amount going on.

More importantly, the company's yield has hit incredibly high levels, briefly crossing into the double digits. The company has announced it plans to continue paying an 80% payout ratio and specifically stated:

We understand that our dividend is important to shareholders and it remains a top priority for us. Our objective continues to be a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS.

That means that, unless the company's financial position changes significantly, which wasn't indicated in the 1Q 2020, it'll continue to maintain its dividend.

Altria Asset Portfolio and Growth Opportunity

Altria has an unparalleled and impressive asset portfolio that defines its growth potential. Altria's portfolio consists of tobacco products, cigar products, heated tobacco products, marijuana, and alcohol products. The company's tobacco products and heated tobacco products will continue to provide strong cash flow.

However, marijuana and alcohol products will provide growth opportunities for the company.

Altria Wine and Beer Assets - Altria Investor Presentation

Altria has two primary alcohol assets. The first is Ste. Michelle Wine assets, and the second is the company's 10% stake in Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD). The company's stake in the company provides it with several hundred million in annual cash flows. That alone is a significant amount of cash flow the company can utilize for operations.

Additionally, the company's equity stake here is worth more than $7 billion. Before recent debt and COVID-19 fears, it was worth more than $20 billion. Both are a significant component of Altria's market capitalization of less than $70 billion. The company's alcohol assets not only provide legal diversification benefits, in an industry less scrutinized by tobacco, but they also provide significant opportunity.

However, Altria's actual largest and most significant potential opportunity to reward shareholders is the growth of a new legal vice - marijuana.

US Legal Cannabis Market Growth - New Frontier Data

The US legal cannabis market is expected to grow significantly, and Altria, with its 45% stake in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) and understanding of the legal regulations, can be a huge player. The legal adult-use non-medical market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2014 to $9.3 billion this year to $16.6 billion in 2025. That's significant annual growth.

However, the illicit market is expected to remain much larger. Either way, Altria had roughly $6.4 billion in 1Q 2020 revenues. It wouldn't take a significant stake in the marijuana markets to enable the company to match what it currently has, a much smaller stake than its current tobacco stake. That could mean significant shareholder returns.

Investment Recommendation

Our forecast is that just as Altria has re-affirmed the dividends, it'll be able to continue supporting them going forward. In fact, in the 1Q 2020, the company's payout ratio was actually before its target, giving it room to expand its dividends further. The company also has significant growth potential in both marijuana and tobacco.

Altria Option Chain - TD Ameritrade

Investors seeking to invest in the company can buy shares for $37.6/share today. That's a fair price - one that we recommend investors take advantage of. However, rather than invest today, investors can instead sell January 2021 cash secured PUTs with a $37.5 strike price for a midpoint price of $5.45/share.

There are two potential scenarios worth paying attention to. The first is that the company's share price is above $37.5 by January 2021. In that case, you get to keep the $5.45/share - a 14.53% yield over 7 months. That's an annualized yield on your cash of more than 25%. Alternatively, the share price is below the $37.5 strike price.

In that case, investors get to invest in the company for less than $32/share. That's a secure double-digit yield, and it highlights how much of an investment opportunity the company is. Either way, investors get access to a quality long-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.