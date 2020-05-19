Unfortunately, it's mainstay business, ACH processing is the part that is most affected by the pandemic, and it's where margins are the highest by far.

It has two fast-growing parts, PayFac and prepaid cards which give the company a nice growth profile.

While the figures are a little distorted by a mixed impact of the pandemic, we think the company's underlying growth is solid.

We told you in our previous article that Usio (USIO), the payment processing company, is scaling up and that it was close to being adjusted-EBITDA break-even. We also worried that the economic impact of the pandemic could considerably lengthen that path.

After the Q1 results we can be a little more optimistic. While there is indeed headwind from the COVID-19 pandemic (on its ACH and parts of its credit card business)

COVID-19 impact

As the company doesn't have much in the way of retail exposure (like terminals in restaurants), the economic impact of the pandemic was limited to two sectors:

It's ACH business; instead of an increase in lending (as is usual in a downturn) there were payment deferrals, negatively impacting Usio's ACH business.

Legacy credit cards for businesses like dentists, optometrists and veterinarians

From the Q1CC:

April is when we really started getting some really good data. ACH in April was down 7% as compared to last year on the transactions. But 40% down on returns, which equates to probably about 15% less revenue for ACH. The dentist portfolio, we experienced $10 million less of processing in April, which is about $200,000 to $250,000 in revenue. And so it's not anything that's really scary because we know it's going to be turned right back on.

PayFac is slowing down a little with customers (they mentioned a customer that manages intercity parking for instance), but since its growth is so ebullient, this is hardly noticeable, especially as it is compensated by other customers that see accelerated growth, like telemedicine provider eVisit.

As Q1 was a very good quarter, they hardly noticed the last two weeks when the pandemic impact materialized on these businesses, but Q2 is going to be affected but they are already experiencing improvements in parts of the economy.

And there is compensation (Q1CC):

Prepaid is up. RCC, remote check capture is up, PINless debit is up. In the case of RCC and PINless debit, those are kind of ACH alternative products. And both of them are -- had nice gains in April over March.

Indeed, there was a "dramatic uptick" in April from disbursement sales related to COVID relief programs has boosted their prepaid card business, so it's not all negative.

Growth

Data by YCharts

ACH business

While overall ACH revenues were flat, the company's new remote check capture service and PINless debit products did enjoy a very strong quarter. Now that the company received the Nacha certification Tier 1 processor designation and it looks like it might introduce more new products.

Return check business (which is a high margin business for the company as they can charge $2-$3 while it cost them $0.5) would have normally spiked as a result of the economic problems, but financial institutions offered deferrals, so it's up but less than it would have been without these deferrals.

While the ACH business does experience headwinds from the pandemic impact, in Q1 these were masked by onboarding 30 new customers in the last two weeks of March, when the pandemic impact started. Management rightly noted that underlying growth is strong.

Investors might want to keep this in mind, as their ACH business is basically the cash cow for the other two, generating much higher margins (roughly 60%). Any growth in ACH quickly improves company finances.

However, we still have to get past the pandemic induced slump with ACH revenue down 15% in April, as noted above.

Prepaid

While it is still a small part of the company, growth is pretty rampant at 69% y/y which also produced a "dramatic increase" (Q1CC) in gross margin in the prepaid business.

The company is also shifting away from its direct to consumer business where the custom made programs often have complexity and scalability issues to business sales and partnerships that can be more easily leveraged.

The company has just introduced a COVID-19 relief card program for government and charitable organizations. While these are slightly lower margin cards, it's good PR and showcases their ability to be innovative.

Credit card

Things are really moving with revenue growth at 28% y/y. The stellar performer once again was PayFac scaling up with 52% sequential volume growth with revenue and profits both up in Q1. This following 24% and 134% sequential growth quarters there is clearly huge momentum here.

The nice thing about PayFac is that it doesn't just grow by adding new customers, it grows with its existing customers, for instance eVisit a tele healthcare provider which obviously experienced a big increase in its business. This growth is cheap for Usio, as it's not incurring any selling expenses.

PayFac experiences tailwinds in the form of a structural shift in the payment landscape, from the Q1CC:

At a payment summit hosted by Jefferies this February, they concluded that the trend of software-led distribution of payments is becoming more pronounced. The trend of ISVs leveraging payment facilitation as a service is expected to accelerate with over 208,000 software companies worldwide, processing an aggregate $2 trillion payment volume, which represents a potential $20 billion in payment processing revenue. Presently, this market is only served by 1,075 unique payment facilitators, but they forecast that number to grow to over 4,000 by 2025.

So this industry is nascent and very fragmented, basically Usio is in a land grab phase here with its PayFac. Despite the pandemic headwind, management believes its volume will exceed the guided $200M for the year. Gross profit in credit cards more than doubled in Q1.

Q1 results

From the 10-Q:

Revenue grew nearly 18% and GAAP EPS beat by $0.04. Here is the split out, from the 10-Q:

Guidance

The company hasn't issued formal guidance but they do expect Q2 revenue to be down with the headwinds from the pandemic outweighing the growth of prepaid and PayFac.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures but they moved in the right direction in Q1 with a 450bp expansion in gross margin y/y.

Company margin really depends on the product mix. The business with the best margins by far is their ACH business, which generates roughly 60% gross margin. Prepaid cards also have good margins but credit cards and PayFac less so.

This was helped by margins in prepaid going up and PayFac margins will also rise with increased volumes.

Operating cost was $2.1M for the quarter and management argues that this will not really change in dollar terms for the rest of the year. As Q2 revenue is expected to come in below that of Q1 there is some reverse in the margin expansion, but we expect this to improve in H2 of the year on the expansion of the strong growth areas of the business (prepaid and PayFac).

Cash

Data by YCharts

The cash burn was $400K in Q1 but this was inflated by one-time issues like the work for an acquisition that ultimately didn't materialize (as that business was affected by the pandemic) and the yearly audit.

Also, the company got an $813K PPP loan from the government, some of that might even turn out to be a grant (management is trying to figure this out).

Still, with just $1.7M in cash plus the $813K of PPP loan, the margins for safety are pretty narrow here and a recourse to the markets can't be excluded.

On the other hand, things could improve fairly rapidly if their ACH business (where margins are highest) resumes growth.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

While we're off the lows of a month ago, valuation is still at the low end of a 3-year range while arguably the company's fortunes have really changed for the better.

Conclusion

We quite like the shares, valuation is modest and it has two businesses (prepaid and PayFac) which are still quite small, but growing fast. It seems the worst of the economic pandemic headwind has passed, although we don't think one can relax with respect to that as the gradual opening of much of the economy could very well stoke a new round of infections for which there is still not enough testing, tracing and isolation capacity.

A kicker would be if they could get their ACH business growing again, as margins are by far the highest here, that would quickly move the company away from anywhere close where it needs additional cash.

We expect ACH growth to resume at some point, especially as the company now has the Nacha certification Tier 1 processor designation, so we think investors have quite a bit to look forward to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.