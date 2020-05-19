In the last month since covering Altria (MO) stock as a buying idea for its dividend, the stock is in a trading range. To break out of the $35-$42 monthly range, the tobacco giant needs the stock market to rise, investor interest increase in dividend income yield, and renewed interest in its Juul stake. Investors cannot time the first event. Monday’s solid 900-point rise may prove temporary or the Dow might reach 30,000 on the Fed’s easing policies alone. So, why is Altria’s dividend yield of almost 9% appealing? If Juul slashed its internal valuation by 35%, what does the e-cig unit give to Altria?

High Dividend Yield To Stay

Analyst Pamela Kaufman asked if Altria’s dividend payout might exceed the 80% target. Altria said that strong cash generation from its businesses will cover the dividend. It said “our two tobacco businesses convert income to cash at over 90% and that's extremely high. And then we have – we feel like very well positioned and strong balance sheet.” Even though management withdrew its full-year EPS guidance because of the impact of COVID-19, it will continue paying its dividend for 2020. In the first quarter, Altria reported earnings growing a solid 18.5%:

In the smokable products segment, its adjusted other comprehensive income (“OCI”) rose by 20.1% Y/Y to $2.392 billion while its adjusted OCI margins were 55.3%, up 2 basis points Y/Y. The strong results are despite the COVID-19 pandemic failing to hurt sales by much. In the second quarter, Altria may post a drop in demand due to store closings. Chances are good that the decline is temporary and will rebound in the third quarter and beyond.

Near-Term Prospects

To err on the side of caution, management said in the Q1 conference call that “we anticipate a recessionary backdrop and increased financial pressure on adult tobacco consumers. We've observed a rise in unemployment rates that we expect to persist throughout the year. There's also a wide range of economist predictions for the peak level of unemployment and economic recovery.”

With many regions in the U.S. cautiously re-opening businesses and Europe, notably Italy, Spain, and the U.K. doing so too, Altria’s business may rebound sooner than markets realize. Currently, the stock ranks below its competitors in Value and growth (scored out of 100):

Conversely, if investors assume the following metrics below, then Altria stock has a fair value of around $43:

Headwinds

Altria took a $25 million write-down in its Cronos (OTC:CRON) investment. Although the cannabis sector is starting to recover, as the Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) earnings report showed, Cronos will take a few quarters to pay off. It also halted its share repurchase program. This will improve Altria’s liquidity program by $500 million. This prevents it from taking advantage of its low share price. Fortunately, its cash flow is not a concern. In addition to a $3 billion drawdown from its $3 billion revolving credit facility, the company has $2 billion of cash on hand.

Opportunity

In the last quarter, the negative publicity for e-vapor products helped drive sales in deep discount cigarette volumes. Smokers over the age of 50 supported sales. Gross shipment volumes to retail fall by only 1.5% for premium and 3.8% for branded discount. To support Marlboro sales, Altria will invest in its loyalty programs. For example, it will build on Marlboro Rewards and support its Marlboro Bold Ice product expansion.

The lawsuit related to Juul is not yet a legal cost concern for the company. The case will probably not start until next year at the earliest. The FTC alleged that its minority investment is anti-competitive. But if markets and Juul discounted its fair value already, the FTC has a weak case against Altria.

Promoting on! should lead to a re-acceleration in sales. The company experienced a positive reaction in its last promo period:

It will submit its Premarket Tobacco Product Applications to the FDA for on! this month.

The quarterly decline in the e-vapor category is disappointing. But after the stock trended lower, investors benefit if demand improves.

Your Takeaway

Income investors should continue to consider holding a small position in Altria. Few sectors have the same strong cash flow that tobacco has, and Altria is one of the strong players in this space.

