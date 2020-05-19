We recently cashed out most of our TAL position. We used the profits to buy more TCEHY, COE, and SOGO.

Sogou's stock is now trading at -74% since its IPO day's closing price. This is an opportunity to buy a cheap but fast-growing advertising company.

We want to profit from China's robust $34.525 billion search engine advertising business. This is why we used some of the profits we made from our TAL position to go long on Sogou (SOGO). SOGO is, currently, trading -74% down from its IPO day's closing price of $13.51. It is high time we buy this cheap but fast-growing search advertising company. SOGO is very affordable. It trades at only 0.2x forward EV/Sales valuation.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Despite COVID-19, Sogou had a decent first quarter this year. Search and search-related revenue for Q1 was $237.6 million (+1% Y/Y). Unfortunately, its stock still went south today. The lower-than-expected Q2 revenue guidance of $260-280 million is excusable.

It is common sense that Chinese businesses aren't going to buy search ad placements as much as they used to before COVID-19. Many businesses cannot operate during the pandemic strict lockdown/quarantine mandates. There's no sense for a shuttered car dealer firm to advertise on Sogou when all its dealerships are closed by a government-mandated lockdown law.

Sogou Is Growing Faster Than Baidu

We already own some Baidu (BIDU) and Alphabet (GOOG). Betting on China's no. 2 search engine company SOGO is justified. Sogou is profitable and it touts a higher 5-year revenue CAGR than Baidu and Alphabet. SOGO boasts a 5-year revenue CAGR of 24.85%. This is notably higher than Baidu's 5-year CAGR of 16.97%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The chart above also says SOGO is a better growth investment than BIDU right now. Sogou has a better 3-year EBIT and net income CAGR percentiles than Baidu.

The notably lower valuation ratios of SOGO, when compared to BIDU, should be exploited. Sogou/Tencent and Baidu will continue to dominate China's search engine industry because Google's apps and services are still banned in China.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

We should go long on SOGO because Google's CEO Pichai himself declared last year that they have no plans to launch a China censors-approved search engine in China. The refusal of Alphabet to bow down to the censorship gods of China is why SOGO is a very safe long-term investment. Sogou's future prosperity is also already assured because of its rich and ambitious parent company.

Having A Rich Parent Makes Sogou A Long-Term Winner

The higher growth rate of Sogou is largely due to the support of its parent company, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). We should invest in Sogou because of its tight integration with Tencent's QQ mobile browser, QQ.com, and WeChat. Tencent essentially bought 70% of Sogou from Sohu.com (SOHU) because it wants this search engine to disrupt Baidu's long dominance of China's search engine advertising industry.

Tencent's backing is finally bearing fruit. As per Statista's chart below, Sogou's search engine now touts over 21% market share in China based on total page views. This share can grow higher faster if Sogou gets more assistance from its very wealthy parent company.

(Source: Statista)

QQ.com is the second most-visited site in China. Tencent's decision to use Sogou as QQ.com's default search engine is partly why Sogou now touts 48% share in desktop PC search engine usage in China. You should buy SOGO because it recently surpassed Baidu on desktop/laptop PC search engine usage.

(Source: MarketMeChina)

Sogou's low 6% mobile search market share could improve if Tencent also starts promoting it on its mobile and PC games. A one-click access to Sogou's search engine on Honor of Kings is a good way to promote SOGO.

Tencent is already among the top digital advertising companies in China. It still needed Sogou's search engine to disrupt Baidu's core business. Go long on SOGO because Sogou is a very important cog in Tencent's extensive digital advertising ecosystem.

Sogou Itself Is Rich

We also like it that SOGO has been profitable since 2015. It doesn't really need any dole-out from Tencent. Sogou's cash and equivalents is over $1.13 billion. SOGO also has a TTM levered free cash flow of $100 million. Sogou can allocate enough money for substantial R&D. Investing in R&D can accelerate the growth of Sogou's search engine advertising business.

There's enough money to also enhance and market the Sogou Explorer browser. Sogou Explorer, which is based on Chromium, is among the top five most popular browsers in China. Aggressive development of Sogou Explorer is highly desirable. Baidu already killed its little-used browser last year. A dedicated internet browser for desktop and mobile devices is why Google is very successful.

Speaking of devices, the Voice AI platform of Sogou is a potent catalyst for its search engine. Voice is the future of search engine usage. It was discussed last year that Baidu is losing the voice search paradigm to Sogou. Leveraging its Voice AI technologies, Sogou launched its own smart recorder products earlier this year.

(Source: Sogou)

Bet on Sogou Mobile Keyboard

Sogou has enough money to keep improving the very popular AI-driven Sogou Mobile Keyboard. As per the 1Q FY20 earnings report, Sogou Mobile Keyboard's daily active users grew 9% year-over-year to 482 million. The Sogou Mobile Keyboard is, therefore, a future growth driver for Sogou's search engine adoption on phones and tablets. This app has evolved into a voice-driven personal AI assistant. It can function like Amazon's (AMNZ) Alexa but on smartphones.

The intelligence gathered from the voice search/queries of Sogou Mobile Keyboard users can be used to enhance the accuracy of Sogou's targeted search advertising business. Advertisers like it when they can access more in-depth personal data from ad placement sellers like Sogou.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, eMarketer remains bullish on China's advertising spend this year. For this year, eMarketer still believes China's digital ad spend will be more than $81 billion. This is down from its pre-COVID 19 estimates of $86.30 billion.

(Source: eMarketer)

Conclusion

We are tightwads. We like bargain value investing. SOGO's low valuation ratios make it a perfect addition to our long-term growth portfolio. Sogou is growing faster than Baidu and Alphabet and yet, SOGO still trades at a much lower valuation. SOGO is a cheap bet on China's huge advertising industry.

eMarketer's chart below illustrates that the COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the upward trajectory of China's advertising industry. We went long on SOGO because it is engaged in a growing industry.

(Source: eMarketer)

SOGO is a strong buy because the management team did not sacrifice profit numbers just for the sake of growing sales figures over the last five years. We like investing in companies that tout a great management team.

(Source: YCharts)

The patronage of Tencent ensures Sogou's safe ascent toward enduring prosperity. Fear not, Tencent will continue to babysit Sogou. Tencent does not have its own search engine or Voice AI. Not satisfied being the world's no. 1 video games company, Tencent still wants to diminish Baidu's dominance of China's lucrative $34.52 billion/year search advertising business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOGO, COE, TCEHY, BIDU, GOOG, TAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.