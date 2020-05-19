RNC Minerals is currently trading on a 2020 P/E of 4.2. It is priced at C$0.40 compared to a target price of C$0.97, suggesting 145% upside.

RNC Minerals is a Canadian gold miner with rapidly growing production from their 100% owned gold mines in Western Australia. To date, their mines have not been impacted by coronavirus.

RNC Minerals is currently down ~20% from its 2020 high despite the company making excellent progress and the gold price rising 13% in 2020.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on April 16, 2020; therefore, all data is as of this date.

Today I look at RNC Minerals, a growing gold producer with mines in Western Australia, as well as a 28% share in the Canadian located Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project. The stock has had a wild ride the past few years, but has emerged stronger after acquiring the Higginsville Mill and mines (Higginsville Operations), near their flagship Beta Hunt gold and nickel mine, near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Kalgoorlie has seen 60 million ounces of gold mined and is a world famous gold mining town.

A map showing historical production in the rich Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia

Source: RNC Minerals April 2020 company presentation

RNC Minerals - Beta Hunt Mine & Higginsville Mill and mines, located in Western Australia

Source

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX][GR:5RN] (OTCQX:RNKLF) - Price = CAD 0.40

As shown on the chart below RNC Minerals (formerly Royal Nickel) is trading well below its 5 year high of C$0.89. The spike in Sept. 2018 was as a result of the Father's Day Vein [FDV] gold discovery.

RNC Minerals - 5 year price chart

Source: Bloomberg

A look at RNC Minerals

RNC Minerals' primary assets revolve around their 100% owned two producing gold mines and mill in Western Australia, and their 28% share in the massive Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project in Canada. To learn more about the Dumont Project, you can read here and here. Dumont has the world's 2nd largest nickel reserves, and the world's 9th largest cobalt reserves.

Beta Hunt Mine (underground).

Higginsville Gold Operations (includes the Higginsville Mill and mines, which are mostly open pit for now) - 1,800 km2 land package.

Combining the two Australian gold mines RNC Minerals has around 2.168 million ounces of Measured & Indicated gold resources grading between 2g/t and 2.9gt Au.

Currently, these two gold mines are on track to produce 100,000 ounces of gold in 2020, and to achieve an AISC of US$1,000/oz by end of 2020. The Company has cautiously forecast 90-95,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of US$1,050-1,200/oz in 2020.

Note: The above does not include any one-off coarse gold discoveries, such as the 30,000 ounce high grade Father's Day Vein [FDV] discovery in Sept. 2018 (see 2nd pic below) at the Beta Hunt mine.

Beta Hunt (Kambalda) and the Higginsville Operations (Higginsville) are located in the gold rich Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia

Source: RNC Minerals April 2020 company presentation

The 30,000 ounce ultra high grade Father's Day Discovery in Sept 2018 at Beta Hunt Gold Mine that caused the stock price to surge 10x higher

Source

The Beta Hunt Mine - The Father's Day Vein [FDV] high grade gold discovery on level 15

Source: RNC Minerals April 2020 company presentation

Exploration upside

RNC Minerals plans to spend ~A$10m in 2020 to drill a further 45-50,000 meters across their Western Australian gold tenements. This will focus on the 1,800 km2 of the Higginsville Operations [HGO] land package. RNC has already drilled 17,500m and has promising gold targets at Fairplay North, Aquarius, Mousehollow, Hidden Secret and Higginsville Central. Most holes have confirmed or extended existing resource. Recent drilling has driven mine life extensions of the Baloo and Fairplay North open pits.

For now the most potential would be the high grade potential at Beta Hunt, the Aquarius target, and the 5km 'high density gravity survey delineated geological structure' found at Higginsville Central.

Beta Hunt has huge exploration potential with a good chance for further high grade gold discoveries. The existing 5km of underground ramp infrastructure adjacent to gold structures (and in some cases near very high grade coarse gold potential) is a huge plus for Beta Hunt. The negative is the royalty and increased costs generally for underground mining.

2020 exploration targets

Source: RNC Minerals April 2020 company presentation

Royalties

RNC Minerals gold operations have different royalties applying.

Beta Hunt - Gold: 6.0% gross revenue royalty [GRR] + 1.5% net smelter return [NSR] royalty. Nickel: 1.5% NSR royalty. Payable to Maverix Metals.

Baloo Open Pit (Higginsville) - Renegotiated to 2% payable to Morgan Stanley.

All Western Australian [WA] gold operations - 2.5% payable to the WA government.

CEO Paul Huet is currently negotiating a better deal with Maverix Metals [TSX:MMX] (MMX) to reduce the high royalty. Given RNC Minerals can now choose to mine the Higginsville Operations in preference to Beta Hunt, then this helps the chances of a royalty reduction deal at Beta Hunt.

March 26, 2020 CEO quote

Paul Huet, Chairman and CEO, commented:

2019 was a year of transformation for RNC Minerals. With the acquisition of the Higginsville mine and mill in June, our company has matured into a growing, profitable gold producer with two operations feeding a centralized mill......With respect to current operations, we are now mining from three sources: Baloo, Fairplay North and Beta Hunt, with opportunities for expansion at all three mines. As we work through our open pit optimizations at Higginsville, we look forward to announcing an updated LOM plan for Higginsville later this year. With operations performing well YTD 2020, we remain on track to meet our previously reported 2020 guidance of 90,000-95,000 ounces and AISC1 guidance of US$1,050-US$1,200 per ounce. I would also like to highlight our early 2020 exploration success. The renegotiation of the Morgan Stanley royalty in December unlocked our 1,800 km2 land package surrounding the mill and, as we announced during January and February, we are seeing outstanding results from the drilling bit and our review of the large historical HGO database. I am extremely excited to see what this year has in store with our large exploration program at Higginsville; the first of its kind in many years.

Valuation

RNC Minerals has a current market cap of C$243m. Cash balance is C$34.7 million as at December 31, 2019, and debt is US$24.5 million (~C$34.5m).

The 2020 P/E ratio is 4.2, and the 2021 P/E is 3.9. 2020 net profit margin is estimated at 29.7% and 2021 margin is 28.6%.

Currently there are no dividends. RNC Minerals announced yesterday a share buyback plan over the next year to buy back about 30.4m of their shares. Clearly, this has been done as the Company feels the stock is undervalued.

4-traders analyst's consensus is a 'buy' with a price target of C$0.97, representing 145% upside.

My view is that the stock is significantly undervalued at this time, most likely due to the fact that RNC Minerals has yet to achieve the 90-100,000 ounce/pa production. This should change by end 2020, and into early 2021 as results are announced. My end 2020 price target is C$0.85, based on a USD1,500/ounce gold price and 100,000 oz. production in 2020, so slightly conservative, given gold currently trades at USD 1,714/oz. I have given a value of C$0.12/share for their 28% share of the Dumont Project. At USD 1,700/oz gold, my PT rises to C$1.15. Further upside should RNC exceed production, and lower costs further.

Note: Dumont has a NPV8% of US$920 million (28% can be attributable to RNC Minerals).

RNC Minerals financials and forecasts

Source: 4-traders

Risks

Gold prices falling. Nickel and Cobalt prices impacts Dumont's viability.

Beta Hunt and Higginsville Operations - The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks. Right now 2020 forecast AISCs of production are USD 1,050-1,200/Oz, and gold is at USD 1,714/oz, so RNC Minerals has a reasonable margin of safety at this time.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Australia (gold operations) and Canada (nickel-cobalt project) are low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment. Given that under new CEO Paul Huet there is a focus on gold production, this helps cash flow and reduces the risk of further capital raises and has even led to the recent buyback announcement.

Further reading

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Gold 1 year price chart - Gold has moved higher in 2020 now at USD 1,714

Source

Conclusion

RNC Minerals' stock price has had a roller-coaster ride the past 5 years. The stock is trading at about 20% below early 2020 levels when COVID-19 began. This is strange given the gold price has risen 13% in 2020, and RNC Minerals delivered a great result in H2 2019 of 51,090 oz. Au, paid down debt, raised cash, announced a buyback, and has not been impacted by COVID-19.

The reason for RNC Minerals' price lagging the target price is probably because they have not yet achieved the ramped up production target of 90-95,000 oz. Au in 2020, and market sentiment has been low.

I like that RNC Minerals has two gold mines and a mill. This gives them production options and lower costs. I also like that they now control the only mill in the region which may help for potential further local small scale acquisitions. I also like their exploration upside, balance sheet, and their current management team. Finally their 28% share in the massive Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project can one day be another significant asset if we see stronger nickel and cobalt prices. In 5 years RNC may be producing gold, nickel, and cobalt.

Risks revolve around any mine closures due to COVID-19, other production risks, and gold price movements.

I rate RNC Minerals as a strong 'buy' for those investors with a 5 year plus time frame.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.