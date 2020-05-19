Stock Market Complacency Suggests The Time To Worry Is Here

The S&P 500 continues to go nowhere fast, even after the big surge on May 18. There is virtually nothing happening. But the warning signs continue to persist that the market is extremely overvalued and continues to get more overvalued with every day that passes because earnings estimates continue to decline.

Even worse than this is that, now, complacency appears to be working its way into the marketplace, and that is never a good sign for things to come.

But, to be clear, my bearish stance does not mean I wish for the market to fall. It simply means that now is a time to be careful and reduce unneeded risk. That is the only message I am trying to send. After all, I am a long-only, long-term focused thematic investor, and it does me no good for stocks to fall.

Earnings Are Melting

Currently, my earnings model, which uses a bottom-up aggregate of analysts' earnings estimates, is indicating earnings in 2020 of $123.49. Meanwhile, my same model suggests earnings of $159.02 in 2021 and $185.52 in 2022. It indicates that the market is trading at an extremely high valuation based on the latest date, with a PE ratio of 23.9, 18.6, and 15.9. Historically, based on data from S&P Dow Jones, the S&P 500, on average, has traded with a forward PE of 17.9 and a one-year forward PE of 17.3 since 2010. So, by both metrics, the index is overvalued.

What is ironic is that the market on a one-year forward PE ratio is more overvalued today than at any point since June of 2019. It is unexpected to some degree because, last year, when the economy was strong, and the market was undervalued, many investors believed we were heading into a recession and that the market was overvalued.

Complacency

There are some signs of complacency starting to work their way through the equity market. However, it is not apparent, because the fear gauge many people follow, also called the VIX index, is still relatively high on a historical basis.

But one good measure of understanding investor sentiment is the put to call ratio. The reason being, when investors are fearful, they are going to buy puts to protect their long positions against a decline in the equity market. However, the put to call ratio on May 18 fell to the lowest level since December at 0.72. That is, historically, a very low level, which can be better illustrated by the chart below.

Simply, investors do not feel the need to buy protection in a market that is rising; when they feel comfortable that prices shall continue to rise. One could also think of this as complacency.

The VIX Tells Another Story

But, in this environment, one should be anything but complacent because the VIX index, as mentioned above, is elevated at 29. What is more interesting about the VIX is that, despite the S&P 500 approaching its highest level since the coronavirus chaos began in March, the VIX did not make a new low. The VIX closed at its lowest level on May 11 around a level of 27.

But even more interesting is that the VVIX or the VIX volatility index, which looks 30 days into the future of where the VIX is expected to be, also didn't make a new low. It is even falling at a much slower pace than that of the actual VIX index. So, perhaps, the VVIX is suggesting to investors that volatility is likely to rise once again in the not to distance future and that now is not the time to be complacent.

Techincals Do Not Support The Bull Narrative

Technically speaking, the S&P 500 is doing what it is supposed to do. The index has now clearly formed a rising wedge pattern. For some time, it appeared there were a few bearish patterns potentially forming, but it seems to have settled with this one.

The index broke through the lower bound of the rising wedge on May 12. Now, the S&P 500 is in the process of re-testing the breakdown by rising back to the uptrend. Should the index fail to push back into the center of this pattern, it likely means lower prices lie ahead with the first stop between 2,730 and 2,770.

Another bearish sign for the S&P 500 is that the relative strength is flattening out, and that suggests that all the bullish and upward momentum we saw in the first half of the equity market rally is beginning to vanish.

The same can be said of the advance-decline line, which shows that number of advancing stocks is not outpacing the number of declining stocks. Again, a sign that the rally is not broad, nor sustainable.

Risks

I did outline in a video for subscribers yesterday that the market is in a state that could result in the S&P 500 rising to around 3,100 based on these technical trends stated above. I just happen to think that the odds are very low. But it is worth noting that upward bullish sentiment can be more durable than any fundamentals or technicals.

Again, while I would like to be constructive on the equity market, since I mostly hold stocks for a long-term period, it is hard to be, given the environment, economic conditions, the earnings outlook, valuations, and even the technical trends. I would like to return to my former bullish state that many of you knew me to be from 2016 until March of 2020, but it isn't the time. Do with the information I provided to you as you wish, but sometimes, the facts are the facts, and to ignore them isn't so wise.

