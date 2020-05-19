If the share price is any indication of expectations, the market is not optimistic about the Tennant Company (TNC). Shares in Tennant are reaching the lows from the market sell-off in March. At the same time, the S&P has rebounded moderately.

The pessimism around Tennant shares can be pointed out to their business model. Tennant is a leading company in the design and manufacturing of floor cleaning equipment, outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies. The company estimates they have 20% of their market share in a $5B industry. Close competitors have 18% and 12% respectively.

With COVID-19 shutting down manufacturing plants, warehouses, and malls, it is reasonable to expect revenue headwinds. The exposure to these types of businesses represents the biggest challenge.

From a valuation point of view, shares seem fairly valued. On a comparable basis, Tennant is trading at a slight premium to peers. We would recommend investors to wait for a bigger margin of safety.

Looking at the numbers

Source: company filings

Tennant's operating history shows us that it is a stable business. Before 2017, growth in revenues was slightly up to flat. That changed in 2017 when the company made a big acquisition. During that year, Tennant purchased IPC Group from private equity fund Ambienta, for $353M. IPC Group is an Italian company that also innovates and designs professional cleaning equipment tools. The acquisition of IPC Group expanded Tennant's European footprint:

Source: company filings

Before their acquisition, Tennant was having trouble jumpstarting growth in its EMEA region. Revenue growth was negative, going from $172M in 2010 to $129M in 2016. In 2018, organic sales in the region posted a 1.8% growth rate due to strong demand in Germany and France. However, 2019 sales in EMEA were impacted by an unfavorable currency translation, impacting growth rates by a negative 4.5%. Organic growth also retreated by another 3.8% due to unfavorable market conditions.

We believe the company is still digesting the IPC acquisition and therefore margins are somewhat depressed (not counting the impact of COVID-19):

Source: company filings

The sudden increase to COGS is related to the IPC acquisition and to a lesser extent, an unfavorable sales mix coupled with higher costs due to some plant upgrades for more manufacturing automation.

The acquisition of IPC Group has accelerated growth within its services segment:

Source: company filings

By acquiring IPC Group, Tennant increased its service revenue which has impacted COGS, as more variable costs were introduced into the company's operations plus other costs such as a higher number of service trucks. Although in the short run it looks negative, we believe gross margins could see some relief in the future.

We can expect management to curtail variable expenses to match current demand. It is easier to shift the number of employees working under their services segment than to cut production at a manufacturing facility for example. There is evidence for that to be the case, as we see gross margins improving somewhat from 2018 to 2019. Looking at the trend analysis of the consolidated results, we see that revenue growth of 2% in 2019 had an exponential impact on gross profit growth because COGS retreated by 2%.

Another positive is the reacceleration of operating income and EBITDA growth, which started slowing down in 2015. Management seems very skilled in cutting unnecessary costs, as seen by the expansion of operating income and EBITDA margins.

Before COVID-19, a new enterprise strategy was been implemented.

Tennant was targeting its efforts on a new corporate strategy that aimed for "reasonable" growth and expanding EBITDA margins by focusing on three pillars: 1) winning where they have a competitive advantage, 2) reducing complexities and build scalable processes, and 3) continue investing in R&D for profitable innovation. These objectives are aimed at increasing their scale and efficiencies with better sales cycles. Better efficiencies and scale should help Tennant in its goal to expand EBITDA margins. Management believes EBITDA can grow around 6% to 10% and margins can expand 50 to 100 basis points annually. As for "reasonable" growth, the company expects they can achieve 2% to 3% organic growth:

Source: investor presentation

Obviously, with COVID-19 impacting their business, their 2024 growth targets have been pushed by a few years. That said, if we assume Tennant can achieve such margins and growth objectives, the company will have EBITDA margins in the 15%+ range compared to a current 12% EBITDA margin. These pillars should help Tennant in maintaining and expanding its market share position.

Tennant has heavy exposure to COVID-19

First-quarter results were released a couple of weeks ago. The story is very similar to that of many public companies during these times. Management acknowledged solid months in January and February followed by an abysmal last two weeks in March when the company had to close plants in Italy and the U.S due to government mandates. In China, the company closed its facilities by the last two weeks of February. More recently, plants are back online but operating below capacity and following health guidelines.

For the first quarter, Tennant reported sales of $252M, a decline of 4% year-over-year. Organic sales, which exclude the impacts of FX, were down 2.4%. From January to February, organic sales were up 6.7% quarter-to-date, but in March organic sales fell 16.8% due to COVID-19. Most of the declines in sales were attributed to their EMEA and APAC regions falling 4.9% and 22.9% respectively. Keep in mind this only represents about 6 weeks of COVID-19 exposure. In April, management saw a 30% organic decline in sales.

From a liquidity point of view, Tennant has $192M in cash, including $125M of a recent revolver withdrawal. They still have $30M in undrawn funds from their revolver. The company has $300M of Senior Unsecured Notes maturing in 2025, which gives them enough time to stabilize the business.

As a side note, the company has paid dividends for the last 70 years and hasn't cut its dividend policy. Currently, their dividend yields 1.56%.

Tennant is trading a slight premium to comparable peers

Source: seekingalpha.com

There is not much discrepancy from a pricing perspective between Tennant and their peer group. They are trading at a slight premium on a P/E and EBITDA basis from the group average. That premium might be justified, as the company has a leading position in their market.

Source: tikr.com

Looking at their historical EV/EBITDA multiple ranges, we find that Tennant has been trading within 10x to 15x EBITDA multiples. Analysts are currently expecting 2020 and 2021 EBITDA numbers to be $102M and $129M, respectively:

Source: tikr.com

If we apply the mid-point of the EBITDA multiple of 12.5x to analyst's expectations, we get a per-share value for Tennant between $46 and $65. With shares trading $56, Tennant is within our estimate of fair value.

Takeaway

Tennant is a company we would keep on our watchlist. We believe they have the resources to achieve their long-term goals and like the fact that management is focusing efforts on improving operating margins. With shares trading within our estimate of intrinsic value, there is no need to start a position right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.