One of the best picks in our portfolio in recent times has been Caledonia Mining (CMCL). Shares are up over 70% year to date. Obviously, the gold miner has taken advantage of the higher gold price which we have seen this year but Caledonia has also been executing in areas it has control. For example, in the first quarter this year, gold production came in almost 20% higher over the same quarter of 2019. The 14,233 ounces of gold produced equated to $22.3 million in revenues. The increase in production was due to increased tonnes milled as well as higher recovery.

Timing is critical for mining companies especially when gold prices are rallying hard. The trick is to increase production significantly as well as reduce costs. If both of these can be managed, the odds become high that the miner will rally aggressively especially if the valuation of the firm is favourable.

Caledonia reduced its “AISC” all-in-sustaining costs from $943 per ounce in Q1 2019 to $753 per ounce in the first quarter of this year. This is a 20%+ drop in costs so when we add this tailwind to the above-mentioned 20% gain in the share price, we are looking at a 40% increase in spread between the cost price and sales price in the first quarter this year.

After the run shares have had so far this year, many would be tempted to take profits at this stage. To get a read on how much more upside Caledonia shares have, we like to go to the gold chart to see where the precious metal is in its cycles. Although Caledonia is a company meaning it will be affected to some degree by what happens in equity markets, its assets are in the ground. Suffice it to say, any sustained rally in the price of gold will be bullish for the mining complex irrespective of how equities indices trade going forward.

As we view Caledonia as a long-term play, we will go to the long-term chart of gold to see where the metal is currently in its long term-cycle. As we can see below, gold cycles over an 8-year period. Presently, the yellow metal is well over 4 years into its present long-term cycle. Eventually, gold will drop down into an 8-year cycle low. Good ways to know when this decline is taking place would be a breach of the 10-month moving average or a crossover of the MACD technical indicator. Long-term investors should note however that the 2001 8-year cycle did not top until it was into its 7th year. Therefore, the play here is to remain with the trend we have in play until we see something different which would make us change course.

To further protect the downside of this investment, we monitor Caledonia's cash flow trends. In the first quarter, operating cash flow hit $10.074 million which was close to a $4 million gain over the first quarter of 2019. Net cash increased by $5.31 million despite the company spending almost $4 million on investments and approximately $1 million on financing costs including the dividend.

The interesting fact here is that the balance sheet would have been strengthened even more from excess cash were it not for the sizable central shaft project at Blanket which at present is eating up cash flow. This shaft is expected to increase production to roughly 80,000 ounces from 2022 but due to COVID-19 recent restrictions (when respect to movement of personnel), final commissioning of the shaft may be delayed.

The delay in the commissioning of the shaft has ramifications for our investment which are the following. First, there is no middle ground here with respect to production levels which means there will be no gradual increase in production until we see commissioning. The question then becomes will the market price in this increased production before the 8-year cycle in gold tops? What we don’t want for example is for Blanket's increased production to coincide with the drop in the gold's 8-year cycle low.

Therefore, to sum up, Caledonia's rally thus far has been the combination of increased production, a rising gold price as well as reducing costs. The next part of Caledonia's success story will be getting that shaft commissioned as soon as possible in order to meaningfully increase production. No matter how productive operations at Blanket may be in the interim period, there may be a cap with respect to how shares perform if production output is stagnant. Let's see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.