With a dividend yield now above 4%, DTE is a bargain for investors looking for a high quality utility.

Yet its business is of high quality, and its outlook for the future hasn't changed a single bit.

Introduction

In our most recent article, Robert & I unveiled a new model portfolio which we have built for our Seeking Alpha readers to follow: the All Weather Dividend Portfolio. We started this model portfolio to celebrate hitting 10,000 followers.

You can check out the details of the portfolio. You’ll see that we have 3 utility picks, one of which I believe is particularly undervalued. This isn’t surprising as it has usually traded at a discount to some of its peers, yet at the current price, it now totally warrants a purchase.

The stock I’m talking about is DTE Energy Company (DTE).

Buying high quality utilities at a discount is always a good idea. When DTE yields more than 3%, it is a good investment. When it yields more than 4%, it is an outright bargain.

The current price of $97.35 gives the stock a yield of 4.16%. Our MAD scores give DTE a Dividend Strength score of 60 and a Stock Strength score of 75.

I believe that dividend investors should invest in DTE Energy Company at current prices.

Utilities, by nature have extremely robust business models. A handful of them are wonderfully managed. These are the stocks which we try to buy, and we attempt to do so when the valuations are attractive.

By presenting DTE’s dividend profile and prospects for market beating performance, I hope to convince you that the stock would make a great addition to your portfolio.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength is a concept which aims to nudge investors into picking the dividend stocks which will serve them right. We believe there are two main aspects which make a dividend investment the right one: dividend safety and dividend potential. The former is well understood by most investors, but the latter is sometimes forgotten. For you to meet your dividend goals, you must invest in dividend stocks with a certain combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. You can read more about this in our evergreen article (“Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You & Me”). So we strive to find stocks who a) have a safe & sound dividend, & b) have good dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

DTE Energy Company has an earnings payout ratio of 67%. This makes DTE's payout ratio better than 31% of dividend stocks.

DTE pays 25% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 54% of dividend stocks.

DTE has negative free cashflow, although for utilities, it is a metric which we overlook most of the time as we don’t believe it is relevant to the sector. Because of the guaranteed revenues, it is quite acceptable for utes to use leverage to finance their CAPEX programs, since there will be a spread between the interest rate and the set rate of return to be expected on their projects. As such we consider that looking at operating cashflow payout and earnings payout makes more sense.

31/12/2015 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $2.8400 $3.1600 $3.4200 $3.6600 $3.9150 Net Income $4.05 $3.01 $6.09 $6.36 $5.88 Payout Ratio 71% 105% 57% 58% 67% Cash From Operations $10.64 $16.00 $11.94 $14.15 $15.35 Payout Ratio 27% 20% 29% 26% 26% Free Cash Flow $-1.98 $1.63 $-1.91 $-3.25 $-4.05 Payout Ratio -143% 193% -179% -113% -97%

And DTE has had a very stable payout ratio, maintaining for the most part the dividend at between 57% and 71% of earnings, and between 20% and 29% of operating cashflow. This creates a strong, stable buffer ensuring the safety of the dividend.

DTE has an interest coverage ratio of 3x which is better than 43% of stocks, and slightly above the sector median. Largely sufficient for a dividend stock. The dividend has grown every year since 2010 at a consistent rate, proving management’s commitment to increasing payments consistently.

Source: DTE Energy May Investor Presentation

DTE is committed to its dividend, its stable business model ensures stable earnings and dividends for years to come. I’m not at all concerned about the safety of DTE’s dividend

Dividend Potential

DTE Energy Company has a dividend yield of 4.16% which is higher than 60% of dividend stocks.

While these dividend yields aren’t unheard of for DTE, they are definitely among the highest investors have seen in a while. During the past decade, DTE has had a median yield of 3.5%. During 75% of the trading days during the 10 years, DTE’s yield was below what it is currently. Three quarters of the time, DTE’s dividend yield is lower, that is extremely enticing.

The dividend grew 7% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 7%.

Management has announced that they expect 2021 growth to also be of 7%. Moving forward I find it very unlikely that anything could cause the stock’s dividend to raise by less or more than 6-7% per annum. This sort of dividend growth is good for a stock which yield between 3 and 3.5%. For a stock that yields over 4%, it is fantastic.

When DTE Energy yields above 4%, the return you get on such a stable name is remarkable.

Dividend Summary

DTE has a dividend strength score of 60 / 100. Like many utilities, the operational and financial leverage somewhat pulls down on the dividend strength score, without compensating for the sector’s resilience, something we might address in future iterations of the scoring process. I believe DTE is extremely attractive at current prices from a dividend investing perspective.

Stock Strength

But what of the stock’s ability to generate market beating returns? When I last wrote on DTE in November, it was trading at $125. It has now dropped 20%, by far underperforming the S&P 500. But many electricity utilities have fallen. I had warned that at $100, WEC Energy (WEC), along with most utilities were starting to look expensive. I hadn’t however, expected this sort of correction in the current market.

How has this turn of events impacted DTE’s value and momentum? How in combination with quality, does this impact the company’s Stock Strength score?

Value

DTE has a P/E of 16.56x

P/S of 1.54x

P/CFO of 6.34x

Dividend yield of 4.16%

Buyback yield of -5.13%

Shareholder yield of -1%.

According to these values, DTE is more undervalued than 72% of stocks, which is very encouraging. As you can see, DTE is trading at modest multiples of earnings, sales and cashflows.

As you can see, DTE is currently trading below its historical average PE. With utilities, you can do very well by purchasing them when valuations come down. This has been the case here for DTE.

Value Score: 72 / 100

Momentum

DTE Energy Company trades at $97.35 and is down -27.36% these last 3 months, -21.39% these last 6 months & -22.54% these last 12 months.

This subpar performance isn’t fantastic yet there are many stocks which have done worse. In fact, when you compare DTE to over 4,000 US stocks, you find that it somehow has better momentum than 44% of stocks, which tells a lot about the current market.

This relative strength shows there has been a decrease of interest in utilities, and a rerating of stocks like DTE amid the current pandemic. Nonetheless, we’re confident that utilities remain high quality all weather stocks. In fact DTE still forecasts EPS to grow by 7% this year.

Momentum score: 44 / 100

Quality

DTE has a gearing ratio of 2.7, which is better than 33% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 21% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 9.4% of liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 33% of stocks, along with a return on equity of 9.37%. It depreciates 42.9% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 14% of stocks. DTE has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -18.9%, which is better than 87% of companies. This makes DTE’s quality better than 44% of stocks. Utilities often get sanctioned in our quality scoring process because of their leverage and because large capital expenditures can often increase their liabilities rapidly. Nonetheless, DTE’s asset turnover and return on equity are superior to the sector, as is its cashflow generation relative to its liability base.

I don’t think DTE’s quality raises any red flags.

Quality Score: 44 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 75 / 100 which is encouraging. The stock’s relatively high quality and only slightly worse than median momentum and quality make it a top 25% stock. This says a lot about the state of the market, in which combinations of just about decent values in 2 factors combined to a superior value in one factor, are enough to set the stock apart.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 60 & a stock strength of 75, DTE Energy Company is a great choice for dividend investors.

In fact, I’m so confident that investing in DTE is a good pick at a 4% yield, that I will likely increase the stock’s position in the All Weather Dividends Portfolio at the end of the month.

