The purpose of this article is to outline what to think about the various share classes in the context of the capital rule.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac just announced they are looking for financial advisors, I was expecting this after the capital rule.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that have been held in conservatorship by the government taking all of their money since 2008. Investors filed numerous lawsuits declaring that the government's actions in 2008 and 2012 were illegal. The vast majority of them go away if the economic impact of the third amendment net worth sweep are reversed. A little over a year ago, President Trump pushed for a plan to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. In the second half of last year, Treasury released the plan that was largely put together by Craig Phillips. Early this year FHFA has hired a Financial Advisor and a Law Firm to advise on Fannie and Freddie's exit from conservatorship. Now, Fannie and Freddie announced they are going to be hiring their own financial advisors.

Investment Thesis: Fannie Mae announced that it will issue a request for proposals to hire an underwriting financial advisor who will assist in developing and implementing a plan for recapitalizing and responsibly ending its conservatorship. The designer behind Treasury's plan Craig Phillips says, "the junior preferred stock should be exchanged for common stock on a basis that is viewed as fair, based on capital markets standards and the prevailing market value of those securities. The U.S. Treasury should exercise its warrants to acquire 79.9% of the common stock of the GSEs, as agreed in the PSPAs." This is largely consistent with the Moelis plan. The preferred should trade up to at least 50 cents on the dollar with all financial advisors in place as well as a law firm in place, all specifically working on figuring out how to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie with respect to the TBA capital rule coming as soon as this week. FNMAS currently trades at 34 cents on the dollar. The common shares I figure are worth anywhere between $4 and $12 with emphasis on the low end of the valuation until the preferred shareholder's breach of contract claims in Lamberth's court are settled. Upside could come from lower capital requirements than 3.25%. The previous capital rule came out around 3.24% but was not capital raise friendly.

Craig Phillips Sets The Stage

Craig Phillips put together the Treasury framework for getting Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. He basically says that Treasury is paid back:

Since the beginning of the conservatorships, Treasury has received dividends totaling over $300 billion on its original capital infusion of $191 billion. Consequently, the liquidation preference of the senior preferred stock should be reduced to zero and the Treasury should be considered “repaid”. These actions are aligned with the interests of the U.S. Government to move forward in recapitalizing the GSEs, namely in eliminated the current significantly negative net worth of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and removing claims that negate the value of the very common stock that must be offered to the public to raise capital.

Note that the only reason the government would agree to this is in order to raise capital. It is assumed that investors would be foolish to invest into these companies without the government taking this action, and that's largely consistent with what the plaintiff lawyers are saying. The basic premise here is that the lawsuits against the companies themselves need to be settled in order to raise capital because otherwise existing claims could be settled with new money. This basically prevents the companies from raising capital until these lawsuits are resolved.

Fannie Mae Looks To Hire Financial Advisor

CEO of Fannie Mae Hugh Frater makes a point that the companies are hiring the financial advisor as part of the process of gearing up to exit conservatorship:

While we are fulfilling our mission and helping to keep people in their homes during this national emergency, we also remain committed to ensuring a responsible exit from conservatorship.

Hugh Frater basically advertises an equity offering:

The support of private capital will contribute to increasing the resiliency of the housing finance system.

This is all consistent with the Treasury plan. Fannie Mae specifically said they were looking for underwriting services. That means they are looking for a financial advisor willing to share the risk of a capital raise aimed at reprivatization. This takes me back to the days where I got my series 7. This underwriting language eliminates a lot of the ambiguity over what is going to happen if you ask me.

Freddie Mac Looks To Hire Financial Advisor

Freddie Mac joins the chorus, taking it a step further, saying that the process of hiring a financial advisor will ultimately lead to private ownership:

Today we begin the competitive selection process for a financial advisor that will ultimately facilitate our return to full private capital ownership. This is a significant milestone, and we look forward to making a thoughtful selection quickly.

This is all great. I expect the companies to make their hiring decisions in the next 45 days, if not sooner.

Summary and Conclusion

FHFA has a financial advisor. Fannie and Freddie will soon have financial advisors. FHFA has a law firm specifically working on the steps needed to end the conservatorship. I was surprised to see Fannie and Freddie announce that they were hiring financial advisors before the capital rule reproposal came out. The reproposal is expected before the end of this month. I figure it will come out the end of this week to commemorate Memorial Day weekend if I had to pick a day. I own preferred shares in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and greatly anticipate Craig Phillips to be right in his prognostications of what will happen, since it is his plan anyway. As such, I expect the preferred to get par value before February of next year as the current administration continues to show progress and take steps illustrating that they are going to get this to the point of no return. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are firmly on the path to recapitalization and the price still reflects significant skepticism.

With time this skepticism should fade, and the companies may relist to the NYSE later this year. I bet they do. I'm curious if the preferreds I own then will be marginable? What do you think? Maybe I'll own commons by then. Difficult to know. If the capital rule is low enough, anything is possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long fmccg,fmcch,fmcci,fmccl,fmccm,fmccn,fmccp,fmccs,fmcct,fmckp,fnmfn,fnmfo. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.