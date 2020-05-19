We think the stock looks interesting following a deep selloff this year and could recover as the business reopens considering continued growth opportunities.

The company was forced to close its existing Drive Shack locations and most traditional golf course in response to the coronavirus pandemic representing a disruption to current operations.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is one of the largest golf course operators in the U.S. with 59 properties across public and private facilities. The company has been pivoting towards a new business model centered around innovative golf driving ranges as an entertainment and recreation venue combining a social setting with food and beverage options. The company currently has four of these "Drive Shack" locations which unfortunately have been closed since March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While Drive Shack has some fundamental weaknesses including recurring losses and negative cash flows, we think a turnaround is possible as the business reopens. While speculative, we think the stock has value with the Drive Shack concept offering an attractive growth opportunity with impressive unit-level economics.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Drive Shack reported Q1 earnings on May 8th, with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.28. Revenue of $61.1 million on the quarter was up by 13.3% year over year and favorably, $7.2 million ahead of expectations.

Management highlighted how the trends were strong between January and February before a decision was made to close venues on March 17th. Steps made in response to the coronavirus pandemic included furloughing over 4,000 staff and deferring all capital projects to focus on liquidity and the financial position.

The sales of food and beverages reached $12.5 million, up 36% compared to the period last year as the company opened 3 "Drive Shack" venues in the second half of 2019 for a total of 4 currently. These locations are seen as the growth driver and expected to support cash flows and future profitability with more planned locations in development. The traditional golf course operation has proven to be resilient as some golf courses were among the first type of activities to reopen in April and benefit from being an outdoor activity. From the earnings conference call:

The great thing about golf courses is that they're outside, right? So we don't have a lot of the issues that we have or that you might see with a mall or a restaurant that's just indoors. Similarly, we're positioned in a great way at Drive Shack because we're mostly outdoor, all of our driving-bays are outdoor. But specifically, when we're looking at the golf courses, that team and the AGC team has done a lot to manage the tee sheets and to ensure that there aren't groups of - depending on the local rule. It could be singles that have to play, it could be - you could only play in groups of 3 or 4. It largely varies. I can tell you, the demand has been - it has not actually subsided at all. In fact, we saw a surge in demand for tee times across all of our golf courses when coronavirus kind of shut down everything else. Because in many cases, golf was outlined as an activity that was still permissible even under lockdown due to it being a great way to get your exercise and be outside because the virus can't spread outside is essentially what they were saying at one point.

It's important to recognize that the company not currently profitable but was on track to narrow its loss this year with the accelerating "Drive Shack" business. Favorably, the operating loss in Q1 of $14.8 million was below the $18.3 million loss in Q3 last year. This is impressive considering the entire business was essentially shut down for the final two weeks of March.

Through the time of the earnings release, the company mentioned that about half of its golf course properties are now open while the entertainment "Drive Shack" venues remain closed. Management is working with a timetable that suggests most golf courses will open through the end of May while the entertainment venues will need to operate with an initial 50% reduced capacity given social distancing requirements and safety precautions.

What was encouraging was comments suggesting the liquidity and cash flow situation was at least stable. The company expects to be cash-flow positive with all the golf courses open and eventually EBITDA positive with 75%-80% capacity for the entertainment venues in a few months. From the conference call:

We can absolutely get to cash flow positive with all of our 60 golf courses open. We have about half of them open right now, 35. We are expecting that very quickly in the next, call it, 2 weeks that we'll have, hopefully, the remainder open... So in our minds, when we open, we're hoping that we're open at 50% capacity (for the entertainment venues). 50% capacity for us is greater than what a 50% capacity for a restaurant would be because we're largely - we're outdoors. So we will look at limiting the group sizes to help with social distancing, and we will seat people outdoors. So we're looking at potential EBITDA loss in the first month. In the second month, if we're able to scale up from the 50% to, say, 75% or 80%, we're looking at being EBITDA positive.

The company ended the quarter with $20 million in cash against $70 million in total corporate debt with limited maturities through 2022. Total liabilities are mainly in the form of operating leases and the golf course membership deposits. Also, note there are outstanding shares of Drive Shack preferred stock which trades with under ticker (DS.PB)(DS.PC)(DS.PD). Collectively, dividends on the three issuances represent a quarterly cash payout of about $1.4 million.

We expect that as the operating environment for the "Drive Shack" locations normalizes through the end of this year, the financial position can remain relatively stable. This considers that the legacy "golf course" business still generates over 80% of total revenues and can likely recover faster as the activity is completely outdoors and less restricted by social distancing requirements.

Management's decision to defer construction projects on new Drive Shack locations will help to support cash flows in the immediate term. The company will still require financing for growth opportunities, but the existing business can be self-sustaining.

Growth Opportunities

The future of the Drive Shack is dependent on the new entertainment venues as a higher margin and high growth concept potential. Besides the "core" Drive Shack venue locations as a mega-golf destination type of attraction, there is also a smaller format "Urban Box" anchored around adult beverages as a sport-bar alternative. A separate mini-golf concept named "The Puttery" is also in development.

The economics of the growth projects appear promising. Considering the larger Drive Shack core venues with a development cost of approximately $25-$40 million, the company thinks each venue can generate between $4-$6 million in EBITDA per year. The smaller Urban Box is seen as even more profitable with a development cost of $7 to $11 million per location and site-level EBITDA of $2-$3 million per year implying an average 30% development yield.

With a goal of building 4+ Drive Shack venues and 50+ Urban Box venues by the end of 2024, the two combined concepts could generate between $132 million and $198 million in EBITDA per year according to company estimates. Keep in mind that this would require a significant acceleration in the pace of new developments over the next four years and could be aspirational depending on market conditions.

The company intends to use a combination of asset sales potentially including some of its legacy golf course properties, sale-and-leasebacks, along traditional financing to fund the projects. The current pandemic has added uncertainty to the timing and even viability of all these plans, but we think they can get back on track by 2021 assuming there is a containment to the virus.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We like the concept and think the unit-level economics of the Drive Shack venues appear attractive. That being said, it's important to recognize that equity investors here have a long road ahead to capitalize on these trends and plans for developments through the next 3-4 years.

The numbers we're looking at is that the Drive Shack with a market cap of just $81 million is currently cash flow negative with significant recurring losses expected to continue for the foreseeable future. That being said, with the stock down by 70% this year, we think the risk-reward dynamics have improved compared to a market cap of $250 million at the start of the year.

We rate shares of DS as a buy with a year-end price target of $2.00 implying 60% upside potential (based on $1.30 share price at time of writing). Longer-term, the stock has the potential to climb significantly higher if management executes on its strategy of building out the new venues. Even with the setback this year, the growth opportunity is still there and investors getting in now are looking at a more attractive valuation. This is a speculative stock with the possibility of higher debt levels and the potential of capital issuances down the line to fund growth opportunities. Considering the risks and upside potential, we like the common stock over the preferred shares.

The next quarter's earnings release will be important to gauge trends with the Drive Shack venues beginning to reopen at reduced capacity. To the downside, the risk is that the outlook for the coronavirus containment deteriorates adding to operational pressures that could continue through next year. Overall, we think DS is "worth a swing" at current levels and recommend any investor interested in the stock to only take a small position with the expectation of continued volatility.

