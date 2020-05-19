U.S. Shale Growth Is Dead If Frac Spread Count Doesn't Rebound Soon

With frac spread count at 45, this means that if we don't see a V-shaped recovery soon, US shale growth is dead.

Our estimate shows that frac spread count needs to be at least 275 to keep US oil production flat at ~12 mb/d.

Production shut-in will return in July, but it's too late for June with pipeline nominations mostly done for.

In the past, we've alluded to US shale oil production growth like that of a person running on a treadmill. The faster the growth, the faster the treadmill, and as a result, the faster it has to run just to stay in the same place.

In 2019, we started to see signs of US shale's inability to keep up with the growth. Despite WTI averaging $57/bbl, US shale growth was cut by more than half from 2018 and Dec to Dec growth rate fell to just ~700k b/d.

From a timing perspective, things couldn't have been worse for the US shale oil industry as a whole. Well completion activities were already falling in the 2nd half of 2019 making Q2 2020 an especially weak period of growth for US shale. Pre-COVID 19, we had US shale oil production falling from ~12.8 mb/d down to ~12.4 mb/d by Q2 2020. But with the accelerated production shut-ins we are now seeing and the cliff dive in frac spread count, US oil production has fallen to as low as ~9 mb/d.

Our real-time data also jives with what Plains All American (PAA) said on its Q1 earnings call noting US and Canadian oil production has fallen 3.5 to 4.5 mb/d.

Pipeline nominations are already done for June. Given that in early May, WTI was still low, producers that have chosen to shut-in production for June will keep the wells offline. This is because if you have not nominated for pipeline space and then you decide to turn the wells back online, you would be selling into the spot market at a discount. As a result, we would likely see producers return shut-in barrels in July.

As producers bring back production in July, we expect US oil production to rebound from the ~9 mb/d range to 10.5 to 11 mb/d. But this will likely be the near-term peak given the depressingly low fracking activity going on.

According to Primary Vision, US frac spread count is now down to just 45.

By our estimate, frac spread count needs to average 275 at a minimum on an annual basis to sustain US oil production of 12 mb/d.

Every month that the frac spread count stays low, US shale producers are losing ~250k b/d. Now granted as the production declines, the existing basin decline rate is also lowered. But either way, unless WTI recovers back above $40/bbl and soon, there's no way frac spread count would rebound.

As a result, if we think about it from a timing perspective, if frac spread count bounces back to ~150 by October, that would leave exit US oil production at ~10 mb/d for 2020. But the issue is that in order for production to grow back to 12+ mb/d, frac spread count would need to increase to ~400 again.

Is this possible? Potentially, but we don't think this will happen in a $50-$60/bbl WTI pricing environment. And even if we use a much higher pricing scenario like $75, we are only talking about US oil production growth going back to its previous high. And that's assuming 400+ frac spread count!

Summary

US shale producers are losing production every month. And because of the treadmill effect (existing basin decline), if the frac spread count doesn't rebound soon, it will be harder and harder for US shale production to start growing again. With frac spread count at 45, we will need to see a V-shaped recovery to at least 275 in 2021 for US oil production to have any chance at rebounding.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout.

