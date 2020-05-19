I break down the deal and my thoughts on the stock.

This is an at-market merger of equals, and the combined company has a market cap of approximately $4 billion.

SSR Mining To Buy Alacer Gold: Is It A Good Deal?

Data by YCharts

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have sparked M&A activity in the gold mining sector. Following the news of Gran Colombia's offer to merge with Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) and Gold X Mining, SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is the latest gold miner to enter the M&A frenzy as it has announced a definitive agreement to combine with Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) in an at-market merger of equals.

The boards of directors of both companies have voted unanimously in favor of the transaction, and it will require approval by shareholders at a meeting in July. The company plans to continue as SSR Mining and have its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, with corporate offices in Vancouver.

To be clear, there's no premium being paid to Alacer Gold shareholders in the deal. But "senior" gold miners (loosely defined as $5+ billion market cap) have mostly been outperforming smaller juniors recently, with Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) as two shining stars in the sector, and now, SSR is one step closer to achieving that status.

Here's a breakdown of this latest gold mining deal and my thoughts on the stock.

SSR to Buy Alacer Gold: The Numbers

Here's a quick summary of each company before the merger.

SSR Mining: Formerly known as Silver Standard Resources, SSR is a $2.2 billion miner which owns and operates the Seabee gold mine in Canada, the Marigold mine in Nevada, and the Puna mine in Argentina. Its guidance calls for 425,000 ounces of gold equivalent production in 2020. Its stock price is up 68.59% over the past year, so it has been a good performer.

Alacer Gold: Alacer's main asset in the Copler gold mine in Turkey. Guidance calls for 310,000 - 360,000 ounces of gold equivalent in 2020 at $735 - $785 AISC. Copler is truly a world-class gold mine and a cash flow machine, producing $50-60 million in operating cash flow per quarter. Alacer has been one of the stronger performers in the gold mining sector, with the stock returning 123% over the past year, easily outperforming the VanEck gold miners index (GDX).

Both companies have agreed to the deal, in which Alacer Gold shareholders will receive 0.3246 in SSR Mining shares for each Alacer Gold share held. The exchange ratio equals C$8.19 per Alacer common share, and the newly combined company will have a market cap north of C$4 billion.

At closing, SSR Mining and Alacer shareholders will collectively own approximately 57% and 43% of SSR Mining, respectively.

There are no synergies to be realized from this deal. However, the new company will have increased trading liquidity, a stronger balance sheet, and it could pursue further M&A.

The new company's 3-year production profile is 780,000 ounces of gold equivalent at $900/oz all-in sustaining cost, and based on estimates, it's expected to generate $450 million in annual free cash flow from 2020 to 2022.

(Credit: SSR Mining corporate presentation)

According to SSR Mining and analyst estimates, the new company's 2020-22 average annual production falls right below Evolution Mining's (OTCPK:CAHPF), but free cash flow is expected to be higher by more than $50 million annually; Evolution carries a market cap of $6.13 billion, more than $2 billion higher than the combined SSR Mining, based on current stock prices.

Furthermore, the combined entity will have cash and marketable securities of $707 million (with $492 million in debt), with net debt of -$215 million; based on 2020E EBITDA of $618 million, that gives it a (.03X) net debt to EBITDA ratio, which says that it has a strong financial position and low leverage.

The New SSR Mining: My Thoughts

I like Alacer Gold's strong free cash flow generation and its pristine balance sheet. SSR Mining also looks like a strong miner because of low-cost operating costs, promising development projects, ample liquidity, and track record.

The only knock on this deal I see is that there aren't any synergies to be realized by the combination (no combination of assets or exploration projects which would lead to new value creation, simply by combining them).

The thinking is the increased trading liquidity opens up the stock to larger investors; the stronger balance sheet opens up new investment opportunities; and the larger market cap results in new analyst coverage. The merger puts both companies in a stronger position to grow, from both the development of its existing assets, to potential M&A.

What do you think of the SSR Mining acquisition of Alacer Gold?

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, subscribe now to The Gold Bull Portfolio. I help my subscribers find the best money-making opportunities in the gold & silver sector. Receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top gold and silver stock picks and my real-life gold portfolio, a miner rating spreadsheet with buy/hold/sell ratings on 100+ miners. A 2-week free trial is available !

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.