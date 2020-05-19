Kohl's Corporation (KSS) CEO Michelle Gass on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 19, 2020 09:00 AM ET
Mark Rupe - Vice President of Investor Relations
Michelle Gass - Chief Executive Officer
Jill Timm - Chief Financial Officer
Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Partners
Mark Altschwager - Baird
Oliver Chen - Cowen
Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Matthew Boss - JP Morgan
Omar Saad - Evercore
Garrett Greenblatt - Gordon Haskett
