High Yield Is Your Best Friend In Turbulent Times

What aspect of the market is your best friend? We'll take a look.

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Throughout life, many of us have been lucky to have a best friend. You might call them your BFF if you're a little more hip than I am. The implication is the same. Someone you look to and rely on through the storms of life, and someone you can celebrate the best moments of life with.

Few find their very best friends early on, but those who do spend a life time building shared experiences with them. They become a sounding board for crazy ideas. They are a ballast against storms of life that seek to knock you down for good. They are a bulwark to protect you from outsiders who seek to harm you. They are a confidant that helps you find inner peace.

Right now the market seems to be anything but a friend of investors.

Data by YCharts

The only major index not negative for the year is now the Nasdaq 100. This means most investors are seeing negative returns or next to no positive returns. The strong and steady passive ETF investor is not having a good 2020 so far.

The Jump to Cash and Treasury Notes

When the market is illogical, when much is unknown and/or fear is rampant, cash becomes king. We have seen this rapidly occur with COVID-19 as corporations raced to draw down their credit lines, and in turn, banks raced to raise liquidity to ensure they could handle the worst scenario they could imagine.

Using our favorite stand-ins for various types of securities, we can visually see the shift. For those who are not familiar, we are going to use PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Preferred&Income Securities ETF (PFF) and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

Note: We are not recommending investing in these various ETFs above, but only using them as sector examples for visualization.

Data by YCharts

Investors and institutions might move out of other types of securities (such as equities) and into Treasury notes. At the same time, preferreds have been much more stable than common shares, and often have strong dividend reliability. However preferred stocks have not been immune to the initial cash raising panic. Bonds also were initially bought up, but as fears grew, they also were sold out of for the "ultimate" in safety - being cash in banks.

Does this pattern hold up in the past? Let's look at the time span before and after the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

We can again easily see where, as the market falls, Treasury notes become popular for cash to hide, and the prices recovered significantly.

Are Treasury Notes My Best Friend?

This may be the question floating in your mind now. Obviously, Treasury Notes are outperformers during times of turbulence for capital preservation. They are great static wealth preservers, are easily converted to cash either through selling, or used as collateral on very low interest loans. However, they do not outperform with regard to functional wealth - being strong cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Investing in the common equity market, for good or bad, as a long-term investment will outperform our reliable little friend the Treasury note. Why? Because dividends reinvested can super-power returns. Treasury Notes provide a small token amount of income vs. the market as a whole. So when you give the market 14 years, through a bear market and now in the midst of a bear market, it still strongly outperforms.

A higher sustained portfolio yield over a long time frame will outperform a lower portfolio yield with less capital volatility. The key is that the yield must be reliably sustained through either singular securities maintaining their dividend or some growing dividends offsetting those that may cut.

Income Production Trumps Capital Preservation

Let's take a couple of well-aged companies and stack them against SPY and IEF.

We are going to compare a series of reliable income producers vs. the SPY and IEF. For our selection, we will use Realty Income (O), W.P. Carey (WPC), and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Note: EPD issues a K-1 at tax time

Data by YCharts

All perform strongly, but income generation - even with limited static wealth growth like EPD - overall beats the SPY and IEF.

O, WPC and EPD have all seen more overall volatility than the SPY and surely a lot more volatility than IEF, but through this volatility, their income generation outperforms. The outperformance has been really strong compared to Treasury notes, and returns were in general more than 200% to 500% then Treasuries as depicted in the charts above.

High Yield + Volatility + Time = Outperformance

In the midst of the storm, your portfolio might whipsaw more than others. Some may be hiding in the lighthouse of Treasury notes. But to see outperformance, you have to step onto a boat of income-producing securities and hit the waves. The biggest mistake many first-time income investors may see are the waves, they get scared, and run to shore. Locking in large losses they otherwise would've seen translate into large returns if they decided to hold for the longer term.

The generous dividends from income-producing securities will provide you the income you need, and some of the extra income generated (being dividend income) can be put back to work in the market, and increase your future income if placed into dividend stocks. For those who do not want to stomach the added volatility, even a portion of your portfolio in fixed income assets, like Treasury notes, bonds and preferreds can reduce volatility. That list is given in order of volatility reduction power. Preferreds will reduce volatility, however they are still more volatile than bonds or Treasury notes. Likewise, bonds have faced more volatility than Treasury notes historically.

What Should I Be Doing Now?

Right now the market is still heavily beaten down. Most sectors - outside of technology stocks like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) etc. - have not fully recovered from the recent drop. If you haven't taken advantage of the higher yields and lower prices on reliable dividend-paying securities, it's high time you do so. The high dividend stock example given above (O, WPC and EPD) are great examples of stocks that have reliable dividends that bring you a solid stream of income. Investing during a bear market and holding for years as income pours in makes those returns even more favorable over the long run.

O, WPC and EPD are all attractive investments that you could and many should be buying in the coming days.

It's time to decide if you want to gamble with growth stocks, hoping to hit the next home run with AMZN, Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA) or Beyond Meat (BYND), or if you want the simple investment method of buying and holding reliable dividend payers for the long run. If you decide to go with the easier option, growing your functional wealth couldn't be easier, and now couldn't be a better time. Even if the market falls further, all three of these names O, WPC and EPD have survived unique markets before and continued to thrive. This time will be no different.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, WPC, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.