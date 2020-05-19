Investors need to make sure they don't marry themselves to a CEO and a high reported coverage ratio - there is more to the story here.

On the 12th of May, ratings agency Standard & Poor's put Energy Transfer's (ET) investment-grade credit rating (paywalled) on the proverbial chopping block, downgrading its outlook to negative. This makes S&P the first of the three major ratings agencies to potentially send Energy Transfer to junk status and, depending on the trajectory of earnings this year, it might not be the last. It isn't just ratings agencies that have some concerns here. In general, larger investors are far more cautious about the proposed "V"-shaped recovery in oil and gas demand and have taken guidance with a grain of salt from Q1. Echoing that, despite the coverage ratio and guidance towards free cash flow generation, Energy Transfer continues to make potential midstream cut lists from investment banks.

By contrast, on Seeking Alpha and other discussion forums, the distribution is viewed to be sacrosanct, with the view that Kelcy Warren will never act rashly and cut the payout to unitholders. After all, he owns a heck of a lot of units and does love to use the quarterly distributions to reinvest in more, growing his stake. Plus, the payout was covered nearly 2.0x last year and is still forecast to be around 1.75x this year. Why would they cut?

Who is right? A little bit of both in my opinion. For retail investors that are cheerleading alongside Kelcy Warren, I would advise that they not have short memories. We've all heard this song and dance before with Kinder Morgan (KMI) late in 2015 before that bombshell. While the situation is not yet as dire, there remain some clear issues with the capital structure. Just to give my perspective before getting into the details of the ratings agency action, I still think a cut is unlikely, but if I woke up in the morning to a lowered distribution announcement, I would not be surprised either.

Dissecting S&P Language

We expect Energy Transfer's credit measures to be weaker than we previously anticipated because of lower commodity prices and plummeting demand from the coronavirus pandemic. We expect ET's credit measures to be under some pressure in 2020, with an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 5.5x compared to our previous view of about 4.8x. Leverage is higher mainly due to the uncertain production outlook for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) given the global oversupply of crude oil, financial distress across the U.S. exploration and production industry, effects of coronavirus pandemic on demand, and weak general economic conditions in the U.S.

If the leverage figures noted above are a bit higher than what you were expecting, note that ratings agencies tend to give 50% debt/50% equity treatment to hybrid securities. But back on track, pretty clear cut view here from Standard & Poor's. Despite significant reductions to the capital spending budget, S&P notes (and rightly so) that much of the 2020 and first half of the 2021 budget is committed to so-called "in-flight" projects that cannot be scrapped now. Notable but not mentioned is the Lake Charles LNG project, which is continuing through the bidding process for construction despite Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), does have the prospect of ballooning spending if Energy Transfer makes the unwieldy decision to try to proceed alone.

While 2021 looks far better, it forecasts that after burning through $1,300mm in 2020 (operating cash flow less all capital expenditures and dividends) that Energy Transfer will generate $350-400mm in free cash flow in 2021. That is an incredibly small free cash flow number compared to the debt load and with the changes in how the MLP model is viewed by the marketplace, it is not one that is viewed as sustainable long term.

But perhaps more importantly, the problem here is earnings. Despite capital spending cuts, leverage is well above where Standard & Poor's had previously forecast (now at 5.0x for 2021), largely due to lower projected EBITDA. Given where my models lie, Standard & Poor's appears to be baking in $10,400mm in EBITDA for 2021, below 2020 management guidance despite some significant projects coming online throughout the year. Wall Street is not far enough, also projecting EBITDA declines next year ($10,625mm current consensus). Critics of Energy Transfer have noted this issue for several years now: continued capital spending that continues to never generate earnings accretion as new projects only manage to offset earnings declines on legacy businesses.

A Warning Statement

We could lower the rating if we thought Energy Transfer's debt-to-EBITDA ratio would be above 5x and the partnership would not aggressively take steps to reduce its leverage over the next 12 months. Significant delays in completing its larger organic projects and placing them into service or a more aggressive financial that would delay deleveraging beyond 2021 could also pressure the ratings.

This is a warning shot by the credit analysts in my opinion. Both Standard & Poor's and the sell-side believe that Energy Transfer will report ratings-agency defined leverage metrics at 5.0x, or perhaps even a little worse, next year. If Energy Transfer does not act aggressively to reduce its leverage under that scenario, investment-grade credit is at risk. Now, acting aggressively could take many forms, such as:

Issuing equity, preferreds, or hybrid securities to reduce the debt load

Selling assets at attractive multiples to pay down debt

Cutting the distribution to common unitholders

Convertible bonds are the most likely alternative means of financing in my opinion; current yields on the preferreds or a secondary indicate that taking that route just is not all that attractive. As far as asset sales, it is also not the best market although I'm sure private equity would be willing to take a deal. Like it or not, when we get into situations like this, the least painful way of raising capital is cutting the distribution.

Ratings Agencies: Why They Matter

Why would Energy Transfer bend over backwards to satisfy ratings agencies? After all, aren't these those knuckleheads that rated high tranche mortgage debt AAA back in the financial crisis? Like it or not, Standard & Poor's, Fitch, and Moody's fill an important role in the credit markets. They are relied upon heavily for their opinion on credit, impacting the decision-making of trillions of dollars of capital flow.

The importance of investment-grade and navigating financial covenants is an aspect of corporate finance that has made its way into my research on Seeking Alpha quite often. First and foremost, management teams have to ensure they have access to cheap and easy credit financing. Bondholders always win over equityholders, especially around key credit levels. Baa3/BBB- grade issuers like Energy Transfer are on the bottom rung of investment-grade ratings, and once a rating is subject to "fallen angel" downgrade to junk, investors that are mandated to only buy investment-grade obligations have to sell. This always means higher demanded yields from buyers willing to step in and buy. According to Moody's Analytics, the average spread over the past thirty or so odd years between fallen angel issuers and staunchly investment-grade borrowers is 111bps. Based on my digging in energy specifically, spreads are often far wider than that, with indicated bond yields being far more volatile. Investment-grade is the ticket to success in energy, in my opinion.

To put this into numbers, improvement in credit metrics to a higher rating (e.g., Magellan Midstream (MMP) at Baa1/BBB+) would save a total of 150-200 bps upon refinance across the portfolio for Energy Transfer. If you apply that across the entire debt stack, total savings would be between $500mm and $750mm annually. That's a significant financial incentive that senior executives should not ignore, and it does lead to substantial benefits to unitholders. Don't take my word for it, remember the wise words from Richard Kinder back in late 2015 in the lead up to their cut:

We evaluated numerous options, including significant asset sales, but ultimately concluded that these other options were uneconomic to our investors in the long run. We are directly addressing concerns about our investment-grade rating and concerns about the need to issue additional equity. We believe today's action is beneficial to our shareholders.

Takeaways

With all this said, I still think a cut is unlikely (<20%). With commodity prices rallying and frac spreads widening, the outlook for Energy Transfer earnings for 2020 and 2021 is better than most might expect. As a result, my leverage figures are a bit better than what is implied above as a result, and I do think that if push comes to shove, Energy Transfer will just take the cautious route and issue a convertible. After the rally in corporate credit, the concerns from March have eased as well.

But there is no denying a thin line is being ridden here. Energy Transfer has to prove it can stabilize EBITDA, cut capital spending, and nimbly address its debt obligations. It's a tough ask, particularly with some recontracting issues coming up in short order (Permian Express lines) and a North American production environment that still has a wide spread in potential outcomes. Investors have to be careful that they do not find themselves repeating past mistakes in the partnerships they own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.