Summary

Despite the shares being down ~26% due to competition concerns, we continue to see an upside potential on 8x8. The stock is a bargain at ~3.5x P/S.

The shift to focus on cloud-based offerings and low touch go-to-market has been promising, though it will delay profitability. Upon the shift, 8x8 spent over 50% of revenue on marketing.

Upon the major shift in 2019, the business grew 26% YoY in FY 2020, up 700 bps from the prior year.