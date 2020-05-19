8x8: Promising Shift Comes At A Cost
About: 8x8, Inc. (EGHT)
by: Tech and Growth
Summary
Despite the shares being down ~26% due to competition concerns, we continue to see an upside potential on 8x8. The stock is a bargain at ~3.5x P/S.
The shift to focus on cloud-based offerings and low touch go-to-market has been promising, though it will delay profitability. Upon the shift, 8x8 spent over 50% of revenue on marketing.
Upon the major shift in 2019, the business grew 26% YoY in FY 2020, up 700 bps from the prior year.
Overview
There is an attractive long-term upside in 8x8 (EGHT), the cloud-based unified communication and contact center provider. Having launched a more flexible and unified offering, the X-series, in 2019, the company will