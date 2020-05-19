The shift to focus on cloud-based offerings and low touch go-to-market has been promising, though it will delay profitability. Upon the shift, 8x8 spent over 50% of revenue on marketing.

Despite the shares being down ~26% due to competition concerns, we continue to see an upside potential on 8x8. The stock is a bargain at ~3.5x P/S.

Overview

There is an attractive long-term upside in 8x8 (EGHT), the cloud-based unified communication and contact center provider. Having launched a more flexible and unified offering, the X-series, in 2019, the company will continue focusing on a more scalable and higher-velocity go-to-market approach. With that in mind, the rest of 2020 will be the major test of this strategy.

As the shift seems to prioritize SMB-driven growth, it also appears that the test will happen at an unfortunate time, considering the uncertainties due to the COVID-19 situation. The shares are down over 26% due to the concerns around the competition and widening losses as well, though we remain bullish on the long-term opportunity and instead see this as an attractive entry point.

Catalyst

In particular, we like the fact that 8x8 will leverage a lower touch and higher-velocity sales model going forward. The sales model has been the growth and efficiency drivers for many SaaS companies, where most of the customer onboarding happens online with little to no help at all from the inside sales representatives. With that in mind, 8x8 will be well-positioned to drive more growth from the SMBs with its $12 - $45 per user/month offerings. In Q4, we even saw strong early tractions across all segments upon the major refocus.

(source: 8x8.com/live)

The initiatives to support the lower touch sales model have been relevant. The company acquired Jitsi, an open-source video conferencing tool, from Atlassian (TEAM) in late 2018. Atlassian is very well-known for its successful low touch sales strategy, and as such, 8x8 would benefit from the knowledge transfer from Jitsi's team. As the company integrated Jitsi to the core 8x8 offering to launch 8x8 Express Jitsi Meet and 8x8 meetings, MAU (Monthly Active Users) reached 20 million in Q4 2020. Revenue growth also accelerated to 26%. At the same time last year, the business grew only by 19%.

Despite the recent move that seems to favor onboarding more SMBs, we will expect the enterprise and mid-market customers to still drive much of the growth. Both segments grew between 55% and 79% as of Q4. There is a solid upside opportunity here, considering that many of these companies are moving away from the legacy offerings like those of Avaya (OTC:AVYA). In Q4, we have seen how sales and migration into 8x8's cloud-based X Series offering were driving the overall growth. The X Series represented 43% of the enterprise customer base as of Q4, up from 37% last quarter.

Risk

Many investors may also be uncomfortable with the aggressive investments 8x8 has done to accommodate the new go-to-market strategy, which will delay profitability for some time.

(source: company's 10-K)

The amount it spent on sales and marketing, for instance, has steadily increased by over 30% YoY in the last two years. In 2019 alone, it spent half as much revenue in sales and marketing, which was concerning to some extent. Despite the competition from RingCentral (RNG) and also Five9 (FIVN), this level of spending is a little bit on the high side. Furthermore, having spent 2017 and 2018 with positive OCF (Operating Cash Flows), the company also burned over -$15 million in OCF in 2019. As the company already strengthened its cash position by raising over $279 million of convertible notes in 2019, there is an expectation of more aggressive investments going forward. At the moment, the current cash level is already 7x - 8x higher than it was pre-2019.

Valuation

At the current ~3.5x P/S, 8x8 remains a bargain given the similarity of its cloud offering to that of RingCentral and Five9. Despite being twice as large as 8x8, RingCentral is even the fastest-growing stock in the peer group. It also has the best level of sales efficiency as its ~74% gross margin is far ahead of its peers. Furthermore, Five9 has a similar size, sales efficiency, and growth to 8x8 despite trading at a much higher premium at ~18x P/S.

(source: stockrow)

Five9, however, also has a solid cloud contact center offering with many well-known customers onboard. The giant Avaya, on the other hand, continues to get disrupted by these offerings as it trades at less than 1x P/S and offers little to no growth prospect. In 8x8, we see a long-term upside opportunity driven by the future success of the go-to-market transformation and adoptions of X Series. As subscription revenue builds up, the business will look more like Five9 or RingCentral. Under that scenario, there is a potential for 8x8 to trade even higher than its all-time-high ~7.5x P/S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.