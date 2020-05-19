Thursday, May 21 Earnings Preview: Filled With Big Names

Even though this week is not much of a power week in terms of earnings, with a relatively low number of companies posting each day, Thursday has some heavy-hitters posting: retail themed pre-market with a tech heavy post-market. Macy’s (M), Best Buy (BBY), Medtronic (MDT), TJX Companies (TJX), BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ), Hormel Foods (HRL) and Endava (DAVA) all post before the bell, followed by Nvidia (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Splunk (SPLK), Ross Stores (ROST), and Agilent Technologies (A) after the close.

Pre-Market

Macy’s: This report comes a day after Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and after J.C. Penney (JCP) filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Retail has been heavily affected by the outbreak, with March and April retail sales showing record declines. Macy’s is expected to post ~($1.15) in EPS on revenues just below $3.4 billion for the quarter. Store closures in mid-March cut off sales in that segment, while online sales and margin could be damaged by fulfillment costs as well as product markdowns within Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s websites. With the sharp declines in the retail environment and heightened liquidity concerns, as well as Macy’s/Bloomingdale’s online sales only accounting for 26% of comparable sales in FY2019, Macy’s could well be headed for a miss - although that could already be priced in. Shares could see a +/-7.5% move or greater if Macy’s beats expectations and points to sales recovery after stores began to reopen in May, or if management alleviates bankruptcy fears in some form, shares could rise, yet if recovery seems pained or liquidity looks less positive, shares could tumble.

Best Buy: The electronics retailer shifted to curbside pickup in the last week and a half in March, and still witnessed fairly strong demand trends. The company stated that “domestic online sales are up over 250% and approximately 50% of these sales are from customers choosing to pick up their products at our stores since moving to our curbside service model.” Sales related to gaming as well as electronic devices related to the work from home environment could have seen a rise, while larger purchases could be declining due to hits to general purchasing power from rising unemployment. Even with online sales thriving, comp sales in stores are still likely to be down and drag results lower. Best Buy shot up nearly 11% on Monday as the market soared and is sitting just below its February high close of $91.93. Shares seem to be pricing in the good news so far, and estimates of $0.41 to $0.60 on revenues just under $8.3 billion could be a bit of a stretch to hit; a beat might only provide a small boost to shares, while missing expectations or outlook leading to a tougher environment in the upcoming quarter as costs climb from store re-openings and related measures could send shares nearer to the low-$80 range.

Medtronic: Shares have been hovering in the mid to high-$90 range for some time now as the medical device manufacturer is expecting a very difficult quarter. In all regions globally, Medtronic has been seeing weekly revenue declines of 20% to 60%, with the US (contributing 53% of all revenues) seeing the greatest weekly declines. Strengths in ventilators, extracorporeal life support, and diabetes products are not able to withstand revenue declines, as the grouping of products showing strengths only account for ~10% of sales. Given the uncertainty of the duration of the outbreak, and the concentration of money invested in supplies to fight coronavirus, ventilators could continue to be Medtronic’s winner, although costs associated with ramping up production five times higher could definitely cut into margins for the past and current quarter. Estimates of $0.71 EPS on $6.1 billion in revenue could very well be fair given the extent of the revenue declines witnessed globally; missing these expectations could send shares lower, yet how the company expects demand to recover for the current quarter and rest of the year will be pivotal in share direction following the report, in which shares could move >3% either way.

TJX: Estimates for TJX are pegged at ~($0.17) in EPS on revenues near $5.1 billion. Similar to Macy’s, store closures are going to destroy the retailer’s revenue generation – except for the worse. TJX’s e-commerce only accounted for 2% of net sales during the previous fiscal year and is currently unavailable online – tjmaxx.tjx.com shows that “order limit for today” has been reached and an announcement that online orders have been stopped temporarily. HomeGoods accounts for almost one-eighth of sales, with Marmaxx (TJ Maxx/Marshalls/Sierra) contributing over half of sales. Estimates for this quarter might not be including the full picture of nearly dysfunctional websites (not sure if that was the case during April, but it is currently) and a business model based on discounts and markdowns. Shares could see a ~5% move or greater on earnings; if loss comes in wider than expected and the current quarter is expected to post a sequential loss, shares could tumble, while if the retailer can point to growth and reopening stores that will reverse a potential loss this quarter, shares could jump.

BJ’s Wholesale: As probably the smallest of the warehousing companies, BJ’s has climbed higher in the past month as a defensive play due to the stock-up behavior seen in March in grocery. Estimates of $0.32 in EPS on $3.3 billion in revenue are showing slight YoY growth. Benefits from consumers loading up on items in bulk in grocery and necessity items during the quarter should boost sales, although BJ’s concentration in the Northeast region could drag on sales as the region had some of the strictest lockdowns; yet Southeast stores – Carolinas and Georgia - could see benefits due to early reopening and laxer restrictions. Comp sales could push into the high-single or low-double digits, and could send revenues nearer to $3.5 billion and EPS up to $0.40, which could send shares up >5%, as BJ’s is prone to volatile share movements on earnings. If comp sales are closer to 4-6%, EPS and revenues on what should be a strong quarter might not show as great a benefit, and shares could slip as future quarter prospects might not see continued growth to the same degree.

Hormel Foods: Another defensive play in the staples industry, the meat producer could see short-term headwinds from plant closures due to the outbreak. Meat shortages in groceries driven by higher demand and stocking-up behavior – in which grocers attempted to limit purchasing amounts to combat these shortages – could be a positive sign for revenues. Estimates of $0.43 in EPS on $2.38 billion in revenues are pretty flat YoY; however, if the pantry-loading trend combined with higher foot traffic in grocery stores throughout March send revenues up to $2.5 billion or more, whether this growth will be continual or one-time will be key for the report. It does not seem all too likely that demand behavior and pantry-loading will continue for the full year, and shares might not find a way to benefit from the report unless earnings and outlook are both quite positive. Even so, a >4% move in either direction is not out of the picture following the report.

Endava: A not-so-followed name but one that could be a hidden gem for earnings. The London-based company provides digital transformation consulting, software development and automation solutions. As companies shifted to working from home throughout the quarter, demand for online solutions could have increased dramatically. Though Endava can be quite volatile around earnings, it has beat EPS estimates by >10% for 7 quarters straight, and met or beat in revenues over the same. Estimates of $0.27 in EPS on $109 million in revenues could underestimate the possible growth in demand for online services in solutions, though Endava’s customer base in relatively smaller companies could dampen its performance. A >6% move could be possible following the report, especially if Endava shows another strong beat.

After-Hours

Nvidia: Shares hit $350 for the first time on Monday as the chipmaker is expected to benefit from the outbreak. Deals completed with Mellanox and Cumulus could boost Nvidia in data centers/networking as cloud growth could continue to shine in this quarter. Gaming is expected to be a bright light for the quarter, with stay-at-home orders leading to one of the strongest March sales for video games; demand in gaming might weaken slightly sequentially, yet should not have too much of an impact to Nvidia if it does. Even amid the challenging environment, semis have performed very well; after a tough end to 2018 and 2019 (accentuated by trade war fears), more problems/tensions with China and semis could spook investors slightly as shares have set new highs, although slight consolidation prior to earnings could give breathing room to break to $360 or above on a strong report.

Palo Alto Networks: Another volatile mover on earnings, Palo Alto Networks is up nearly $100 since its March low after tumbling from $250. With millions shifted to working from home, cybersecurity demand could be higher, as companies no longer have full control in-house, as personal device usage could lead to more vulnerability with hacking attempts or cyber threats. Prisma Access, Prisma Cloud and recently-acquired Aporeto could show benefits within cloud security. Subscription and support, which is the main driver of revenues, contributing over two-thirds from the previous quarter, could see more gains this quarter. Estimates of $0.93 on $832 million in revenue, showing YoY decline in EPS on YoY revenue growth, might be an easy figure to beat for this quarter. Shares could inch closer to $250 on a strong beat, especially if cloud growth is strong, yet shares could fall back below $220 if growth metrics and numbers miss the mark.

Splunk: Splunk is expected to lose ($0.58) on $445 million in revenues, and as a growth company, such a sharp YoY decline in EPS will hurt full-year profitability. Wedbush noted that “some customers are looking at substantial increases to their SPLK licensing volumes as VPN usage grows 4x or more” on March 23. Similar to other tech names, the shift to working at home could prove beneficial to Splunk, and although EPS is expected to take a large hit, long-term adoption of Splunk could be the true winner of the quarter. A recent partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) could also point to Splunk’s longer term growth prospects. Splunk’s possible dramatic increase in licensing on top of company expectations that cloud could reach more than 60% of total software business could be a key driver for the past quarter and future quarters. Shares could move >8% if results come in better than expected, if usage or licensing revenues show substantial boosts, or if future growth outlook is increased; shares could fall if earnings meet or miss, as the quarterly loss will leave a long way to claw back in the upcoming quarters.

Ross Stores: In the same category as TJX, although seeming to be better positioned to benefit from store re-openings and gradual return to normal conditions. Wells Fargo, Goldman, Bank of America and Nomura are all bullish on Ross during recovery prospects, with WF detailing that Ross has shown “meaningful outperformance in recovery periods, and one of the most robust balance sheets in our coverage universe.” For the upcoming report, Ross is estimated to earn just $0.03 on revenues marginally above $2 billion. Unlike TJX and some of its websites (although not allowing orders temporarily), Ross doesn’t sell anything online, so it can’t benefit from e-commerce growth throughout the period. The company also is not in a liquidity crunch and is well laden with over a billion in cash. Shares could drop 3-4% on a quarterly loss, while a profit and outlook towards reopening and a better current quarter could see a similar move to the upside.

Agilent: Expected to show dual YoY declines in EPS and revenues with estimates for the quarter pegged at $0.60 on $1.2 billion, Agilent could go either way on earnings after yanking guidance on April 14. Headwinds in late March had to have been quite strong for the company to take these steps, as its top line was reportedly up 2% through mid-March. Management stated that further updates will be provided in the earnings call, meaning quarterly numbers could potentially be insignificant. Product revenues could take a hit, especially in the Asia Pacific region in the beginning of the quarter, while the impacts in late March could be in the Americas. Europe typically has been Agilent’s lowest region by revenue, yet a decline there could still dampen results. Even though outlook will most likely be the most-awaited figure, a miss on both ends could send shares lower, while an upbeat outlook could offset that; a beat might not matter if outlook is poor.

To Wrap Up

Thursday has a strong line-up of reporters for results, with retailers leading the morning and a tech-heavy evening going into the last trading day of the week. Market volatility on top of quarterly uncertainties and impacts to future growth and recovery could cause share movements to be greater than average following reports. These 12 names will be key to watch before and after the day, with potential double-digit moves for some – primarily NVDA, SPLK, PANW, M, and DAVA, and high-single digits for the remainder.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.