Introduction

I have two primary methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public, and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing it with the public, because I simply didn't like the way it felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through the end of March, I purchased 33 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 34 stocks, 19 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So, 18 stocks remain that I plan to write public articles about over the coming weeks. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), and Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys. And if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Tractor Supply Compay (TSCO), and it's one I've done quite well with since purchasing on 3/16/20.

Data by YCharts

What I'm going to do in this article is to take everyone through my valuation process. It's the same process I use for almost all stocks that have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality, and it is the process that helped me identify the value in Tractor Supply during the sell-off.

Source

I thought this graphic was interesting because it shows that Tractor Supply was in a good position to respond to the virus outbreak with mobile ordering, delivery, curbside pick-up, and special hours for high-risk customers. Compared to many retail stores, I think TSCO tilts more toward products their customers need, rather than discretionary items people may cut back on, which could help them navigate the current crisis better than most retailers.

Step 1: Determine the cyclicality of earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Tractor Supply is represented by the shaded dark green area. Over the course of the past 20 years, Tractor Supply has only had one year of negative EPS growth. That year was during the Great Recession and EPS only fell by -9%. This is a very low level of earnings cyclicality over such a long period of time. Next, let's examine the price cyclicality.

Data by YCharts

Tractor Supply has had two recent periods of significant price decline. The first came during the last recession when the price fell over -55% off its highs, and the most recent came around 2016 when the price fell close to -50% off its highs. Tractor Supply's peak P/E ratio leading into both of these significant declines was about 31. So, these sell-offs had less to do with TSCO's earnings than it did with changing market sentiment around the stock. For example, earnings still grew single digits in 2016 and 2017 even as the stock price fell dramatically. Interestingly, TSCO's P/E ratio leading into the COVID-19 recession was only about 25, which is quite a bit lower than it was going into the stock's last two major sell-offs.

With relatively steady-earning businesses like this, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns, so that is what I used for Tractor Supply (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged Tractor Supply as a Buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, TSCO's forward P/E is 22.48, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 22.05. If, over the course of the next 10 years, TSCO's P/E were to revert to its normal 22.05 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -0.19%. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. TSCO had a +5.15% expected 10-year CAGR from mean reversion when I bought it. However, the price has risen a lot since then, and now at today's price the expected returns from mean reversion are negative.)

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

TSCO's forward earnings yield is currently +4.26%, according to YCharts. Using peak earnings, which is what I prefer to use when we go into recessions, the earnings yield is a little better, at +4.54%, and that's what I'll use for my calculations. I wanted to share the chart above, though, so that readers can see the dramatic effect that buying at good prices can have on the earnings yield. (The forward earnings yield using my estimates when I bought Tractor Supply was actually about +7.52%.) The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.54 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years. (Back in March, when I bought the stock, this number was about $7.52, so you can imagine the dramatic difference it makes buying at a lower price in terms of the expected return on investment one gets.)

The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

Since 2007, Tractor Supply has bought back a significant number of shares and has reduced the shares outstanding by -28.24%. I'll back these share repurchases out when I calculate the earnings growth rate. After backing out the share repurchases, when I go back to 2007 through today, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +15.04%, which is an excellent growth rate over this period.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought TSCO's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.54 the first year, and that amount would grow at +15.04% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $206.06. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +7.50% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for TSCO, it will produce a -0.19% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +7.50% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +7.31%.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, TSCO is still right in the middle of the "Hold" category based on its forward earnings expectations. Currently, it's not even close to becoming a "Sell", so there is a very good chance this could become a long-term holding for me. If, by some crazy chance the market does send the stock far higher over the next couple of months, above $140 is about where it could cross my "Sell" threshold with current earnings estimates.

Conclusion

Tractor Supply is a fairly representative example of the stocks that I bought during the dip. Even though it is part of the S&P 500 index, and gets significant coverage on Seeking Alpha, it is a smaller-cap stock and doesn't have nearly the same brand recognition as a Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST) or Home Depot (HD). Yet, it stands to potentially provide over a 100% return for investors who bought during the dip when the valuation was really good. While there aren't tons of stocks like this around, there were a couple of dozen that were truly on sale in March. My buy price for TSCO is $65.00 if we should have a double-dip, which still has a reasonably high probability of occurring, so consider putting this one on your shopping list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long tsco, holx, flir, syy, brk.b. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.