Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) CEO Mark Kenney on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, [Mellie] and good morning. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that the following discussion may include comments that constitute forward looking statements about expected future events in the financial and operating results of CAPREIT. Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

Discussions concerning these risks, the forward-looking statements and the facts and assumptions in which they are based, can be found in CAPREIT’s regulatory filings, including our Annual Information Form and MD&A, which can be obtained on sedar.com.

I'll now turn things over to Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mark Kenney

Thanks, David. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Scott Cryer, our Chief Financial Officer is also with me this morning. Clearly, we're operating in challenging times. This morning, I'd like to quickly review our results for the first quarter of 2020, which included one month of operating under the coronavirus pandemic, and spend the bulk of our time discussing the initiatives that we're taking to preserve capital, maintain a strong and flexible financial position, mitigate risk, and generate the best operating results possible in this new environment.

Turning to Slide 4, our growth and record performance in 2019 was proved positive that we can generate strong and growing returns for our unit holders. For more than 22 years we have built the team, the asset base, and the operating platform that can, will, and continue this track record performance as the pandemic eases in the future. We look to return to our traditional year-over-year growth as conditions improve.

As Slide 5 shows, we significantly enhanced the size and scale of our property portfolio in 2019, acquiring 9,241 residential suites in MHC sites for approximately 1.4 billion. In the first quarter of 2020, we continued to grow with the purchase of another 1,724 suites for 467 million, including a large 1,503 suite portfolio in Halifax, transforming CAPREIT into one of the largest owners of residential properties in this resilient real estate sector.

These acquisitions strengthen our market presence and drive economies of scale, and operating synergies through our experienced and proven property management teams. At this time, we've essentially curtailed our acquisition activity as due diligence is all but impossible. However, we remain highly opportunistic as we see real estate opportunities arise. Our growth over the last 12 months had positive impacts on our first quarter 2020 results as you can see on Slide 6.

Revenues were up almost 19% over the same quarter last year, driven by the positive contribution of our acquisitions, increased monthly rents, and continuing high occupancies. NOI rose over 21% with NFFO up 24%. We also generated another quarter of strong organic growth, same property NOI up 5.7%. However, as we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic essentially began in early March, accelerating quickly to levels that will affect our business in the second quarter, and going forward until the situation is resolved, and we can all return to normal life and work.

From an operating perspective, the first quarter showed that we maintained our track record of solid performance in our stabilized portfolio as you can see on Slide 7. Occupancies remained at effectively full levels in the residential portfolio of our business, while net average monthly rent rose driven by increases on turnover and renewals. Our track record of organic growth also continues with same property NOI up 5.7% with good growth in our NOI margin, but that was then and this is now.

A primary observation of this pandemic outbreak is that our business thesis does hold strong. Apartment investment is resilient. I wanted to spend the rest of our time together discussing what we have been doing to adapt to this new operating environment. Our main goal is to ensure the safety and well being of our staff, of our residents and of our properties.

Residential living is an essential service and our frontline staff have also been essential workers keeping our residents safe, and I want to say that our residents have been extraordinarily supportive throughout this time. Our business objectives are: to preserve capital and maintain a strong and flexible position, to mitigate risk, and generate the best operating results possible in this challenging environment.

Slide 9 outlines some of the operating initiatives that we're taking to keep the business moving in these challenging times. We're maintaining a solid presence in each of our properties to build on close relationships we have developed with our residents. We have initiated what we call our Compassionate Care program, reaching out to all of our residents checking in on them and consulting on any rent payment issues that they may have.

We are encouraging our automatic pre-authorized and online payment options and advising them of government assistance programs should they need the help. We have also placed a temporary moratorium on rent increases, effective April 1. We have always had a rent deferral program in place for those suffering economic hardship. This is nothing new to CAPREIT, and today, those residents approved for rent deferrals are currently running at less than 0.5% of our residents.

Slide 10 outlines some other key initiatives, which we have been implementing at CAPREIT. To help with our resident communications program, we have accelerated the rollout of our new resident portals, enabling our residents to more easily communicate and transact with us. Getting this system up and running was a real accomplishment. What we had expected to take six months was completed in only six weeks, and we're seeing a strong sign up for this initiative with 81% of our residents being invited, and 55% having already signed up. We look to increase this percentage going forward.

Our innovative technology platform is also helping us to maintain our properties, with our customary high occupancy. As an example, potential new residents are able to see available apartments online through our virtual property and suite tours. Once interested, they can apply remotely through our online lease system. These systems have been up and running for some time and are very helpful during the pandemic.

Moving to Slide 11. In summary, during these challenging times, our business has essentially returned back to basics. Engaging with our residents through our communication programs to ensure that we understand their ability to pay situation. We're filling vacancies through our new and innovative technologies, such as online tours and online lease applications. And finally, investigating all areas where we might find operating efficiencies. [Indiscernible] return to basics that we will work through these challenging times and emerge stronger than ever before.

Our main focus is on rental payment communication, and all of our teams are totally focused on this activity, and we are very pleased with the results so far. Understand that it's not the end of the month, and that we can't fully see rent collection patterns until the month completes. There are always checks that come into us that need to be received and cleared. Residents that rely on social benefit payments during the month to meet their rent obligations. Other people sometimes pay a little bit late, but will eventually pay throughout the month.

We have collection procedures against rent default, and other factors that don't give us a full and clear picture until the end of the month. Having said that, we are cautiously optimistic to see that 98% of our April rents were collected and our occupancy continues to remain strong. As you can see on Slide 12, we have not seen any material decline in our occupancies since the quarter-end.

As I said before, it is very early to [call trend] on any one performance metric and occupancy levels are no exception. Renting in this COVID environment is somewhat challenging. And while our technology solutions will help us navigate through this time, we remain cautious and will adapt as the situation evolves.

As you can see on Slide 13, the strength in our business is also driven by the continuing affordability of rental accommodation across the country. The resilience of the CAPREIT portfolio is clearly laid out in this slide as our strategy of targeting the mid-price market has worked exceptionally well. You'll notice that in each in each of our gateway cities, the affordability proposition remains intact.

Additionally, it is this income earning market that is being targeted by government assistance programs during the pandemic. The annualized average monthly rent in our key cities of Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver remain well below average incomes and represents a much smaller percentage of income than owning a home. In these challenging times, the affordability of apartments remains a distinct advantage as to why so many Canadians are affected by the COVID pandemic.

As I said before, apartments have traditionally been counter cyclical in nature in terms of their performance. Affordability has helped CAPREIT perform in both good times and in bad. Resilience is the foundation strategy of our company.

I'll now turn things over to Scott to outline what is one of our most important advantages in these challenging times, our strong balance sheet, and liquidity position.

Scott Cryer

Thanks Mark. Turning to Slide 14, you can see that we are clearly in a very strong financial position at the end of the first quarter, with a conservative debt to gross book value of 36% and total liquidity of approximately $280 million. We also have 800 million in Canadian unencumbered properties available to generate funds should we need it with approximately 328 million in our apartment portfolio, and 472 of that being our MHC portfolio.

For the remainder of 2020, we have approximately 540 million to 590 million in renewals and refinancing in a favorable interest rate environment, with 5-year and 10-year money being offered at low interest rates between 1.6% and 2%. As an example, subsequent to the quarter-end, we blocked a total portfolio of mortgages of 165 million on refinancing at an average rate of 1.89%.

We expect we'll continue to benefit from the current low interest rate environment through the balance of the year. Although the debt markets have had some changes, in recent, we're confident that the debt markets and financing in our industry will remain highly available for our properties, given their stability, and the strong fundamentals of the rental residential business.

Turning to our balance sheet on Slide 15, you can see we continue to maintain a strong and flexible financial position at quarter-end with conservative leverage strengthening coverage ratios and historically low interest costs on our mortgage portfolio.

Based on stress testing performed by management on financial debt covenants, we concluded that there is significant room on each of our covenants when compared to their set thresholds. And again, debt-to-GBV was a solid 36% at quarter-end, providing financial resources and flexibility to help us work through these challenging times.

Our mortgage portfolio remains well balanced as shown on Slide 16. Looking ahead, our current top-up renewal mortgages through 2034 will provide further significant liquidity in the event that this pandemic gets deeper or last longer than we hope.

As of March 31, as said, we expect to raise between 540 million and 590 million in total mortgage renewals and re-financings, including operating leases purchased to date. You can also see on this graph that we have considerable opportunity to reduce our long-term interest costs in today's attractive interest rate environment.

The current 10-year estimated rates averaging about 1.8 are well below expiring mortgage rates of between 2.7% and 3.4% over the next three or four years. An example of some very attractive financing recently locked in was a $45 million mortgage that we closed at 1.59% for a 10-year term, which included a top up of $39 million and is expected to close shortly.

Overall liquidity fund – Slide 17 demonstrates that we will remain well positioned to work our way through these challenging times. As of March 31, as noted we had approximately 282 million in available liquidity, including 99 million borrowing capacity on our line of credit and 182 million of cash and cash equivalents. Our total equity raise of 1.1 billion in 2019 positioned us strongly as we entered 2020.

With our strong balance sheet and liquidity positions, we are confident we have the financial resources to weather these storms. And in addition, we remain highly opportunistic in our growth programs and our balance sheet strength allows us the potential to capitalize on accretive acquisition opportunities should they appear.

I'll now turn things back to Mark to wrap-up.

Mark Kenney

Thanks, Scott. Looking ahead, we are confident that our long-term focus of making CAPREIT the best place to live, work, and invest will take us through this challenging time. We are working diligently to communicate with our residents and we remain committed to providing them with a safe and affordable place to live. I thank our residents for their support over the last few months.

Our team is capitalizing on the efficient and well tuned operating platform that we've built over the last 22 years to deliver the best possible results. I especially want to thank everybody at CAPREIT for their hard work and commitment. I want to especially thank our brave frontline, who've worked throughout this pandemic equipped with PPE. We thank you for your commitment. It is the experience of our team that will get us through these difficult times.

And from an investment perspective, the apartment industry remains a very defensive sector. One that has proven its ability to generate solid returns in both good times and in bad. At CAPREIT, we remain very optimistic about our future. We have a highly conservative balance sheet with low leverage, strong liquidity, and [new sources] of capital. And the current attractive financing environment provides us with a real opportunity to generate significant interest savings for the long-term.

In summary, to manage this difficult period, we have returned our business to its basics, resident outreach to help through the payment cycle, filling our property vacancies, and finding operational efficiencies, it is this focus that will help us manage through this time and [they were] stronger than ever before.

Thank you for your attention this morning, and we would now be pleased to take any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jonathan Kelcher of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning.

Mark Kenney

Morning Jon.

Scott Cryer

Morning Jonathan.

Jonathan Kelcher

First, just – well I guess when we get to the point when you're no longer doing the deferrals on increases in renewal rents, how will the process work in terms of reinstating those?

Mark Kenney

It's different by province and how it will be reinstated will be different by province. For example, in the Province of Quebec, we may end up serving the increases and then just deferring them because we don't want to lose the opportunity for the year. In the Province of Ontario, you're simply moving the anniversary date of the apartment. So, you're essentially just losing the rent increase for however many months we decided to continue this, which just accelerates the early collection of revenue for the year after, so it does vary in simple terms, Jonathan. It varies province by province.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, and will it be sort of a national – you'll decide, say July 1 that you're doing – you’re reinstating the rent increases or whatever month it is.

Mark Kenney

Yeah, we won't pick a month to do it across the board. As I said, we may reactivate the process in different provinces at different stages. It has a lot to do with the legislation. I'm happy to walk you through that offline, but for now, the message that we're giving to CAPREIT residents is that we're deferring rent increases. Whether it be by not serving the rent increases or by just not charging them.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Then just switching gears, how has turnover been in April and May versus last year, for instance?

Mark Kenney

It is very difficult to call a trend of any sort because what we did see in turnover, again very depended on where you are, but in the city, we did see some people go home. We had younger – where you have younger population of service workers, we saw people go home. So, we saw a slight uptick in turnover. I would call that the settling month in terms of the pandemic. I wouldn't expect to see that as a continued trend, but I think in general, it would be fair to say that we would see a mild uptick in turnover going forward. I'm very cautious when it call that because again, we have really two months of data, but if there's challenging economic times, it tends historically to generate higher turnover rates.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, so for 2020 overall, you think turnover will be a little bit higher than it was in 2019?

Mark Kenney

Going by history, in challenged economic times you do tend to see more apartments turnover because life circumstances tend to change more during an economic shock. So, yes.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay, thanks. I'll turn it back.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The following question is from Brad Sturges of Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead.

Brad Sturges

Hi there.

Mark Kenney

Good morning Brad.

Brad Sturges

Maybe just sticking with, you know the comments there about same property NOI and just maybe looking at market rents. You know, have you seen much of a change in the market rents you’re seeing across the portfolio? And just remind me what you think the gap between in-place rents and market-rents would be?

Mark Kenney

You could look at the gap as being just the revenue increases you're seeing a turnover from the past. I think we've got – if you look at those numbers combined, I’d turn it to Scott for the actual portfolio number. I think it’s in the neighborhood of around 15%. I think that - Scott, could you help me with that number?

Scott Cryer

We're around 13, I think just slightly below and we continue to see realization of those increases that not the identical levels, but fairly, fairly strong levels. So – and similar to previous calls, I think we continue to see them across all markets nationally, you know, some growth in [neighborhood] from Halifax to [Québec], Ontario, etc. those are those are markets that are kind of driving those increases still.

Mark Kenney

The number to be mindful of and we just – we just don't have the confidence to say that a trend to look forward to is that a decline in mark-to-market rents that are offset by an increase in turnover can actually yield more bottom line revenue. It's just very, very early to call that. CAPREIT typically does not like the incentive games, because we think that it hides the true nature of income. So, we will typically price adjust to attract, but during a pandemic, you don't know if anything's based on price, because the markets not functioning normally.

So, adjusting price up or down can sometimes have an absolute zero effect because there's just nobody moving in the marketplace. So, I'm just saying that what we need to be mindful of here going forward is the combination of increased turnover and a substantial change in market rents if it happens.

Brad Sturges

Okay. From a margin perspective, do you – what would you expect the change to be year-over-year for the portfolio right now, given there might be more, I guess cleaning costs, would you expect a little bit? A little bit of an impact on margins?

Mark Kenney

No, I think that every portfolio functions a little bit differently. I [indiscernible] again, it is way too early to call any sort of change, but generally we're seeing cost slowdown at this stage, which is an indicative of profitability at all could be deferring expenses for a quarter down the road, but we're not seeing anything material at all in the cost rent, if anything, we're seeing expense relief at the current time.

Brad Sturges

And still, I guess early days, but you know, how does the pandemic change your thought process when it comes to proceeding with development entitlements or, you know, on the acquisition side, does this kind of reinforce the focus on the newer build properties rather than value ad?

Mark Kenney

Well, I think what you're going to see is, if affordability becomes the topic in challenged economic time, you will see a return to value ad focus for a lot of apartment investors. The question will be, you know, can certain locations see an offset in development costs to make up for potential downward push on rents. And that's to be seen, we've seen real uncertain data coming out of new construction, new construction is done exceptionally well in some areas and is weak in others. So, I think when it comes to the $5 a foot per month rental market, I would think you would see pressure on that in difficult economic times. The question is, does the pro forma look better with potentially reduced construction costs?

We're not seeing any evidence of that rate right now. So, we're going to continue on the path of entitlement and getting the properties ready for permitting, and I think that will just benefit CAPREIT tremendously being ready to pull the trigger on building permit ready sites. So, we will not slow down our entitlement position, but it's too early to call, you know, what it really does to our program. Again, we're always quite cautious until we get to the point of entitlement.

Brad Sturges

Yes. Okay, great. I'll turn it back. Thank you.

Mark Kenney

Thank you.

Thank you. The following question is from Mike Markidis of Desjardins Bank. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Thank you. So, I guess just to start on the – Brad's question on the entitlements and development, maybe you just give us an update on where you would stand with Wellesley and Davisville?

Mark Kenney

Yes. We – you'll remember, Wellesley, 128 units, it's been delayed – the [premiering] was delayed for a month to August, and the same thing for Davisville. We've seen another one-month delay in terms of the settlement hearing. So, right now, we're getting these delays. We don't know if that's definitive, or they'll keep pushing out the delays for the hearings, but it's not a profound effect, it's just both have been pushed out about a month.

Mike Markidis

Okay, thank you. And then, just circling back to the topic of rent collection, obviously, you did a great job and – or had a great experience in April in terms of collecting 98% and I realize it's early, but do you have any sense on where you're tracking in May versus where you’ve been tracking in April as of this date?

Mark Kenney

There has been no change in trend. I've always been very cautious about quoting numbers until the end of the month, but I would say that you can look forward to seeing no change in trend. If anything, government programs, people were getting settled into them in the month of April, and clearly those government programs are fully in place for the month of May and the mid-market nature of the CAPREIT portfolio is definitely revealing itself to be well suited to the income earning level of a residence and the programs that are out there.

Mike Markidis

Okay, so just paraphrasing no reason at this juncture to expect it would be any worse than [April]?

Mark Kenney

That's very safe to say.

Mike Markidis

Great. Thank you, Mark and Scott. I’ll turn it back.

Thank you. The following question is from Mario Saric of Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi, thank you and good morning.

Mark Kenney

Good morning.

Mario Saric

I just wanted to stick to the market rent discussion and realizing that it is still very early days, there was an article that came out, I think, it was last week highlighting maybe a bit of pressure in condo rents month-over-month, so like May versus April or April or March and from the bigger markets in Canada, there's a huge gap between condo rents and your rents in the portfolio. Can you just talk about how, you know, insulated the market rents might be for multi-family if we continue as the condo rents come down?

Mark Kenney

Yes. We're really seeing the divergence of multi-family value-add and multi-family new construction. I’d put the condos in the category of multi-family new construction. So, the pressures there are obvious. Higher income earners are that have been displaced due to COVID or not getting government assistance programs that match their previous income that goes without saying. The second factor is we're unsure of the full effect of Airbnb units that are being converted into long-term rental a lot, and I say that because we're not entirely sure of the size of the Airbnb market in places like Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, but we think it's pretty big, and we know that those people are under tremendous pressure to keep revenues alive.

So, the combination of those two factors, I'm not sure which one is impacting more, but it has something to do with both, and that's definitely got pressures in the condo end of the market. I don't see that affecting us for two primary reasons. I think what you might find is that people that are choosing a lifestyle in Toronto may choose for our value-add portfolio, I'm going to say, over being in a condo due to affordability, they want to stay in the city, and I think that you'll see an effect of that. And then, I think you'll just see the general affordability proposition holding true.

We have a lot of mark-to-market runway in our portfolio that is not lost on people. There will be a phase where people re-adjust because they've had an economic shock to their income and they've had to move on for different reasons, but I feel highly, highly confident that that mark-to-market embedded value in the CAPREIT portfolio is going to ensure us through these times.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then, just on immigration, it's a big driver of rental demand nationally. Clearly, there's a freeze in terms of international immigration right now. How do you see that playing out and the implications for your portfolio depending on, I guess, the length of the freeze over time?

Mark Kenney

Yes. I think immigration is one of several factors that had huge pressure on the housing situations in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. You know, we've got – we've talked about the urbanization, natural population growth, you know, aging seniors, the student populations. There are still – and of course, the ever increasing pressures on getting supply to market. So, I do think that we are well protected from all of those factors and I do think, again, the affordability of the CAPREIT Apartment really ensures that’s better than anyone else from changes in demand factors. People still have very good value with their CAPREIT leases, and that I think will get us through.

Mario Saric

Alright. Do you have a sense of like what percentage of demand last year would have been from international immigration for the portfolio? And then, maybe what percentage of biggest impact base would be students today?

Mark Kenney

Well, I really – and not that we don't know our numbers, but I really don't know the overall effect on the overall market, and I think it's the overall market that has effects in every sector from the condo buying sector, home buying sector to rental high-end and rental mid-tier. So, it is difficult, it is difficult to say. There will be an effect also with foreign students, but how long that will go on for is to be determined. You know, I think that when schools return to a bigger state of normal, you'll see a very quick return in that demand segment as well. So, very – and I'm not trying to [deviate the] question there, it's just so early to say, it really is early to say.

Mario Saric

Alright. In terms of CAPREIT specific portfolio, do you have a sense of like what percentage of the portfolio will be rented out to the students today?

Mark Kenney

Quite a small percentage. You have to look at where the universities or secondary education institutions are situated, but if you wanted to talk a bit like direct correlation buildings, we would have less than a dozen properties that are specifically serving [a post] secondary.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And in the past, you've kind of highlighted and this comes back to the value-add assertion, you've highlighted fairly large waiting lists for tenants in your bigger markets like Toronto, can you give us a sense of where waiting was [than today] and how they've been impacted, if at all, by the crisis?

Mark Kenney

Yes. I think that the demand is difficult to read because people, in the last four weeks have been in some state of lockdown, so it's a very unusual time unless you absolutely have to be looking to move. I don't think that that indicates anything. I think that during the period of lockdown you can obviously expect different behavior. As things ease up, I would say the month of, particularly the month of June will tell us a little bit more clarity on where the markets at. That’s traditionally a high rental month, June, July; and we'll see how many people are returning to the marketplace. There are people still renting, but really it's people that must move that we're seeing more than anything.

Mario Saric

Okay. Thanks Mark.

Mark Kenney

Yeah.

Mark Kenney

I'd like to first of all thank everybody for their time and attention today. And if you have any further questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at any time. Thanks so much. Stay safe and good bye.

