The Investor's Guide Through Irrational Exuberance

Thesis

If historical events and lessons provide any guidance in predicting future events, irrational exuberance of investors appears to be approaching its peak. We are dealing with a very complex global situation that has never been seen before and to say that we are flying blind is an understatement. Data is very murky, and it comes in terabyte size bites upon which investors need to make daily decisions. This recession is much different from what we have seen previously, and emerging markets along with the EU might play a bigger role than originally expected. The 'V','L', or any quick shaped recovery scenario no longer seems to be a viable option and yet investors refuse to give up the belief the worst is behind us.

Historical Perspective

"While history does not repeat itself, it does rhyme" - per quote attributed to Mark Twain. It would be silly not to consider studying the investor sentiment during the last few major crisis. Let us get to it right away. The following table presents some of the key data we will be focusing on during this study.

Table 1: Historical Recession Data (Sources: Dr. Robert Shiller, Yahoo Finance, FRED, Indexmundi)

Feel free to analyze the data on your own. I will highlight a few key aspects. Except for the crisis of 1987, known as Black Monday, both Dotcom and The Great Recession consisted of multiple significant decreases in S&P 500. The Great Recession raced fastest to the bottom, getting there in only 1.4 years. Each decrease in S&P 500 was between 26% and 29%, while each dead-cat bounce was very short lived, lasting close to 2 months. Interestingly, the recovery periods (highlighted in green) also consisted of at least one period with a roughly 15% correction. The full-blown recovery of each recession lasted around 6 years. Sadly, the S&P 500 remained essentially flat from September 2000 to April of 2013, when it reached the 1,500 mark. So much for dollar cost averaging the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and holding on to it for long periods of time with hopes of retiring in Florida. Newsflash, the inflation ate away any gains an investor might have had during the 13 year stretch. That is a whole other story. (Note: Data points were gathered from Yahoo Finance's ^GSPC chart and I did my best to pick meaningful peaks and troughs with an extremely oversensitive mouse speed setting).

Other data points, specifically Shiller CAPE, real earnings and real dividends are derived from Dr. Shiller's database, which will be later used to help value S&P 500 under different scenarios. The base metal index and bond data is valuable for the following reason: the bond and metal traders are likely to have a slight edge over other types of investors when it comes to gauging the economy. I wish I can throw some stats around this, but you might just have to take Adam Robinson's word on it (this is discussed around 1:11:00 mark of the podcast). The logic behind it is simple. Bond/credit analysts are generally more skeptical about firm's prospects and they are experts at unpacking the company's true financial picture and outlook. Metal traders, on the other hand, are tuned into the world of tangible goods that make our world run. They are dealing with real assets, whereas most of us just focus on the financial assets such as stocks, derivatives, etc. The base metals index comprises Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Tin, Nickel, Zinc, Lead and Uranium Price Indices.

With that backdrop, it is worth adding one more quote regarding history. Warren Buffett said that "If past history was all that is needed to play the game of money, the richest people would be librarians." There is not enough time to dig into every single aspect or data point we might learn from history. Consider this a high-level overview and a data snapshot of what I found to be key variables.

Data Issues, Labor Market & Global Scene

We simply can't discuss where we might currently be in the 'Minsky Moment' without addressing the elephant in the room - data. The investor's perception of where we stand as it related to COVID-19 is the main driver of where the market is headed next. While there are hopes of standardized reporting and a clearer outlook from CDC regarding the re-opening of the economy, the reality is that we currently have no clue what is going on. North Carolina recently opened for business and it experienced an outbreak of more than 500 people with the virus, which was called a false alarm since more people are being tested, per the Wall Street Journal. Reported deaths are another issue as death certificates can attribute deaths to COVID-19 without tests. One of the experts from the article put it best" You cannot make data driven decisions if you don't have data. Without it, you are operating blind". It will be a while before we have a better snapshot of where we as a country stand against the virus.

The labor market is another data point that is making things a bit more complicated. It is all about the perspective, but an argument can be made that U-6 Unemployment figure more accurately paints a picture of the labor market. U-3 figures are widely reported in the news, so U-6 tends to be left behind at times. Currently, the U-6 rate is around 9% higher than reported U-3 of 14.7%. That is a big difference. Additionally, more than three-quarters of current job losses so far have been classified as temporary, per Barron's. This explains some of the optimism seen in the market. However, thinking a few steps ahead leads us to a huge downside case - what if businesses do not recover to a pre-crisis level and half of those people never get hired back? About 85% of all California unemployment insurance applicants stated that they expect to get their old jobs back once the crisis is over. This would be amazing, but it could also border wishful thinking. The businesses need to survive first for that expectation to come true, and no one is sure which business will come out of this crisis alive and at what capacity level. Per Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, "the market is not only underappreciating the depth of the labor market damage, but it is also underappreciating the duration of the global recession."

On top of domestic issues, such as manufacturing output decline of 13.7% in April (worst on record), the global recession is just in the early innings. Germany's GDP shrank 8.6% on an annualized basis in Q1 of 2020, putting the country in the official 'recession' territory. Around 84% of metal and electronics manufacturers expect sales to drop by roughly a quarter for the year, per survey published by the metalworker's union. The decline is expected to be much steeper in Q2, like the forecasts in the US and the rest of the world. Germany's headwinds could potentially put an extreme pressure on an already feeble, almost UK free, European Union. The 'second-string' (from Germany's perspective) economies of France, Italy and Spain posted annualized declines of 21.4%, 17.7% and 19.4%, respectively. Keep in mind Q2 will get much worse with a high uncertainty regarding full year figures.

In China, the recovery appears to be very slow. Per Liu Aiuha, a spokeswoman for the statistics bureau, "the economy has not returned to normal levels and a combination of global recession and domestic joblessness would pose additional challenges for China's economy." The headlines from Brazil are not much better, with Brazil's Health Minister throwing in the towel four weeks into the job. Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile posted record increases in new cases this week. All of this is to say - we are waist deep into a global recession and it is just the beginning. If history tells us anything, it is that serious recessions last around 2 years as we have seen from the Table 1 earlier. The previous two recessions were mainly caused by the US driven events such as the Dotcom bubble mania and the collapse of the banking/mortgage system in 2008. This one is much larger in scale and this time the US is not dragging everyone else down with them. Everyone is being dragged down at the same time and the intertwined complexities of the global economy are being tested like never before.

Senior economist at New York Times, Neil Irwin, put it well: "The world economy is an infinitely complicated web of interconnections. We each have a series of direct economic interrelationships we can see: the stores we buy from, the employer that pays our salary, the bank that gives us a home loan. But once you get two or three levels out, it is really impossible to know with any confidence how those connections work. In the years ahead we will learn what happens when that web is torn apart, when millions of those links are destroyed all at once."

Keep in mind everyone is flying blind and if we know anything about the human psychology, it is that investors are far from rational beings. The final blow to the world economy is now a fair game and can come from any angle of the planet: The EU, Emerging Markets, China alone or the US for that matter. Oh, it can also happen in more than one place at once, forgot to mention that. The US/China trade dispute is getting heated again, which just adds to the overall uncertainty we currently live in. So, it only makes sense that S&P 500 gained 32% from 3/23 to 4/29, while recovering most of the early losses from March, right? Perhaps we should poll the blind flying, irrational human being that is orchestrating the markets to find out.

Valuation

Moving on to my favorite part, which is trying to put a number to it. I will just come out and tell you right away - it is probably wrong. My favorite quote regarding modeling comes from George Box who said it well: "All models are wrong, but some are useful". The following table outlines three different regression-based valuation scenarios regarding S&P 500, primarily relying on Shiller's monthly data going back to the 1990's.

I have outlined earlier a few reasons regarding my data choices. You can absolutely get lost here and attempt to look at consumption, weather patterns, etc. As Dr. Damodaran suggests, an overly complicated model just calls for more trouble and large standard errors. I have narrowed down my variables to real earnings (real, meaning inflation adjusted), CAPE ratio, real dividends, time, 10-year Treasury bond and base metals index. We note a very high r square, meaning these variables explain around 98.64% of variations in S&P 500 over the last 30 years. Just plugging in the latest data as of May (note some data lags in there), we get an approximately fair value of S&P 500 of 2,758. Not bad, the model is in the range compared to current market levels. The following scenarios are as such: Scenario 1 looks at average decline in these key variables during the Dotcom bubble. We then apply the same declines in each variable to current and latest variable values. What we get is a fair value of S&P 500 of around 1,869. Yikes, back to the Stone Age, or said plainly: "just another recession". Scenario 2 applies the same logic by using the average declines from the Great Recession of 2008. The last one, scenario 3, is my best attempt of gathering the latest forecasts regarding each variable from newspapers, articles, etc. Obviously, the latest market forecasts are more optimistic compared to some of the serious corrections we have experienced over the last two decades, which is not a surprise. It is always like that. Stock investors are generally overly optimistic about the future. So why is S&P 500 trading close to all-time highs when we clearly see a deterioration in earnings, dividends, and the like?

Big Tech is part of the answer. S&P 500 is a market weighted index and the tech sector is getting bigger each day, mainly propped by significant demand in buy orders for stocks like Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, etc. Per Barron's, the top ten companies of Nasdaq account for close to 44% of the entire value of the 2,700-stock index. And these top ten companies, including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, trade for about 47 times estimated 2020 earnings on average. So, let me get this straight. The whole world is in the early stages of a massive recession and everyone is piling into the tech sector? Even if we extrapolate the current situation and assume these companies will be better off than the rest of the economy in perpetuity due to their business nature, the question needs to be asked: "How much better?". 47 times earnings sound too much better, at least to me. Hedge fund manager David Tepper recently said, "the market was maybe the second-most overvalued I have ever seen, after the tech bubble". Stanley Druckenmiller recently mentioned "risk-reward for equity is maybe as bad as I have seen it in my career". The Fed chair Powell noted "the recovery might end up being much slower than initially forecasted".

The Fed is obviously another reason for recent optimism. The enormous stimulus is giving people confidence that the Fed can save the day by issuing more debt. I wish it were only that simple and that throwing large piles of cash at a problem results in a grand slam, but I do applaud the swift efforts of passing the bill. Banks appears to be in the clear for now, but they are only as sound as their loan losses and asset valuation models. Level 3 assets are financial instruments that are hard to value on a daily basis (not marked to market) and these might fuel additional pressures that banks will experience if the recession lasts for an extended period. Per the Wall Street Journal, these assets have been reduced by around 27% in the US and EU, but some European banks still have a lot of these assets on their books. As mentioned earlier, there are a lot of different pockets of the world economy that could inflict another major pain point, with level 3 assets just being a tiny portion of that.

Conclusion

It is impossible to keep up with daily data. The hopes of a new vaccine have sent the markets up, sharply. Confirmation bias is a wicked thing, and I tried my best to consider scenarios that would lead to a quick and easy 'V','L' or some other random alphabet shaped recovery. While some of these scenarios do have a decent probability of happening, it does not negate the fact that earnings and dividends are going down at a fast clip. Everyone says Q2 will be bad, but no one knows how bad. What about Q3, or the entire year? What about 2021? How quickly can we restart the global supply chain system? How quickly are consumers going back to their old spending habits? How many businesses will go bankrupt? Will banks survive the crisis, or will they need more stimulus from the Fed? Will there ever be a back to normal scenario? Are we amid a true shift away from an industrial based mindset? No one knows and we are all flying blind at the moment, as mentioned earlier. Economic indicators are always lagging while markets are forward looking, which is where the rubber meets the road. Which one is the right one? Does it make sense that tech is trading at 47 times estimated 2020 earnings? I thought that there is a huge uncertainty regarding Q2, and yet we have the guts to go all the way out to full year 2020? A lot of companies are refusing to provide guidance, which translates into: "We have no idea what is going to happen". That should scare you just a bit. If true experts, titans of industries who spent decades learning the intricate details of a business tell you that they have no idea what is going to happen - you should jot that down somewhere and think about it. I hope you are reading the memos from Howard Marks. Mr. Marks has a brilliant mind and the letters are peppered with great quotes and thought-provoking insights.

So where does that leave a rational investor? The fact that Warren Buffett is being extra cautious is just one sign. Charlie Munger mentioned that the phones are not ringing yet. Valuations appear to be high, especially in the tech sector. It is almost like another mini tech bubble inside the COVID-19 bubble. Double-bubble? Is that even a thing? How long can the markets keep going like this? Al Root of Barron's said it well in his recent article: "Just remember: Stock rallies do not end because investors, en masse, wake up and decide things are expensive. Something happens." This is a good point and honestly, I doubt anyone knows what that 'something' might be. However, it appears that there is a significant number of 'something' suspects in the global economy right now and I am not a fan of that. It feels like the probability scales are slowly weighing against us. Something must give, at some point in time. Remember the jolly ride from the lows of mid-700 in October 2000 to the highs of 1,560 in October of 2007? And then a sobering low of mid-600 in March of 2009? That was real and 'something' happened both times. The time has come to focus purely on fundamentals, become a credit analyst overnight when analyzing balance sheets and take in new information with a healthy dose of skepticism. We also need to stay calm, open minded and have an objective process in place, as Howard Marks puts it. Perhaps John Kenneth Galbraith said it best: "There are two kinds of forecasters: those who don't know, and those who don't know they don't know."

Investing and capital allocation is challenging during the normal course of business, but even more so during times like these. Yale's David Swensen said it well:" Establishing and maintaining an unconventional investment profile requires acceptance of uncomfortably idiosyncratic portfolios, which frequently appear downright imprudent in the eyes of conventional wisdom". Think about the Big Short (film) - it took a lot of guts to pull it off, especially when everyone was in love with the real estate market. Does that ring any bells? The beforementioned tech sector appears to be the star of the show right now, for not too many good reasons. As Howard Marks mentioned in his memo, most extrapolations are based on current and known macro trends and these types of forecasts are not a source of above average returns - because they are in fact well observed by market participants and already priced in. It takes intellectual humility (the ability to say 'I don't know') to raise above the crowd and it all comes down to our ability to make sound investment decisions during periods of uncertainty. While there is no formula for achieving such state, one can start with a mix of history lessons, logic, reason, fundamentals, skepticism, and a clear mind ready to admit that we don't have everything figured out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.