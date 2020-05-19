The pandemic is the catalyst that will unlock sales and earnings growth that the market is not fully appreciating yet.

The stock has underperformed the market significantly in recent years and the company has made changes to improve profitability.

Analysts' Q1 2020 EPS estimates are too low and building in no benefit from increased grocery demand due to COVID-19 based on analysis of previous management guidance and commentary.

SpartanNash (SPTN) is a diversified grocery wholesaler with three primary business segments:

Food Distribution: distributing food to independent and chain retailers, including Dollar General (DG).

Military: distributing food to US military commissaries in the United States as well as around the world.

Retail: operating about 160 corporate-owned grocery stores, primarily in Michigan and the Upper Midwest.

As a result of massive new grocery demand due to COVID-19, SpartanNash shares are undervalued given the updated earnings potential for the company in 2020. Analysts’ earnings estimates for Q1 and FY 2020 appear still too low despite recent upward revisions. We expect a significant positive earnings surprise when SpartanNash reports earnings on May 27 that will propel the stock to a record year.

Going into this year, SpartanNash underwent some transformational changes in 2019 in order to improve operations and profitability. In a business with razor thin net income margins, these improvements were absolutely critical to ensure long-term viability. 2019 can be best described as a “transition year” for the company as Spartan hired a new CEO, acquired 21 retail stores, divested its money losing Fresh Kitchen meal solutions business and started a new company-wide cost cutting initiative dubbed “Project One Team”. After years of disappointing stock returns, these changes should be welcomed by investors. SPTN’s shares declined -12% in 2019, -33% in 2018 and -31% in 2017.

We believe the measures taken to improve profitability in 2019 will set up the company to deliver for shareholders this year. However, without a major positive catalyst, these incremental improvements alone are enough to warrant new investment in the stock. The shuttering of restaurants and schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the catalyst that will drive SpartanNash sales and earnings higher as consumers now eat most meals at home. SpartanNash’s stores and customers are considered essential businesses during the pandemic and are well-positioned to benefit from the increase in meals eaten at home and food pantry stocking that took place in March and April. This trend has been well-documented in many Seeking Alpha articles and has led to great increases in sales for Kroger (KR), Costco (COST), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and other essential retailers.

As a result of increased grocery demand in the wake of the global pandemic, SpartanNash shares have bounced so far in 2020, appreciating +27%. Despite this strong YTD performance, there is still a significant runway for the stock. This is especially evident when considering the recent run-up that competitor United Natural Foods (UNFI) has had recently due to shattering analysts' Q1 expectations and raising their full-year 2020 guidance. Analysts were expecting $6.18B in net sales (+3.8% Y/Y) while UNFI delivered $6.67 (+11.9% Y/Y) which resulted in an over 40% increase in GAAP EPS: almost three times higher than analyst estimates.

UNFI was a beaten down stock (-17% return in 2019 and -79% in 2018) with profitability issues and long-term business uncertainty. The company was heavily shorted due to concerns of the company’s debt load, execution of its 2018 acquisition of SuperValu, and looming 2025 expiration of a supply agreement with Whole Foods, its largest customer.

SpartanNash and UNFI have two main things in common: their underlying business demand has increased beyond any forecast and both will reap the benefits of economies of scale due to this massive increase in demand. Food distribution is a business that relies on volume, volume, and volume in order to absorb fixed costs. As Courage & Conviction Investing notes in a recent article, “The sell side and market were completely shocked by the magnitude of the positive operating leverage and how that translated to UNFI's Q3 actual numbers”.

Q1 Earnings Expectations Are Way Too Low

Similar to what happened with UNFI, we believe the analysts covering SpartanNash are also significantly underestimating both the top line and earnings power for the company in Q1 and the rest of 2020 despite recent upward revisions. The company will release their Q1 2020 results after market close on May 27, 2020. The first quarter for SpartanNash actually covers 16 weeks, ending in mid-April. This means about a full month of COVID-19 related demand increases will be included in quarterly results.

Analysts expect EPS to be $0.39, up from $0.21 in 2019. While this represents a large increase, it is essentially flat compared to 2019 when accounting for one-off business factors that impacted 2019 earnings. In Q1 2019, there was a recall that cost the company $0.02 EPS, and negative impact from a hurricane that cost $0.05-$0.07 EPS. Lastly, the company’s interest expense in Q1 2019 was higher due to the acquisition of 21 grocery stores under the Martin’s banner.

Barring any unforeseen operational issues and assuming no revenue growth, we believe the bare minimum Q1 2020 EPS is $0.39 - exactly matching the current analyst expectations.

Q1 2019 EPS: $0.21

(+) Lapping fresh cut fruit recall: +$0.02 (based on management Q1 2019 earnings call comments)

(+) Lapping Hurricane Florence impact: +$0.06 (based on management Q4 2018 earnings call estimate of $0.05 to $0.07 impact to Q1 2019)

(+) Lower interest expense: +$0.10 (based on management FY 2020 interest expense guidance of $27-$28 million annually and lapping increased debt load for Martin’s acquisition)

Q1 2020 Starting Point EPS: $0.39

Here are the sources behind this analysis:

Fresh Cut Fruit Recall (+$0.02 EPS): CFO Mark Shamber said during the Q1 2019 earnings call that “Both our adjusted and GAAP EPS reflect an impact of approximately $1.1 million or $0.02 associated with the fresh-cut recall”. These costs should not recur this quarter in 2020.

Lapping Hurricane Florence impact (+$0.05 to +$0.07 EPS): The company faced interruption at one of their distribution centers due to Hurricane Florence in September 2018. This impact adversely affected Q4 2018 but also Q1 2019 based on management comments. During the Q4 2018 call, management said there was “a significant volume of return product related to customers who are closed or are unable to receive shipments after the storm”. Management mentioned in the Q4 2018 call that they expected "the impact in the first quarter to be approximately $0.05 to $0.07 per share.”

Lower Interest Expense (+$0.10 EPS): During the Q1 2019 earnings call, “interest expense increased $3.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 to $11.9 million due to higher interest rates compared to the same period last year and interest associated with the borrowings to fund the Martin's acquisition” (Source). On the Q4 2019 call, management guidance for full year fiscal 2020 interest expense is expected to range from $27.0 million to $28.0 million. Last year, Q1 was 30% of annual net sales so 30% * $28 = $8.3 million estimate for Q1 2020 interest expense. Q1 2019 interest expense was $11.9 million, so this would represent $3.6 million lower increased interest expense in Q1 2020 or about a $0.10 EPS benefit.

It is fair to assume that there will be increased operational costs (labor, transportation, etc.) due to the spike in demand which will be a drag on Q1 earnings. However, the above analysis does not include any benefits from the company’s cost savings initiatives (which the company estimates to generate $15 million in savings in 2020/2021) and the divestiture from Fresh Kitchen, a meal solutions business that was highly unprofitable. We believe that any increased operating costs can be absorbed by these two initiatives that were announced in 2019.

A Fair Price Target is Closer to $25-$30 Given Updated Earnings Potential

This analysis demonstrates that the current EPS estimates are including no benefit from the increased demand due to COVID-19. Indeed, based on Seeking Alpha, the consensus revenue estimate is $2.55B or basically flat compared to the 1st quarter of 2019 ($2.54B). This makes no sense at all, especially since SpartanNash's first quarter is 16 weeks along and ends in mid-April, meaning that it will capture at least a full month of the COVID-19 related food stockpiling trend.

Based on the unprecedented increase in grocery demand and the extremely low Q1 analyst expectations, we believe SpartanNash shares are very undervalued even despite strong YTD performance. The current average price target for SpartanNash is just $14, with a range from a low estimate of $12 to a high of $15. It is plausible that after blowout earnings results, a fair target share price would be closer to $25-$30.

Leading up to the earnings release on May 27 after market close, we advise investors to take a deeper look at this name before the company destroys Q1 estimates and raises their 2020 full-year outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.