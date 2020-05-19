The shares are a steal unless the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, as the company's sales and finances are greatly affected by the pandemic.

The offering is boosted by an exclusive distribution deal with the maker of a complementary device and the upcoming Category 1 CPT reimbursement code.

EDAP has developed an innovative HIFU treatment device for prostate and other cancers, which it was already selling.

We argued at the end of April that the selloff in EDAP TMS (EDAP) was overdone, and we in fact took a position in the stock, buying 1000 shares at $2.36 on the same day that article was published.

The investment thesis is really quite simple, the company has developed a soft tissue ablation technology with ultrasound that has numerous applications, most notably in treating prostate cancer, for which the company developed a device called the Focal One, which is already selling.

The Focal One is already selling despite the full Category 1 CPT reimbursement code not coming online before January of next year, this gives you a sense of the potentially strong adoption in the field and making it reasonable to expect an acceleration of adoption once reimbursement is online.

There are of course clinical reasons for expecting this anyway, HIFU treatment is non-invasive, effective and doesn't produce side effects. For investors there are other notable attractive points:

HIFU can be used in roughly a third of prostate cancer cases. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer, opening up a significant market opportunity.

The Focal One can be used for other conditions, the company is already in the early stages on the development path for stuff like rectal endometriosis and liver metastasis (a phase I clinical study has already been successfully completed for each) and pancreatic cancer, among others.

The business model of the Focal One is very attractive, it's a razor and blade model where device sales generate service agreements (in the order of $60K a year after the warranty year expires) and handset sales ($800 each).

The Focal One generates higher gross margins than its existing ESWL business, so the company is experiencing a margin expansion as HIFU becomes a more important part of its sales.

There are already some 20-25 Focal One devices in operation in US hospitals and abroad. On top of that, the company has a more established business, ESWL or extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, which generates a stream of revenue and cash with which to finance the development and build-out of its HIFU business.

COVID-19

This all seems like a no-brainer to us and given its cash levels we assumed the company could easily sustain the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, even if that disruption is quite severe:

Device sales are basically on hold (although management keeps stressing that the sales cycles are long, which we're not disputing).

But even after elective procedures come back online, hospital budgets are under strain which makes new device sales a more difficult proposition.

The revenue streams from existing devices are also affected as hospitals cut back or eliminate 'elective' procedures.

Their French factory stopped production, although that has now partly resumed (and they had sufficient inventory to deal with customer demands).

We have to admit that the Q1 figures were quite a bit worse than we expected. The company didn't sell a single Focal One, and its revenues took a considerable hit.

Data by YCharts

Revenue in Q1 went down by 25% (its HIFU business declined by 50.2% to $2.1M and its lithotripsy business by 9.2% to $6.3M). Operating loss was $1.6M (down from an operating profit of $0.2M last year) with net loss at $1.4M.

This is rather concerning as Q1 was affected only at the last couple of weeks, Q2 could be considerably worse. Management was still fairly upbeat though, from the earnings PR:

However, we are seeing early signs that certain markets are returning to a more normalized business environment, an indication that prostate cancer procedures that had been previously delayed will now resume. As far as system sales, Focal One represents a significant capital outlay for a hospital and as a result, hospitals have been postponing significant technology investments during the COVID outbreak. We strongly believe that many of these sales will ultimately be completed this year.

"Completed this year," we like the sound of that. However, this depends crucially of hospitals getting back to some kind of normal, that is, countries getting a grip on the pandemic.

With respect to the US, we're not so sure. Large parts of the economy are easing restrictions without having declining new infection cases and without having used the lockdown period to build sufficient infrastructure (extensive testing, contract tracing, isolation) to contain new outbreaks.

It's left to the states to organize this which are bidding against one another and without Federal government help:

Only the Federal government can invoke the Defense Production Act to relieve critical supplies (reagents, swaps, PPE, etc.) in short-supplies.

Only the Federal government can relieve the financial burden on ravaged state budgets.

So far the Federal government has refused on both counts. Opening up without alternative containment measures fully in place is akin to removing rods in a nuclear reactor and liable to backfire, so we keep a wary eye on developments on the ground.

Elsewhere, things look a little more optimistic with new infections on downward trends in much of Europe, and much of Asia is in an even better place with respect to the pandemic, so that might serve as a saving grace for the company.

Measures

In any case, the company has taken specific measures in order to come out of this at the other end in one piece:

An exclusive worldwide distribution deal with Exact Imaging.

Discontinuation of the company's Endo-UP platform and refocusing R&D efforts on HIFU treatments.

Offering different business models for the Focal One and its ESWL devices to soften the capital outlays for cash strapped hospital budgets.

Exact Imaging produces the ExactVu, which is an ideal complementary device to EDAP's Focal One. The ExactVu is an ultrasound imaging device which is used in diagnosing prostate cancer.

It operates on the high 29MHz frequency, where other systems use 7-9MHz, giving the device a precision on a par with MRI imaging (Q1CC):

This micro-ultrasound resolution is comparable or better than MRI and represents 300% improvement over conventional ultrasound. Similar to MRI, it allows urologists to visualize and look at suspicious regions within the prostate and target biopsies in real time. Using this technology, urologists can see details that evade other imaging modalities. In an 866-subject study at 9 clinical sites, ExactVu demonstrated sensitivity of 95% for clinically significant prostate cancer as compared to 89% for multiparametric MRI.

Even where an MRI is required, Exact Imaging has the FusionVu solution which (Q1CC):

allows for the quick import alignment and targeted - targeting of MRI-identified lesion. After the MRI image is imported, ExactVu with its 70 micron real-time resolution allows for very precise targeting that would otherwise not be available to most physicians.

The idea is that the combination of the ExactVu diagnostics with the Focal One treatment offers a one-stop shop for diagnosing and treating prostate cancer, allowing (Q1CC):

the urologist will control the entire workflow without the need to spend time, effort and money, transferring patients and patient data between the urologist and the radiologist.

Since there are already some 72 of these ExactVu's operating in hospitals worldwide (24 in the US), another idea is that this provides an easy focal target for additional Focal One sales (and vice versa with the 20-25 installations of Focal One).

It seems a good idea but we got the feeling that the company is basically functioning as Exact Imaging's sales force from now on. If that helps to sell more Focal One's, all the better, but hospitals will still be as cash strapped as before and selling two devices might be a more difficult proposition in this environment.

Cash

In order to save cash the company is discontinuing its new Endo-UP platform (to treat urinary tract stones) which was supposed to commercially launch this year but already suffered from delays due to technical problems and supply-chain issues.

It will also narrow its R&D efforts to just HIFU and use its lithotripsy business as a cash cow. On top of that, the company is applying for emergency finance measures from three governments (the US, France and Germany).

The company still has EUR18.5M ($20.3M) in cash, which seems plenty but it's already down from $23.4M at the end of Q4 last year and Q2 is, in all likelihood, going to be worse in terms of cash burn.

Valuation

With an estimated sales of $30.4M this year (which would be down significantly from last year's EUR 44.9M or nearly $50M) one could argue the shares are still cheap on a forward basis:

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS loss of $0.21 this year, falling to a loss of $0.03 next year.

Conclusion

The pandemic is doing real damage to the company's business model, both in terms of procedures and the existing supplies business of its existing HIFU and ESWL devices in the field, as well as hampering efforts to sell new devices.

While the situation on the ground seems to be improving enough for procedures, and hence the supplies business to resume, it remains to be seen how vigorous the sales of new devices can do the same.

The company burned some $3M in cash in Q1 and this is almost certainly going to be worse in Q2. While it still has $20M+ in cash, it can't afford too many of such quarters.

Our assumption still is that they won't need another financing as there seem to be enough parts of the world where the pandemic is receding enough for at least some hospitals to buy the Focal One, which is now partnering with Exact Imaging offering them an attractive proposition.

The upcoming full Category 1 CPT reimbursement code is an additional reason for optimism. In that case, the shares still look every bit the steal we argued it was in our previous article, but not too many things can be taken for granted in this environment dominated by the pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.