Introduction

Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is the largest public U.S. cannabis company by market capitalization. The most recent quarter, however, showed that growth has slowed down. Organic growth is the most opaque as Curaleaf relies much more heavily on acquisitions to grow compared to its peers. Without a clear view of the performance of existing stores and with its inferior margins, the premium valuation of Curaleaf is hard to justify at this point.

2020 Q1 Review

Curaleaf reported 2020 Q1 results on May 18, and the results appeared strong on the surface. Revenue grew 28% sequentially to $97 million and gross margin came in at 54% which is relatively unchanged. However, what is unclear from the numbers is the level of organic growth within existing stores. Curaleaf began reporting its revenue from retail operations and wholesale revenue separately in Q1, likely due to the completed acquisition of Select. Retail revenue increased by 17% during Q1 which is driven by new store openings, acquisitions, and changes in same-store-sales (organic growth undisclosed). The company opened new stores in Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. It also completed its acquisition of three dispensaries in Arizona and two in Nevada. Curaleaf doesn't disclose the financial metrics for its various smaller acquisitions which makes it impossible to analyze the financial impact and underlying organic growth. However, given the acquisitions and new store openings, it appears that organic growth was likely very weak as total sales only grew 17%. We think investors would benefit from more disclosure around comparable sales figures going forward as the store base matured over the past few years.

Curaleaf closed its acquisition of Select on February 1 which means that Q1 2020 included 2 full months of results from Select. Wholesale revenue grew from $9.5 million in Q4 2019 to $20.4 million in Q1 2020. Assuming that all the sequential growth in wholesale revenue during Q1 came from Select, we are looking at $11 million of sales for 2 months which amount to only $66 million in annualized sales. When the deal was first announced, Curaleaf announced that Select generated $117 million of revenue in 2018. The numbers appear to indicate that sales have fallen off a cliff at Select since the deal was first announced. Management provided some additional color regarding Select's Q1 performance on the earnings call and confirmed that sales were impacted by the Massachusetts vape shutdown and COVID-19. It is probably safe to say that Select has faced considerable headwinds since the deal was first announced and is likely trending below or close to the 2018 revenue numbers which represent a growth headwind for Curaleaf.

With the Select acquisition closed, the other pending acquisition of Grassroots is not in focus. Due to the size of the asset and impact on Curaleaf, this deal will again transform the company. Grassroots has important licenses in Pennsylvania and Illinois, two of the largest and fastest markets. Management indicated that Q1 pro forma managed revenue including Grassroots would be close to $165 million which implies Q1 revenue from Grassroots of $60 million. Management expects the deal to close in June pending various state approvals and Curaleaf is set to pay $75 million in cash plus 109 million shares which would equal ~$725 million in total consideration based on the current share price. With annualized revenue of $720 million based on Q1 numbers calculated above, the deal appears to be reasonably valued considering that most MSOs in the market trade at 5.0-10.0x EV/Sales. As a result, we think the successful closing of Grassroots is likely positive for Curaleaf shares.

Valuations and Performance

Curaleaf has performed better than most peers in 2020 with shares up 2%. Its main peers include Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). Compared to them, Curaleaf is much larger in scale especially considering its pending acquisition of Grassroots. The stock currently has a market cap of ~$3 billion and trades at an EV/Sales (Q1 annualized) at 8.1x. Valuation is expensive compared to its peers as Green Thumb trades at 4.8x Q1 2020 annualized, Trulieve at 4.6x Q4 2019 annualized, and Cresco Labs at 6.1x Q4 2019 annualized. The multiples for both Trulieve and Cresco Labs will become lower as both companies are expected to report higher Q1 revenue in due course. We think Curaleaf's premium is excessive given that its scale benefit is offset by its lower margins and unproven ability to drive organic growth. Both Green Thumb and Trulieve have been able to generate impressive growth with minimal acquisitions which differentiates from Curaleaf's acquisitive strategy. However, acquisitions are expensive and dilute existing shareholders; eventually, the company will have to rely on organic growth to drive long-term performance.

Looking Ahead

We think Curaleaf remains one of the top MSO players in the industry and its pending acquisition of Grassroots will further expand its footprint and financial profile. However, compared to its leading competitors that have demonstrated impressive organic growth, Curaleaf remains a black box from a disclosure point of view. With a string of acquisitions, it is difficult to discern true organic growth within the portfolio. Further, the Select acquisition appears to have underperformed initial expectations due to headwinds related to vaping and the Massachusetts market. Combined with a premium valuation, we think Curaleaf shares are expensive which is not justified by its weaker fundamentals compared to its peers. We prefer Green Thumb and Trulieve due to their superior profitability and organic growth performance.

