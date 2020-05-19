Shorting US Government bonds via put options on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) offers investors a cheap method of betting on and hedging against rising interest rates.

The COVID-19-induced crisis has resulted in an explosion of federal debt and with it a growing crowd of investors voicing their concerns about unsustainable debt levels, the acts of the federal reserve, and the value of the dollar. The thesis is simple and compelling: The Dollar will have to be dramatically devalued in order for the United States (people, businesses, and Government alike) to remain solvent. Simultaneously high federal debt, large budget deficits and low interest rates is an unsustainable long-run state for the US economy. Something has to change and that change will come when the United States Government resorts to printing money in order to finance their existing debts and ongoing deficits - so called QE-infinity - resulting in higher inflation (perhaps even hyperinflation) and a surge in interest rates.

Tackling this thesis from another perspective, begin by understanding that part of the Federal Reserve's mandate is to promote financial stability. With US public debt at a staggering $25tn+ and growing, it would simply be impossible to have financial stability with rising interest rates.

Not to mention the impact that rising interest rates would have on corporations with debt levels near $10tn, consumers with $14tn in debt, the investors who own this debt who suffer market losses when interest rates rise, and equity valuations that would collapse from historical highs. In order to promote financial stability the Federal Reserve MUST keep interest rates as low as possible for as long as possible. The action taken to enforce low interest rates, however, will inevitably result in higher interest rates. In order to keep interest rates low the Federal Reserve must flood the market with increasing liquidity in order to bid up asset prices and artificially suppress interest rates. Higher interest rates will eventually be imposed by market forces when investors begin to dump USD-denominated assets to escape losses from underlying inflation.

This thesis is not new, but has become more attractive provided the new evidence produced amid the current crisis. Specifically, an explosion in the US federal budget deficit...

... the official arrival of QE-infinity...

...and the fact that this time around QE is facilitating true helicopter money in the form of $1,200 stimulus checks. True helicopter money is different to previous rounds of QE which most visibly helped inflate financial markets.

Jerome Powell recently said there was no limit to the Federal Reserve's lending power. In other words, they can print an infinite amount of money. (Interesting side note: James Rickards specifically warned about the Fed using the phrase "no limit" in the next financial crisis in his 2014 book "The Death of Money"). Add to this evidence the rising possibility of Trump losing re-election and the implications such a result would have for future debt levels and the case for dollar devaluation becomes increasingly compelling. For the first time in my memory the USDebtClock.Org website now shows that the liabilities of the average US citizen outweigh their assets by more than $11,000.

The dollar devaluation theory is not just a belief held by a small group of tin-foil hat investors as many perceive. Notable investors are becoming increasingly vocal about their concerns. Ray Dalio made headlines recently for stating that "cash is trash" and more recently for saying investors would be "crazy to own bonds" in the current environment where global central banks have made it their mandate to devalue currencies. Howard Marks recently criticized the Fed's decision to intervene in the corporate bond market warning that this decision would create significant moral hazard (and rob his company of investment opportunities). Buffett himself even provided a vague warning of 'extreme consequences' (Buffett has always been coy about macro calls) to come from the Federal Reserves actions. Finally, long time fed critic, Jeffrey Gundlach, recently tweeted that the Federal Reserve was an outright failed and broken institution.

The United States dollar, with the privilege of being the global reserve currency - maintains a special place in the minds of many investors: It is the go-to safe haven in times of crisis. Do not make the mistake, however, of believing that the US Dollar and its governors are infallible. The US dollar is a currency and history maintains that currencies can fail. In fact, currency failure is the most likely outcome.

In a dollar devaluation/inflation scenario the last thing an investor should want to own is dollar denominated debt and US dollars themselves (cash). In an inflationary environment debtors win and creditors lose, because the real value of the debt constantly decreases. One way to bet on inflation is to purchase a house (a real asset) with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage - a bet that has provided tremendous returns since the 1970s. This bet is an unreasonable ask for most investors so I sought an alternative. I recently explored the options market and discovered what I believe to be an attractive risk-reward setup in TLT ETF put options, which allows investors to gain cheap, leveraged exposure to a rise in long term interest rates.

The TLT ETF invests in long term US Treasury Bonds and you can find the portfolio characteristics here. The ETF holds treasury bonds with an average maturity of 25.66 years, average coupon of 2.93%, and yields 1.73% at the current price of $167. The high duration of the portfolio makes it extremely vulnerable to a rise in long term interest rates. For example, I calculate that a rise in long term interest rates from the current 1.7% to just 3% would result in a -43% drop in the price of TLT to $95. (Check for yourself here). The options to bet on such a move are extremely cheap. The specific options I refer to are the $85 TLT Put options expiring 15 January 2021 that trade for just $0.09 per option, or $9 per contract (100 options) and require long term interest rates to rise to just 3.45% to break even. Below is a breakdown of payoffs for a given long term yield.

TLT Price ($) 167 147 117 98 83.71 73.25 65.11 58.60 Yield (%) 1.75 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 $85 Put Value ($) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.29 11.75 19.89 26.40 Profit per Option ($) -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 1.20 11.66 19.80 26.31 ROI (%) -100 -100 -100 -100 1,328 12,955 21,999 29,233

The Jan 2021 options have the benefits of 1) absolute cheapness at just $0.09 per option 2) eight more months of covid-induced crisis until maturity allowing for further deficit spending and QE programs, and 3) expiring after the US election which may see a democratic win provide a shock to the stock and bond markets.

This trade is not only for those who wish to speculate on a rise in long term interest rates, but also those who wish to hedge their portfolio against multiple contraction in their equity portfolio. As I mentioned earlier equities will collapse in value if interest rates rise, because like bonds, equities are a long duration asset (technically the longest duration asset) and so when interest rates rise they will fall in value just as bonds do.

The potential payoffs for this trade are huge, but perhaps the options are cheap for a reason. This leads me to discuss the risks posed by the Federal Reserve to this options trade. The Federal Reserve has an infinite cheque book with which to support markets. There is a risk that the Fed is successful at suppressing long term interest rates beyond Jan 2021, and even a risk that the Fed simply buys up the entire secondary bond market. The TLT ETF has a market cap of just $19bn which, without consideration for the wider repercussions, could easily be absorbed by the Fed's $6tn+ balance sheet and taken off the market tomorrow. It is ironic that the catalyst for a spike in long term interest rates also poses the greatest risk to this strategy.

Despite the success thus fur, I don't believe that the Federal Reserve can suppress long term interest rates forever. At some point market forces will prevail over the Fed, and given the current environment I believe market forces will prevail sooner rather than later. The risks to this strategy are real, but in my opinion the options are simply too cheap and the potential rewards too great at this point in time to simply ignore. For me the potential payoff far outweighs the downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.