Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) CEO Steven Nielsen on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)
by: SA Transcripts
Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 19, 2020, 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Steven Nielsen - President and Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Urness - General Counsel
Drew DeFerrari - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Sean Eastman - KeyBanc
Noelle Dilts - Stifel
Alex Rygiel - B. Riley
Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson
Jennifer Fritzsche - Wells Fargo
Blake Hirschman - Stephens
Alan Mitrani - Sylvan Lake Asset Management
Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis
Jon Lopez - Vertical Group
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Dycom Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.
[Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, I'd