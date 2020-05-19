Natural Gas Production Loss Accelerates, Pushing Prices Higher

Depressed global LNG prices will keep a cap on how much Henry Hub can go up despite production losses.

Demand also is starting to bottom with power burn pushing total demand higher in the coming weeks.

Production was seen at ~88.53 Bcf/d today, falling from ~91+ Bcf/d just last week.

Lower 48 production is finally accelerating to the downside, prompting a large jump in the front end of the natural gas price curve yesterday and today.

Welcome to the production loss edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Lower 48 production is finally accelerating to the downside, prompting a large jump in the front end of the natural gas price curve yesterday and today.

Source: PointLogic

Production was seen at ~88.53 Bcf/d today, falling from ~91+ Bcf/d just last week. A combination of demand bottoming, cash prices firming, and lower production, natural gas prices rebounded from the lows. As traders now expect production to keep falling into the end of June, we are seeing some other side effects take place.

Source: PointLogic

LNG exports have now dropped from nearly ~10 Bcf/d in early April to just ~6 Bcf/d. For the rest of the summer, LNG exports will remain in the ~6 Bcf/d range due to low global LNG and bad economics.

Total demand, however, has remained steady thanks to higher power burn demand starting.

Source: PointLogic

Total demand has bottomed and is expected to move higher over the coming weeks thanks to warmer weather and higher cooling demand.

Either way, the threat of LNG exports moving lower will put a cap on natural gas prices. We estimate given the recent decline in global LNG prices the cap on July is around $2.3/MMBtu for the time being. Depending on how global prices trade in the following weeks, we will adjust the upside cap.

We initiated a short DGAZ position first thing yesterday as the drop in production would push prices higher. We see July contracts well supported above $2/MMBtu.

For readers interested in following natural gas fundamentals, HFI Research Natural Gas premium provides: Daily natural gas fundamental updates.

Weather updates.

Energy ideas.

Real-time natural gas trades. For more info, please see here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.