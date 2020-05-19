Cassava Sciences Stock Slumps After Alzheimer's Trial Miss

Cassava Sciences Inc.'s (SAVA) stock crashed as the company reported topline data from its mid-stage trial of its Alzheimer’s drug candidate. The Phase 2b study aimed to assess the potential of PTI-125 in treating patients suffering from Alzheimer’s. The trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of significant impact on cerebrospinal fluid levels. However, it succeeded in meeting a secondary endpoint of reducing CSF levels of another important biomarker IL1-beta.

The Phase 2b study was a double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial and involved 64 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. These patients were aged between 50 and 85 years and showed 16 to 26 on the Mini-Mental State Exam. The MMSE is a 30-point questionnaire that is used to measure cognitive impairment. The participants were given PTI-125 100mg, 50mg or the matching placebo, twice daily for 28 continuous days.

The primary endpoint consisted of demonstrating a statistically significant effect of PTI-125 versus placebo on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) levels of tau protein and other biomarker assessments from baseline to Day 28. PTI-125 showed that the drug was safe and well-tolerated. A post-hoc analysis of biomarker data discovered high level of variability in CSF biomarkers levels over 28 days. The task of biomarker analysis was entrusted to outside labs.

Cassava stated that the drug effects of the candidate, if any, may have been masked in the study by high variability in levels of biomarkers of disease. Remi Barbier, President & CEO, said, “We plan to thoroughly analyze these top-line data, and to re-analyze CSF biomarkers from study participants, to better understand the outcome of this study. Alzheimer’s is a disease in dire need of new treatments. It is worth reflecting on what we can learn from this study and how to move forward with drug development plans for PTI-125 in Alzheimer’s disease.” The company plans to re-analyze CSF biomarkers from all study participants.

Theratechnologies Reports Positive Peptide Conjugates Data

Theratechnologies Inc.'s (THTX) stock jumped as the company announced positive data for its Sortilin targeting peptide drug conjugates in cancer. The results demonstrated that the lead drug candidate, TH1904, was successful in stopping the formation of vasculogenic mimicry at low doses in an ovarian cancer model. Vasculogenic mimicry refers to the formation of microvascular channels in aggressive treatment-resistant cancers.

TH1901 has been tested for its anti-proliferative effect against various cancer cells in vitro. The results demonstrated that TH1901 has up to 100 times greater anti-proliferation activity against cancer cells than curcumin. It also showed stronger impact on TNF-induced intracellular signaling pathways involved in pro-inflammation processes compared to curcumin alone. TH1901 was also found to induce cell apoptosis.

The company also tested TH1902 in vivo to assess its impact on Triple Negative Breast Cancer compared to docetaxel alone. The drug candidate showed better performance than docetaxel alone, which when administered independently at one quarter of its maximum tolerated dose of 3.75 mg/kg/week showed no apparent outcome on tumor burden in a mouse model. TH1902 also showed a better safety profile. It did not cause any apparent change in neutrophil counts for certain doses.

Theratechnologies has developed a peptide which specifically targets Sortilin (SORT1) receptors. Various cancers such as lung, breast and skin cancers are known to overexpress SORT1. This novel peptide has been conjugated to commercially available anticancer drugs, like docetaxel, doxorubicin or tyrosine kinase inhibitors. It is believed that such conjugates may help in developing safer treatment options. The company is looking to submit an IND for the TH1902 by the end of this year. The IND approval will allow Theratechnologies to initiate first in human clinical trial for the drug candidate.

UroGen Reports Positive Preliminary Data for mitomycin

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) reported positive interim results from its Phase 2b clinical trial OPTIMA II. The trial was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of UGN-102 for intravesical solution in patients suffering from low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The data showed 65 percent complete response in patients.

OPTIMA II or OPTimized Instillation of Mitomycin for BlAdder Cancer Treatment is an open label, multi center, single arm trial for assessing the potential of UGN-102 which is an investigational drug formulation of mitomycin. Trial results showed that 65%, that is 41 out of 63, of patients treated with the drug candidate achieved a complete response three months after the start of therapy. Dr. Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer at UroGen, said, “The positive data presented today, coupled with previously presented data in low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, continue to validate our technology platform and our hypothesis that increased dwell time significantly improves the effectiveness of intravesical therapy.” The company will carry out follow-up until all patients reach the 12-month time point.

Within the subset of patients, 97 percent of patients, 86 percent and 85 percent of patients who were present for evaluation at each timepoint remained disease free at six, nine and 12 months following treatment initiation, respectively. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer is divided into three risk categories: low, intermediate, and high risk. All these risk categories undergo different procedures. Currently, low grade risk patients are treated with transurethral surgery, which may become repetitive and may lead to other complications.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing treatments for urological diseases and specialty cancers. The company has its own proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology RTGel. UroGen recently reported its financial numbers for the first quarter of this year. The company's research and development expenses for the first quarter were at $16.6 million, while its selling, general and administrative expenses were reported at $22 million. UroGen suffered a net loss of $37.8 million for the quarter while its basic and diluted net loss per share stood at $1.79. The company did not announce any change to its previously reported guidelines for the current financial year.

UroGen aims to treat cancers with non-surgical tools. Its approved Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and drug candidate UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution aim to do so. These treatments target various non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, respectively.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.