Here, we look at PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange Traded Fund shares' valuation history and Market-Maker price expectations as shares rather than as bonds.

We expect these ETFs to be evaluated like other ETFs, by share prices. With present-day bond yields as they are, share price payoffs are likely to be far more appealing.

Bonds’ scores are kept in yield terms, stock scores in share prices. How will the bond ETFs react under this new influence?

A surprising variety of such ETFs exist, and the Fed’s huge presence is bound to influence their price behavior among other Income & Yield group ETFs.

Investing Thesis

A major change has taken place this week with the Federal Reserve pumping out money in a broadening of the "quantitative easing" strategy designed to bolster economic activity, only into what normally is regarded as the equity markets.

The bond markets have been neutered in terms of much balance between risk and return, such that "risk capital" must seek payoff in equity markets or find other forms of reward than the loan contract.

It remains to be seen how the score-keeping practices of the ETF market will evolve, but what seems most likely is that they will continue to follow the share price path already adopted. Today's highly variable markets respond better to those measurements.

The PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) provides a good place to observe - via share prices - what has been happening to this instrument, since its apparent purpose was to remove the influence of yield measures from its value metric.

A Bond By Any Other Name?

The Exchange Traded Fund [ETF] world contains a special nook devoted to holdings of securities typically denominated by % signs rather than $ ones. True, many of them are not bonds, but varieties of dividend-paying equity securities. All do carry market quotes expressed in the $ convention, so those tend to be the lingua transacqua among the group members' trades.

Still, the %-based representations of reward and risk can be usefully employed in comparisons between investment alternatives. That is what has been done in Figure 1, comparing good and evil potential outcomes from investments in the ETFs holding what are usually regarded as bonds.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) at location [6] to iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) at location [3], to iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) at [1].

While Figure 1's comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group's alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. Our principal interest here is caused by the US Treasury's new policy, via the Fed, of "easing" support for the US economy by buying ETFs which hold bonds, not equities.

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the more-likely bond ETFs to be used. A regular part of our analysis is to show the histories of all outcomes from the prior forecasts in each ETF having the same up-to-down prospects in the past 5 years of daily forecasts as they have today.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Forecasts of likely coming ETF price ranges and related data are in columns [B] to [E] and [G]. The prior forecasts which had proportions of upside-to-downside prospects like those in [G] are counted in [L] of [M]. Their outcome histories are told in [F] and [H] through [K], and are evaluated in the remaining columns [N] to [Q], with the odds-weighted good minus bad measured in [R] by required holding period time [J] days of investment. [S] provides a simple measure of forecast uncertainty in size between [B] and [C].

Outcomes of all securities in Figure 2 are the result of the portfolio management discipline TERMD, where the principal mission is the rate of capital gain, leveraged by the conservation of time, as described in this article.

Figure 2 is row-ranked by [K], where the intended price volatility engineered into ZROZ ETF tends to dominate the others, but surprisingly in the 20+ year Treasury Bond ETFs the 3x price engineering of TMF is historically less profitable than the 2x structure of UBT.

The 1x version of TLT is least attractive of all, with over 300 [L] sample experiences encountering hedging activities to facilitate trades at the rate of $2billion a market day producing a Range Index of 14. That RI suggests that 86% of the forecast range (of a total size of 21%) or +17%, was rarely achieved.

Indeed, the average Realized %Payoff [I] of those 315 transactions was zero, suggesting that a huge part of the hedge protection cost was won by the sellers of the protection, even though 5 out of every 8 trades (63% Win Odds) showed some gain went to the transaction initiators.

The Treasuries-Holding ETFs

For stock investors not familiar with treasury bonds, here are some symbols and descriptions from etf.com.

TLT Fund Description

TLT tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturities of 20 years or more.

TLT FactSet Analytics Insight

"While taking a different approach from our benchmark, TLT effectively captures the far end of the Treasury curve in a liquid package. Exclusively holding bonds with 20+ years to maturity, TLT is-by design-very sensitive to long-term interest-rate movements. The fund has higher duration than our benchmark, which holds bonds in the 10- to 30-year range. The fund changed its underlying index from the Barclays US 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index to the ICE US Treasury 20+ Year Index on March 31, 2016. This change did not alter the fund's exposure in a meaningful way. TLT is the most popular and liquid option in the segment. It also charges a reasonable fee and tracks its index well, making it a great choice for investors who want long-term Treasury exposure."

TMF Fund Description

TMF provides 3x daily exposure to a market-value weighted index of U.S. Treasury Bonds with over 20 years to maturity.

TMF FactSet Analytics Insight

"TMF provides daily leveraged (3x) exposure to the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The index is designed to rise when yields fall, making TMF a highly leveraged bet on falling yields. The fund delivers its 3x daily resetting exposure to T-Bonds with 20 years or more till maturity, but don't expect the headline exposure to remain the same if holding for more than one day. TMF provides reasonable liquidity for the exposure. Prior to May 2, 2016, TMF tracked the NYSE 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index. The change is not expected to have a material impact on exposure or performance."

UBT Fund Description

UBT provides 2x exposure to a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

UBT FactSet Analytics Insight

"UBT provides daily leveraged (2x) exposure to the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. It holds a combination of index swaps, US long bond futures, and Treasury bonds with at least 20 years remaining to maturity to deliver the leveraged return pattern. As a result, UBT is a hugely sensitive bet on declining interest rates. Due to daily reset and compounding, UBT is not designed as a long-term fixed-income investing instrument, which means its high fees matter less than its trading costs. On this score, UBT is decent but hardly a standout, with middling volume and sizeable spreads most days. UBT changed its underlying index from the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index to the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index on 10/14/2016. The change has minimal impact on investor's exposure."

ZROZ Fund Description

ZROZ tracks a market-weighted index comprising separate trading of registered interest and principal of Securities (STRIPs), with a remaining maturity of 25 years+.

ZROZ FactSet Analytics Insight

"Expect a wild ride here: ZROZ's high-duration play makes it hypersensitive to every twitch in interest rates. It tracks an index of long-term Treasurys with coupon cash flows removed, leaving only the principal repayment at the end. Called STRIPs, these securities are sold at deep discount to face value and make no interest payments until they mature at par. Since STRIPs are zero coupon bonds, they are particularly sensitive to interest-rate risk. As a result, the fund's effective duration is much higher than our benchmark, which in turn produces volatile results compared with vanilla long-dated Treasurys. Frequent traders will face issues here, as modest liquidity and wide spreads make for high trading costs. Large traders may fare better, as liquidity providers can always assemble or disassemble STRIPS as necessary. Holding costs are unpredictable, as ZROZ's moderate fee is marred by poor tracking. Despite the lack of coupons from the underlying zeroes, the fund itself makes quarterly distributions with proceeds from bonds sold at rebalance."

TIP Fund Description

"The investment seeks to track the investment results of Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) which composed of inflation-protected U.S. Treasury bonds. Whereas ZROZ forces interest rate changes in the market to be reflected in its price, TIP tends to shield them from its price. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in the bonds of the underlying index and at least 95% of its assets in U.S. government bonds. It may invest up to 10% of its assets in U.S. government bonds not included in the underlying index, but which BFA believes will help the fund track the underlying index. It also may invest up to 5% of its assets in repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government obligations and in cash and cash equivalents."

LQD Fund Description

LQD tracks a market-weighted index of US corporate investment-grade bonds across the maturity spectrum.

LQD FactSet Analytics Insight

"LQD is easily one of the most popular corporate bond ETFs with truly massive liquidity and huge AUM. The ETF is notable for a broad portfolio of bonds from the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index, whose underlying liquidity may contribute tight tracking and subdued premiums / discounts. LQD differs from our benchmark in key ways. LQD only selects bonds that have at least three years to maturity, which gives it a longer weighted average maturity and increased interest rate risk. On Tradability, LQD is a standout: it trades in bulk daily, with very narrow spreads. It's also cheap to hold."

Federal reserve regulations limit its open market operations to government-issued bonds, making their recent policy change of use of bond ETFs unlikely to include LQD.

Comparing Forecast Profit Opportunities

More sophistication appears to be present in the ZROZ markets where, despite the intent of the security's design to engender price volatility, the average hedging-induced forecast ranges in [S] were less than 10%. In contrast to TLT, a current RI down-vs-up forecast balance [G] of 15 for ZROZ left only an 8% upside out of a 9.5% range size. The Realized %Payoff of 3.4% (instead of TLT's 0.0%) suggests a transaction arena with more evenly-matched contestants, where the Win Odds [H] of 88 (7 out of 8) likely were actually won, rather than just nominally permitted.

Visual comparisons are presented on a side-by-side basis in Figure 3 of the last six months daily trends of hedging-implied forecasts between ZROZ and TIP.

Figure 3

Source: Author

The capital gain opportunities of ZROZ, on the right, are evident in its daily close (the bold dot) in relation to the extremes of the hedging forecast's vertical bars. TIP, on the left, sees no warning of the mid-March interest-rate perturbation. TIP's concentration of its Range Index at the low end of the range is evident in the small lower pictures of Figure 3, while ZROZ's RI dispersion offers useful timing information.

Different, but still useful, information is present in the UBT vs. TLT comparison of Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: Author

Again, the price-change objective of TERMD becomes evident in the small lower pictures of Figure 4. The huge volume transactions in TLT compact its Range Index forecasts narrowly, while UBT's spread out, aiding selectivity.

But the Figure 5 difference between corporate bond ETF LQD and stock ETF SPY presents opportunities for another article.

Figure 5

Source: Author

Conclusion

Our game of portfolio wealth-building by capital gains is presently best served by holding the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF. It remains to be seen how or whether past performances may be changed by the Fed's new entrance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZROZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.