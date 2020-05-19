Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) CEO Tom Greco on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 19, 2020 08:00 ET
Company Participants
Elisabeth Eisleben - Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Tom Greco - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Shepherd - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Michael Lasser - UBS
Matt McClintock - Raymond James
Chandni Luthra - Goldman Sachs
Bret Jordan - Jefferies
Liz Suzuki - Bank of America
Scot Ciccarelli - RBC Capital Markets
Kieran McGrath - Credit Suisse
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
David Bellinger - Wolfe Research
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to the Advanced Auto Parts First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. At this time,