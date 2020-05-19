Top Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And Funds, Your Mid-May Update

Analyst annual targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 16.70% less gain than $5k invested in all ten.

Items: Top MoPay stock gains, overall best MoPay gainers, funds vs. equities, and fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 5/15/20.

U.S. MoPay equities are neither bigger nor better. Canadian MoPays are omitted but many Canadian firms are U.S. listed OTC. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined US/Canadian and limited to yields over 9%.

Here are your mid-May U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net gains. Stocks by-yield (78), stocks by price-upside (30), and closed-end investments, exchange-traded funds and notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield >9.2% (80).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities To Net 34% to 63% Gains By Mid-May 2021

Five of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates for this month, proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the one-year analyst median target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to mid-May 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $629.84 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) netted $603.77 based on dividend, plus the median of target prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 108% more than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) netted $478.59 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% over the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) netted $476.48 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted $409.04, based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) netted $375.09 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) was forecast to net $372.74 based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 80% more than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) netted $366.99 based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) netted $347.30 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) netted $340.01 based on a median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GECC.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 43.9% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Mid-May Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, May 15 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from YCharts. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list. Note: YCharts data policy retains frequency of pay status on its lists for one year after termination.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual, and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and Mid-May 2020. These are flagged with blue highlights in the charts illustrated in the article.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced in December it is retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition." That tradition continues with the blue highlighted ARMOUR Residential REIT and Stellus Capital Investment Corp. both transitioning to QPay in June 2020. In July 2019, ARR cut its payout from $0.19 to $0.17 and will shift to Q dividends in June 2020, "to maintain greater flexibility and generate increased liquidity."

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017, where it remains (for now). Oxford Square Capital, however, issued this nebulous statement regarding its pending monthly payments:

While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company's common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company's Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company's distributions for those months."

Top yield stock for October 2016, Orchid Island Capital (ORC), released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements:

The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future."

ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February to $0.09 in March to $0.08 in September 2018 and to $0.055 for May 2020.

Add PTSRF, CRT, HRUFF, BTBIF, AFIN, MTR, SUNS, EFC, DVVDF, CHWWF, SBR, VREYF, FRHLF, AETUF, IPPLF, SJT to the list (by descending yields) who have all announced reduced dividends for the coming periods. All 21 of our 78 US-listed monthly paying dividend equities are reducing future payouts.

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, and shrinking. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are listed on the U.S. OTC exchanges.

Most Readers like MoPays:

List One:

78 US Exchange-Traded Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield:

Source: YCharts

Top ten of these US exchange-listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields in mid-May represented three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 1, 4, and 5 between the energy, real estate, and financial services sectors.

Firstly, first place was the first of five financial services sector representatives - Oxford Square Capital Corp. [1]. The others placed second, fifth, eighth, and tenth - Great Elm Capital Corp. [2], Stellus Capital Investment Corp. [5], Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) [8], and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd [10].

Secondly, four real estate equities took the third, fourth, sixth, and ninth slots - ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [3], Partners Real Estate Investment Trust [4], Orchid Island Capital Inc. [6], and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) [9].

Finally, one energy representative placed seventh - Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) [7] - completed the mid-May MoPay top ten list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The results shown below from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price May 15 were compared with analyst median target prices one year-out. The ten top stocks displayed 38.17% to 204.35% price upsides for the next year based on analyst one-year targets.

Source: YCharts

Seven (tinted beside the graph) of ten on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: Ellington Financial Inc. [1], Solar Senior Capital [2], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [3], Gladstone Commercial [4], and Stellus Capital Investment [5].

The lower level five were Gladstone Commercial Corp. [6], Dynex Capital [7], PennantPark Floating Rate Capital [8], Great Elm Capital Corp. [9], and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2020 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

Monthly Pay Dividend Closed-End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend-paying (MoPay) closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields greater than 15.8% calculated as of April 20 determined the top ten.

Source: YCharts

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, and notes showing the biggest yields per YChart and YahooFinance data featured four open-ended investment companies (ETFs), four closed-ended investment company [CEICs], and two uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs].

Source: YCharts

Four open-ended investment companies placed first, sixth, eighth, and ninth - InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [1], Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) [6], Invesco KBW High Dividend Yld Fincl ETF (KBWD) [8], and Virtus InfraCap US Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) [9].

Four closed-end investment companies placed second, third, fourth, and sixth - OFS Credit Company (OCCI) [2], Eagle Point Credit (ECC) [3], Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) [4], and Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) [6].

Finally, two uncollateralized debt instruments (ETNs) placed seventh and tenth - UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg DJ Sel Div ETN (DVYL) [7] and ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Lvrgd Pref Stk ETN (PFFL) [10] - completed the top ten exchange-traded notes, exchange-traded funds, and closed-end investment companies list for mid-May 2020.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

Source: YCharts

Note that the top ten equity dividends are still priced 3% less those of the top ten funds as they were in March, April, and early May. They were 2% apart in December and November 2019, but, in October, they were 1% less. For September, equities were 2% under funds, but, in August, they were equal. The difference is likely found in management fees collected in the fund world and the price of risk/volatility.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Yield Metrics Found No Advantage For Five Lowest Priced Of Ten High Yield MoPay Equities

Source: YCharts

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 25.08% Vs. (12) 30.11% Net Gains from All Ten by Mid-May 2021

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 16.7% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced (highest or ten) MoPay dividend dog, ARMOUR Residential REIT, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 62.98%.

Source: YCharts

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of May 15 were Partners Real Estate Investment Trust, Oxford Square Capital, Great Elm Capital Corp, Orchid Island Capital Inc., and Prospect Capital, with prices ranging from $0.51 to $4.41.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated as of May 15 were H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, Stellus Capital Investment Corp., PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, and ARMOUR Residential REIT, with prices ranging from $6.08 to $7.22.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, may someday be usable to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

