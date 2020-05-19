Car Market: The Chinese Are Coming

In my view, that is now beginning to change. The article includes an example of why this is so.

Mostly, that happened with very low-end, rather obsolete, models. Price was the only argument.

It's not an entire surprise, because for long it was believed that at some point Chinese carmakers would try to sell their models outside China.

In a way, this was predictable. As with other sectors, Chinese automakers have been improving rapidly. And as they improved rapidly, they have slowly started selling their cars not just domestically but also abroad.

This trend, even though fast in terms of what usually happens in the automobile world, takes a long time to develop. So we often think of it as “it’s going to happen”, but then we simply forget to check how advanced things are. Recently, though, I stumbled upon a Chinese car model which aroused my curiosity. In my view, this model (and its competitors) shows that “the Chinese have arrived”.

Of note, this move by Chinese companies was hardly impossible. The Japanese did the same, with their cars initially being derided as cheap and low quality. Yet, years later, Toyota (TM) and others took the quality and reliability crowns. Afterwards, South Korea did the same through Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF)/Kia.

So, what was the car that made me think the Chinese have arrived? That car was the Haval F7X:

Source: Rozetked.me review

Haval is a brand from Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF) (OTCPK:GWLLY). Haval concentrates on SUVs and is the largest domestic SUV (Chinese) brand.

The reasons I think this car is finally up to developed market standards are:

It shows a current, competitive design. It helps that it was designed by the same designer as the BMW X6, Pierre Leclercq.

It ships with competitive engines (1.5l turbo 168hp, 2.0l turbo 224hp, though the Russian 2.0l turbo develops 190hp) and other technical specs like a 7-speed DCT gearbox and 2WD/4WD versions (based on proven transmission suppliers).

It has all the safety equipment one would expect from a modern car, including ESP (provided by Bosch) and autonomous emergency braking.

It includes up-to-date driver assistance features, such as semi-automated parking, active cruise control and traffic jam assistance.

It’s classified with 5 stars on the C-NCAP safety assessment program.

Its price is lower than that of equivalent cars in its segment. Traditionally, Chinese cars’ only sales argument was price, given their perceived lower quality and design. However, if this argument is kept even as the product catches up, its effect should become much stronger.

Also, by extension, other contemporary vehicles from the main Chinese competitors as well as from Haval itself (H6, F7) should also be good enough to compete internationally.

Putting it all together, this car is already a car that compares very favorably to competitors in its price range, mostly due to design (interior and exterior), equipment and technical specifications (7DCT, 2l engine).

As a result, it’s going to take some share either in similarly-priced cars due to delivering much more for the money or in higher segments by delivering nearly the same at a much more competitive price. Reviews are favorable, even if a few nags can still be seen (but not due to important things like construction quality).

Another Approach

It should be noticed that some Chinese auto manufacturers are already successful outside China. Only they don’t use their own brands. For instance, Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY) owns Volvo.

Also, other Chinese companies often participate in joint ventures with foreign brands to produce for the Chinese market. A good example of this would be SAIC’s joint ventures with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and General Motors (GM). Or GAC Group’s joint venture with Toyota.

Only recently (January 2020) were wholly owned foreign car makers accepted in China. Since then, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Hyundai and others have been moving to buy out their Chinese joint venture partners. This, too, could lead to a further push by pure Chinese brands outside China.

What’s unique about Great Wall Motor is that it’s taking the lead, among Chinese brands, in showing competitiveness outside of China with its own brands outside of the very bottom of the market. Geely is also expanding outside of China, though using slightly less appealing models (still trying to compete mostly on price). Cheery, arguably, also now has models which would be able to compete outside of China.

Haval International Expansion

Haval has started spreading internationally, first through more price-sensitive markets that also demand higher product quality (as opposed to markets that focus heavily on price alone). It has already established its own franchises in Russia, South Africa and Australia. Additionally, Haval set up a factory in Tula, Russia.

Haval is now taking the crown from other Chinese brands trying to expand abroad with their own brands. This is happening mostly because Haval is using its most recent models in its push, whereas other Chinese brands have often tried expanding to foreign emerging markets using older models.

Russian Sales

With the most recent and competitive Haval models still being available in few markets, it’s hard to gauge their competitiveness immediately. For an exercise on how these cars are penetrating a reasonably developed car market, I’m going to use the Russian market. Russia has an official Haval franchise and is also a market where most well-known Western (and Asian) brands are present.

It’s again relevant to consider that the models Haval is selling are not very low-end cars. We should remember that a typical Haval F7/F7X costs around 1.5-1.8 million RUB in Russia (~$20,000-$25,000, before discounts). At these prices, it competes with the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Qashqai and many other medium-sized SUVs from established brands. These would be considered small SUVs for the US, but in Europe/Russia, in general, there’s another step below in the SUV ladder, occupied by cars like the Renault Kaptur and others (and even smaller and cheaper examples are still possible to find).

Taking into consideration the above, here’s how Haval has been doing in Russia:

Source: ChinaMobil.Ru

The growth is obvious. The H6 and F7 are modern products, whereas the rest are residual. This growth amounts to a 1.3% market share in December 2019, and a 0.7% market share for the whole of 2019.

Clearly, Haval has already established a foothold in the Russian market, in spite of selling what are already expensive vehicles for the Russian market. This shows that the product is competitive. I expect the same to slowly happen across the world, not just with Haval but also with other competitive Chinese brands.

The competition within China is tremendous, and that’s leading to the emergence of competent car manufacturers whose product is good enough for the world markets. Haval is just the start.

A Few Barriers Remain

Brand Reputation

Although the products some Chinese carmakers are putting forth are arguably reaching technical maturity, the same cannot be said of their brands. Chinese brands in general still have poor reputation (associated with extremely cheap, antiquated cars) as well as poor recognition.

This is something of an uphill battle Haval and others will be fighting. It’s a fight that’s still ongoing even for Korean brands (Hyundai, Kia), so this isn’t something that’s fixed in a few years.

Safety

Another thing that can keep pressure on Chinese brands is their image of low safety. Reality has also changed over the years, with modern Chinese cars carrying most of the active safety equipment one would expect.

In terms of passive safety, the best Chinese cars set to compete outside China will typically have enjoyed a 5-star rating on C-NCAP. C-NCAP tests are not yet as demanding as EuroNCAP or NHTSA/USNCAP tests; however, the gap is getting smaller. To change the public’s minds, it’s likely that Chinese brands will have to submit their vehicles to local testing standards as well (and get 5 stars using those standards).

Source: GlobalNCAP.org

Reliability

Finally, there isn’t much data on the reliability of new Chinese models. This can serve as a barrier towards brand adoption. It’s no surprise that Korean brands offered extremely large warranties as a way to eliminate this barrier in the public’s minds.

Attention To Detail

While in general the Haval F7X comes across as a good product, all reviews tend to highlight several small nags. This final polish might still be lacking even on the spearhead of this Chinese push. Partly, the reason might be on the very tight product cycles, as Chinese car companies are iterating furiously on their way to match the established foreign carmakers.

This is also not much of a surprise. After all, for a long time, the Japanese were known for the same thing - short product cycles.

Conclusion

American and Japanese car makers are going to see increased competition from Chinese brands. This competition won’t just be felt within China; this competition is coming to Europe, the U.S. and perhaps even Japan.

This competition is now hitting Western levels of quality, specifications and design, but will still sell at a discount to comparable models from other automakers. As such, it will stand to either take some market share or put further pressure on margins.

Given branding weakness, this competition is likely to hit generalist automakers the most. Thus, this will likely be felt more by General Motors, Ford (F), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), PSA Group (OTCPK:PUGOY), Toyota, VW and other generalists, rather than high-end brands like BMW and Mercedes.

On the EV space, I expect Chinese car models to also become more competitive. It remains to be seen whether Tesla’s (TSLA) brand barrier can be beaten. For unknown brands, this wouldn’t be as easy, but cars branded “Volvo” (like the Polestar 2) or some other recognizable brands might have a more realistic chance.

A final note, the Chinese auto market is recovering very quickly from the coronavirus situation. In part, this might have been pent up demand, in part, the desire to not share confined spaces with other people. However, the truth is that April 2020 was the first month showing a year-on-year gain since 2018. This bodes well for auto sales recovery in other markets, too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.