Marfrig Global Foods' (MRRTY) CEO Tim Klein on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCPK:MRRTY)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 19, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcos Molina – Founder and Chairman

Tim Klein – Chief Executive Officer-North American Operations

Miguel Gularte – Chief Executive Officer-South American Operations

Tang David – Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Rafael Braz – Senior Financial Planning Manager

Conference Call Participants

Isabella Simonato – Bank of America

Ben Theurer – Barclays

Rob Dickerson – Jefferies

Thiago Duarte – BTG

Luciana Carvalho – Banco do Brasil

João Soares – Citibank

Barbara Halberstadt – JPMorgan

Leandro Fontanesi – Bradesco BBI

Presentation

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Conference