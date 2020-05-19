Marfrig Global Foods' (MRRTY) CEO Tim Klein on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCPK:MRRTY)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 19, 2020 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Marcos Molina – Founder and Chairman
Tim Klein – Chief Executive Officer-North American Operations
Miguel Gularte – Chief Executive Officer-South American Operations
Tang David – Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Rafael Braz – Senior Financial Planning Manager
Conference Call Participants
Isabella Simonato – Bank of America
Ben Theurer – Barclays
Rob Dickerson – Jefferies
Thiago Duarte – BTG
Luciana Carvalho – Banco do Brasil
João Soares – Citibank
Barbara Halberstadt – JPMorgan
Leandro Fontanesi – Bradesco BBI
Presentation
Operator
Good morning ladies and gentlemen. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Conference