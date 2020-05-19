This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is vs. the current share price.

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s three-year return is significantly under performing in the market, as it's down 48% in the last three years.

Earlier in May, Diamond Hill share prices jumped 1.6% to close, and share price has been up 23% over the past month.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) recently reported first quarter earnings for 2020. The company attributed lower valuations and investment losses to the global COVID-19 pandemic. President and CEO Heather Brilliant acknowledged that “investment performance was adversely affected amid the severe market disruptions that occurred toward the end of the first quarter.” With uncertainty over how long the economic crisis will continue, the company declined to estimate future results.

While Diamond Hill Investment Group recently enjoyed upward trending in the market, with share prices up 23% over the past month, its performance is underwhelming when evaluating its three-year return. In that regard, share price is down 48% in the past three years, which is well below average market performance. This could mean that there’s more than just the coronavirus impacting the company’s bottom line.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it has been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company vs. the price and help you to determine if DHIL is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 85/100. Therefore, Diamond Hill Investment Group is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. DHIL has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past five years. In summary, these findings show us that DHIL seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has increased over the first six years of the chart, then declined over the most recent three years. Overall, share price average has grown by about 57% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.14%. This is a mediocre return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown pretty consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2010 to 2017, then EPS decreased slightly in 2018 before increasing again in the last year.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, DHIL is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been consistently decreasing from 2015 – 2018. In 2019, ROE began to increase again for this first time in the five-year period. Five-year average ROE is good at around 33%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So DHIL meets my requirements, but the declining trend of the ROE over the past five years is worrisome.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 192 Investment and Asset Management companies is 13.31%.

Therefore, Diamond Hill Investment Group’s 5-year average of 33 % and current ROE of 28.3% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been declining with the exception of 2019. Five-year average ROIC is good at around 33%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So DHIL passes this test as well, but we should keep an eye on the ROIC to make sure that it doesn’t continue a declining trend in future years.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) had been stable and increasing over the last five years until 2019 when there was a sharp decline. Five-year GMP is good at around 57%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So DHIL has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, there's no debt-to-equity listed. This is because DHIL doesn’t have any long-term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

DHIL’s Current Ratio of 8.13 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so DHIL far exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, from what we can see, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company’s position is very healthy with regard to its debt-to-equity. In the short term the company’s financial situation also is very strong.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 9 indicates that DHIL might be selling at a low price when comparing DHIL’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and five-year average PE Ratio of DHIL has typically been between 14 and 12.5, so this indicates that DHIL could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to DHIL’s average historical PE Ratio range.

DHIL does not currently pay a regular dividend.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 11.61. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and, in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is toward the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, DHIL is undervalued.

If DHIL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DHIL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DHIL continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DHIL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If DHIL continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to DHIL’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, DHIL is undervalued.

If DHIL continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $139 per share vs. its current price of about $99. This would indicate that Diamond Hill Investment Group is undervalued.

It's clear that all analysis considering the past growth of DHIL would indicate that the stock is currently undervalued. But when we consider the current coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected the US stock market and this individual stock, future estimates of Diamond Hill’s growth are much weaker and unpredictable. In addition, there's very little analyst coverage or guidance for this company. For those reasons, when valuing this company, I would err on the more conservative valuation based on Low Forward Growth. This valuation estimates that DHIL could be worth less than $57 at this current time.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Diamond Hill Investment Group is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has plenty of cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are at sufficient levels, including ROE, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent, and EPS. However, there is a declining trend noted in the 5-year ROE, ROIC, and Gross Margin Percent.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued, but when considering the negative effects that the pandemic has inflicted upon the general stock market and this stock, I’m erring on a more conservative view that the stock could fall more.

It can be revealing to compare the past performance of DHIL vs. the benchmark S&P 500 as seen in the chart below. Notice that DHIL typically underperforms against the S&P 500 during a majority of the time. Additionally, DHIL has fallen more during economic downturns, such as in 2009. Finally, DHIL has been declining in share price over the most recent three years, whereas the S&P 500 benchmark has been inclining on a bull run. This tells me that in most cases I would have been at a disadvantage if I were to invest in DHIL vs. the S&P 500. It seems that I’d be better off in the long run to invest in a more diversified low fee index fund than investing in DHIL.

Predicted Growth

There's very little analyst coverage for DHIL and no real forecasted growth at this time. Because of the uncertain times caused by the Coronavirus pandemic and the shallow coverage of this stock, it's unreliable to attempt to predict growth for DHIL at this time. Therefore, I would suggest to err on the more conservative side, and at the most, I would suggest zero growth. In a worse-case prediction of growth, Yahoo Finance’s Fair Value measurement indicates a potential return of -9%.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Diamond Hill Investment Group is cash strong and has shown promising fundamentals over a 10-year period. However, several fundamental measurements have been declining over the past three years.

In addition, the stock has historically performed worse than the S&P 500 benchmark the majority of time from 2007 to 2020. This indicates that it could be more advantageous to invest in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund rather than DHIL for the long term.

The stock is not covered by analysts and offers no concrete future growth forecasts or guidance.

Finally, I’m not a firm believer of Diamond Hill’s product of mutual funds, which typically charge high fees and fail to outperform a low-cost broad market index fund. For instance, when reading through Diamond Hill’s 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting Notes, it’s clear that Diamond Hill’s funds fail to beat standard indexes a majority of the time, especially when considering Diamond Hill’s fees.

When I invest in a company, I want to believe in the company’s products and I aim to invest in companies that provide real value to consumers.

Therefore, I can’t justify investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group.

